Ooltewah, TN

WDEF

North Murray QB Seth Griffin Enjoys Phenomenal Night in Win Over Pickens

Chatsworth, GA-(WDEF-TV) North Murray senior quarterback Seth Griffin had a game for the ages last Friday against Pickens. He threw for 395-yards, and he ran for 178 with seven touchdowns. The Mountaineers needed every ounce of Griffin’s performance because they won the game 54-50. Said Griffin: “I heard the...
CHATSWORTH, GA
WTVC

VIDEO: Tennessee boy, 12, sinks hole-in-one at golf tournament

WINCHESTER, Tenn. (WZTV) — A young golfer from Lawrenceburg made the shot of a lifetime Sunday at a Middle Tennessee tournament. Corbin White, age 12, sunk a hole-in-one at the Mid South Golf Series Tournament at Tims Ford State Park. The exciting moment was captured on video. Corbin's mother,...
WINCHESTER, TN
WDEF

Brainerd beats Howard in penalty filled game

CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee (WDEF)- Brainerd traveled to Howard in a Chattanooga rivalry and left the field 14-6 winners. Brainerd never trailed and lead most of the contest. The only thing more common than Brainerd leading was seeing yellow flags on the field as countless flags stalled or extended drives for both teams.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
mcnewstn.com

The Pirates suffer a 41-0 loss to Chattanooga Christian

Chattanooga, Tenn. – The South Pittsburg High School Pirates’ football program set sail for a hostile port in the form of the Chattanooga Christian Chargers. After a delayed start for lightning, the game got underway, with both programs getting off to an eerie start on the first couple of possessions, trying to feel out their opponents.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
theutcecho.com

New Restaurants Bring New Atmospheres for Students

While students have been away for summer, Chattanooga has wasted no time opening up new restaurants in the downtown area. Tailgate Brewery has many locations in Nashville, and its owners decided it was time to bring Tailgate to Chattanooga. For those over 21, Tailgate offers unique beers that are brewed...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
wutc.org

A Grandson Remembers Chattanooga's Own: Sam Gooden Of The Impressions

Down the road from our new space here at WUTC in downtown Chattanooga is the Bessie Smith Cultural Center on Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard. Nearly three years ago, in 2019, a Tennessee Music Pathways sign was dedicated in front of the Bessie to honor The Impressions, the group whose music embodied doo-wop, gospel, R&B and soul - inspiring millions from the civil rights movement of the 1960’s to the present day.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Avondale church hosts a block party

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Nice weather made it a great time to have a block party. The Orchard Knob Seventh-Day Adventist Church in Avondale did just that. Several vendors were on hand to show local residents resources available to them. But, there was a LOT of other things available too…
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

New line of watches Salma's Jewelry Experience

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Mohamed Ahmed talks about the new line of watches Salma’s Jewelry Experience they will be carrying, as well as custom jewelry design and available financing. Stay connected with Salma’s Jewelry Experience. (423) 954-2424. ______________. Follow This N That on our social media accounts as...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
livability.com

High Flying: Precision Aerodynamics Soars in Dunlap, TN

The parachute producer is bringing the greater Chattanooga region to new heights. When Red Bull needed a parachute to safely bring someone down to Earth from a space freefall, they called Precision Aerodynamics, the Dunlap, Tennessee-based parachute company. Part of a network of successful area manufacturing companies, Precision is known...
DUNLAP, TN
WDEF

Road Closures on the Way as South Broad is Redeveloped

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — Multiple lanes of traffic were blocked on Broad Street on Monday for a median repair beneath I-24. Obstruction of traffic was minor, but residents can expect much larger scale projects redirecting traffic in the next couple of years. The South Broad Redevelopment is expected to bring...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Cleveland Hardwick clothing plant closing down

CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Cleveland Daily Banner reports that Hardick Tactical is closing it’s Cleveland plant. The company used to be Hardwick Clothes, a local men’s clothing line that goes back more than 100 years in Cleveland. They were trying to transition from making dress suits...
CLEVELAND, TN
WTVC

Teen girl dies while in custody at Dalton detention center

DALTON, Ga. — A 16-year-old girl in custody at the Elbert Shaw Youth Detention Center in Dalton passed away early Saturday morning, according to Whitfield County Coroner Greg Bates. Bates tells our newsroom in an email that the girl had been transferred to the center from Gilmer County Friday...
DALTON, GA

