I've been a bridesmaid over 125 times. Here are 6 wedding fashion trends that should be retired.

I've been in over 125 weddings as a professional bridesmaid , so I've seen lots of fashion faux pas.

Even though they're beautiful, white dresses don't have to be the standard for weddings.

It's important to be comfortable on your big day, so five-piece suits and high-low dresses are a no.

There are so many other options out there for you to wear on your big day. Mikhaila Friel/Insider

It's about time we ditched all-white dresses.

Throughout my seven years working in the wedding industry as a professional bridesmaid for hire , I've asked brides why they chose to wear white. Most either followed the tradition because they liked it or because they thought they had to.

The white dress , which is meant to symbolize purity and innocence, gained widespread popularity in the 1840s thanks to Queen Victoria's wedding.

Since then, a lot of people think the color is the only one they can pick when it comes to their wedding dress — but that's not the case.

When you decide on the style of dress you want, consider colors that you like to wear or the ones that match the overall theme of your wedding decor.

Swap out your cathedral veil for a shorter, more practical option.

In recent years, I've seen more brides opting for shorter veils they only wear for the ceremony and photos instead of floor-length cathedral varieties.

The long veils are a bit impractical — they're hard to keep on throughout the day and they drag the floor, which can be a hazard.

In Roman times, veils were worn by brides to shield off evil forces and weigh them down so they couldn't run away . Eventually, the tradition stuck, and veils became a common wedding accessory.

But as wedding dresses are becoming more stylish and funky, brides seem more willing to part ways with extravagant veils.

There's a way to achieve this stylish look without being weighed down. Russell Monk/Getty Images

High-low dresses aren't as convenient as you might think.

Over the past 10 years, a wedding-dress style I've seen quite a bit is the high-low tulle look. Many brides chose the twist on a long formal gown because they thought it'd make it easier to walk around and dance in.

But the dress can be quite heavy to wear because of the many layers of fabric. And since the back is so long, I found that it often drags on the floor and gets stepped on by guests.

Instead, consider doing a removable train that you can attach to the back of the dress. That way, you can have the style for the ceremony and photos and remove the train for your reception.

Mermaid dresses can make even the simplest tasks much more difficult.

As a hired bridesmaid, every two or three hours, I help my brides use the bathroom in their wedding dress, usually by lifting the skirt of the dress up and over the toilet or their head.

One silhouette that's been popular over the past few years , but is very problematic when it comes to going to the bathroom, is the mermaid dress.

Because it's so formfitting, you may have to fully remove it when going to the bathroom. Plus, many of my clients complained that they couldn't sit down comfortably or dance the night away because the dress was so tight.

Your bridesmaid dresses don't have to match.

At most of the weddings I've worked, the bridal party was told they had to all wear the same dress — or a similar dress in the same style and color.

Oftentimes, this can make bridesmaids frustrated or insecure if they didn't have a say in the style , especially if they had to shell out the money for it.

I know a lot of couples ask their bridesmaids to match so the color-scheme and coordinated styles look good in pictures, but you can still take their preferences into consideration.

If you want to keep control over the color scheme, that's okay, but let your bridesmaids make the decision about the style, fabric, and price.

Your photos will look even better if everyone in the bridal party is wearing something that makes them feel confident.

There's no need to layer up with a five-piece tux.

When it comes to groom styles, unless you're dressing for a black-tie or very formal wedding, it's time to ditch the five-piece tuxedos and suits.

With so many layers, these ensembles can be uncomfortable and look a bit dated . Instead, consider a suit that just comes with pants, a jacket, and a tie.

A simpler look can still be traditional, fancy, and stylish. Plus, it'll probably feel less like you're wearing a costume.