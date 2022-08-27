ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville Commits Shine in St. John Bosco's Blowout Season-Opening Win

By Matthew McGavic
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NT1DU_0hXfibQj00

The Braves feature four players currently committed to the Cardinals.

ALLEN, Tex. - As many fans know by now, the Louisville football program has a large presence on Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco's roster. The Cardinals have four commitments in the Class of 2023 from the Southern California prep school, and they helped secure a massive win to kick off their 2022 season.

The Braves hit the road for their season opener, traveling to the Lone Star State for a showdown with Allen (Tex.) HS, and the battle between the two powerhouses wasn't even close. St. John Bosco, who is the No. 1 high school team in the country, demolished the Eagles on their home turf in front of 18,000 fans, to the tune of 52-14.

Quarterback Pierce Clarkson, one of Louisville's first commits in the 2023 cycle, played a huge role in the victory with total touchdowns. He was 9-of-19 through the air with 156 yards and three touchdowns to one interception, while also rushing eight times for 62 yards and a four-yard score.

Wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr., Louisville's second-highest ranked commit in the Class of 2023, also had a big night. He led St. John Bosco in receptions and yardage, catching three passes for 67 yards and a touchdown. He got going early, catching a first quarter screen pass from Clarkson and running 55 yards for the score.

Wide receiver Jahlil McClain and cornerback Aaron Williams, who are the two other Louisville commits from St. John Bosco, did not log any stats, per SBLive.

According to the 247Sports Composite, Moore ranks as the No. 71 prospect in the Class of 2023, while Clarkson comes in at No. 208. They are two of the eight Composite four- and five-star players committed to the Cardinals. Louisville's 14-man class currently ranks at No. 17 nationally.

Across the nation, other Louisville commits also turned in great performances on Friday night. El Campo (Tex.) running back Rueben Owens II tallied 22 carries for 152 yards and a touchdown in a 43-14 loss to Cuero, and linebacker Stanquan Clark helped lead Miami (Fla.) Central to a 20-14 upset win over No. 4 IMG Academy.

(Photo of Pierce Clarkson via University of Louisville Athletics)

