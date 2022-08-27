ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

After 13 years of student loan payments, a 36-year-old public school teacher finally got $47,000 forgiven thanks to an app

By Leo Aquino, CEPF
Business Insider
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Comments / 343

NickNick
3d ago

Pay your loans,quit looking for handouts! You are fortunate enough to be able to get a job to pay them! NO-ONE OWES YOU ANYTHING! This teaches our young folks irresponsibility and entitlement!

Reply(97)
197
peggie
3d ago

Disgusting you knew what you were getting into when you took the loan out for a most likely worthless piece of paper you can’t do that with a car, house or medical loan

Reply(20)
73
TrumpRulz
3d ago

Not forgiven, the waitresses, bartenders, Firefighters, Cops and other folks that didn’t go to college have to pay for her loans.

Reply(21)
76
