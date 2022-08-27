Read full article on original website
Greater Milwaukee Today
Miriam Josephine Youmans Wellford
Miriam Wellford (nee Youmans), born at Waukesha Hospital to Henry and Josephine (Hughes) Youmans in January 1921, died Aug. 26, 2022. She began her formal education as a kindergartner at Randall school and ended at UW-Madison. There she served as president of Gamma Phi Beta and continued to support its philanthropic foundation, providing scholarships to young women.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Robert ‘Bob’ Alden Baumann
May 7, 1936 - Aug. 24, 2022. Robert “Bob” Alden Baumann of Pewaukee passed away Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at the age of 86. Bob was born on May 7, 1936, in Milwaukee, to Alden and Theresa Baumann. Bob graduated from Wauwatosa High School in 1954. He then...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Kevin James Mason
Kevin James Mason, 45, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, August 23, 2022. He was born September 11, 1976, to Ellis (Art) Mason and Patricia Brown (nee Heyn). Kevin had a passion for music which started in high school and only intensified throughout his life. He created and developed hundreds of hours of his own music and was known to many in the Techno music scene, performing in front of thousands of fans across the Midwest.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Natalia G. Medina
Natalia G. Medina of Waukesha passed away with her family by her side on Friday, August 26, 2022, at the age of 97. She was born in Sequin, Texas, on December 1, 1924, the daughter of Guadalupe and Nasario (nee Mansanares) Garcia. She married Jose Medina Sr. and they raised...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Dorothy S. Letson
Oct. 21, 1937 - Aug. 28, 2022. Dorothy S. Letson (nee Bowers) age 84 of Jackson died peacefully on Sunday, August 28, 2022, at the Kathy Hospice. She was born October 21, 1937, in Manistique, MI, to Wells and Hazel (nee Brock) Bowers and married Patrick J. Letson on January 21, 1957, in Milwaukee. Patrick preceded her in death on September 9, 1990.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Richard George Schellinger
April 7, 1933 - Aug. 27, 2022. Richard George Schellinger, age 89, of Allenton, passed away Saturday, August 27, 2022, at Froedtert Hospital in West Bend. Richard was born April 7, 1933, in the Greenwood to George and Marcella (nee Schweiger) Schellinger. He was united in marriage to Mary Ann (nee Fehring) on April 25, 1959, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Allenton. They had a faithful and happy marriage of 62 years that they shared with their family and friends. He loved his family, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Sterling Scott Jones
Aug. 23, 1929 - Aug. 15, 2022. Sterling Scott Jones was a great-grandson of Waukesha County’s pioneers who passed away on August 15, 2022, at the age of 92. He was born in Waukesha on August 23, 1929, the son of Arthur William and Elsie (nee Eble) Jones. He was a graduate of Waukesha South High School in 1947 and received a bachelor’s degree in music from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 1951. He continued music studies abroad at the Ecole Normale de Musique and with Nadia Boulanger in Paris, France (1951-52), and at the University of Heidelberg, Germany (1952-53). On returning to the U.S., he continued his studies at the University of Illinois in Champaign-Urbana, receiving his master’s degree in music in 1960. He returned to Europe and was a founding member of an internationally renowned ensemble (1961) known as The Early Music Quartet (Studio der fruehen Musik) residing in Munich, Germany. He later was a teacher of early music at the Schola Cantorum in Basel, Switzerland (1973-86) and at the Doctor Hochs Music Conservatory in Frankfurt, Germany (1984-1991). In retirement he continued living in Munich performing with various ensembles and doing publishings on subjects dealing with early music and its performance.
Greater Milwaukee Today
A new beginning for Settlers Inn
CEDARBURG — A fresh new start for Settlers Inn in downtown Cedarburg is coming as it transitions into new ownership. But the restaurant at W63N657 Washington Ave. will be staying in the family. Owners Joan and Tom Dorsey recently announced that they are selling Settlers Inn to their son...
Greater Milwaukee Today
West Bend Chamber welcomes Vitas Healthcare
WEST BEND — The West Bend Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for Vitas Healthcare, an in-home hospice and palliative care company that currently serves Washington County residents, as they prepare to open a new office in the area in the next year. Vitas, based out of...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Former Waukesha city administrator Payne dies
WAUKESHA — Jennifer Payne, formerly known as Jim Payne, was known for having a passion for social justice and improving communities. Payne, 75, became the first Waukesha city administrator around 2000. Payne died on Aug. 19 after a short battle with cancer. Payne and spouse Karen MacFarland Payne lived in Rio Rancho, N.M.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Brookfield Academy celebrates 60th anniversary
BROOKFIELD — Brookfield Academy is celebrating a huge milestone — 60 years of developing students and preparing them for college. Over the years, the campus has grown from 12 acres surrounding a former farmhouse to 125 acres and seven buildings providing state-of-the-art facilities for academics, arts, and athletics.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Benton gets 80 years in police shooting
WAUKESHA — The North Dakota man who shot two police officers in a confrontation in November 2020 was sentenced Monday to serve more than 80 years in prison and 30 more on extended supervision. That sentence will follow the 51 years in prison and 20 more on supervision Nathanael...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Kern promoted at Waukesha State Bank
WAUKESHA — Waukesha State Bank, a 14-branch independent community bank in Waukesha County established in 1944, announced Monday the promotion of Tyler Kern to assistant vice president-investment Holding a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in finance, investment, banking and risk management and insurance form the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Kern joined Waukesha State Bank in 2018 as a commercial banking credit analyst/portfolio manager.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Traffic is up at Boz’s Clozet
THIENSVILLE - If Boz’s Clozet owner Jill Goldberg had any reservations about having to move out of her longtime space into a new one earlier this year, she certainly doesn’t any longer. Previously located on the corner of Freistadt Road and Main Street in Thiensville, Goldberg moved in...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Waukesha police blotter: Lawn mower races
On Sunday, Aug. 28 at 1 p.m., a father and son were racing on two riding lawn mowers in the street back and forth in the area of Kilps Court East and Kilps Drive. Read the full blotter every day in The Freeman. Subscribe at: gmtoday.com/wfsubscribe.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Fatal motorcycle crash early this morning in Pewaukee
PEWAUKEE – On Tuesday, Aug. 20 at 12:52 a.m., a 29-year-old male from New Berlin was pronounced deceased on the scene after he lost control of his motorcycle and left the roadway, according to the initial investigation. A Waukesha County Sheriff’s deputy observed the motorcycle traveling on eastbound Wisconsin...
Greater Milwaukee Today
A howlin’ good time
It was an overcast Sunday afternoon at Wisconsin Brewing Company Park. A crowd of 2,392 fans packed the stands to watch the Lake Country DockHounds play one last game this summer at the home ballpark. The DockHounds fell behind early on in the game, but that did little to quiet...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Missing Mukwonago teens found in Benton Harbor, Mich.
BENTON HARBOR, MICH — Two Mukwonago teens missing since Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, have been located safe near Benton Harbor, Mich. According to the Benton Township Police Department, Zara Sindler and Jesse Kelley, both 14 years old, were located on Saturday, Aug. 27, and are in the process of being reunited with their families.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Fire personnel referendum not happening
RICHFIELD — A referendum planned for ballots in Richfield to increase taxes, in order to hire five additional full-time firefighters in the Richfield Volunteer Fire Company, has been nixed due to potential unionization of the department creating unknown potential costs there. The Richfield Village Board met Thursday evening, and...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Three Jackson home invasion suspects apprehended
JACKSON — The Jackson Police Department announced that they apprehended three suspects on Thursday who they believe to have committed an armed home robbery invasion in Jackson on July 29. On Thursday, Jackson Police officers, with assistance from the Milwaukee Police Department Tactical Enforcement Unit and the Washington County...
