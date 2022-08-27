Read full article on original website
WTVC
Friday Night Rivals! Walker Valley High School vs Ooltewah High School
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Week three for Friday Night Rivals is here and we are traveling to Ooltewah!. The Ooltewah Owls have had a rough start to their football season with an 0-2 record. The Walker Valley Mustangs are sitting at .500 with a 1-1 record. Can the Owls ride...
WDEF
North Murray QB Seth Griffin Enjoys Phenomenal Night in Win Over Pickens
Chatsworth, GA-(WDEF-TV) North Murray senior quarterback Seth Griffin had a game for the ages last Friday against Pickens. He threw for 395-yards, and he ran for 178 with seven touchdowns. The Mountaineers needed every ounce of Griffin’s performance because they won the game 54-50. Said Griffin: “I heard the...
WTVC
VIDEO: Tennessee boy, 12, sinks hole-in-one at golf tournament
WINCHESTER, Tenn. (WZTV) — A young golfer from Lawrenceburg made the shot of a lifetime Sunday at a Middle Tennessee tournament. Corbin White, age 12, sunk a hole-in-one at the Mid South Golf Series Tournament at Tims Ford State Park. The exciting moment was captured on video. Corbin's mother,...
WDEF
Brainerd beats Howard in penalty filled game
CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee (WDEF)- Brainerd traveled to Howard in a Chattanooga rivalry and left the field 14-6 winners. Brainerd never trailed and lead most of the contest. The only thing more common than Brainerd leading was seeing yellow flags on the field as countless flags stalled or extended drives for both teams.
mcnewstn.com
The Pirates suffer a 41-0 loss to Chattanooga Christian
Chattanooga, Tenn. – The South Pittsburg High School Pirates’ football program set sail for a hostile port in the form of the Chattanooga Christian Chargers. After a delayed start for lightning, the game got underway, with both programs getting off to an eerie start on the first couple of possessions, trying to feel out their opponents.
10 places in Middle Tennessee commonly mispronounced
As Middle Tennessee continues to expand every day, newcomers may have trouble pronouncing certain streets, cities and counties in the area.
theutcecho.com
New Restaurants Bring New Atmospheres for Students
While students have been away for summer, Chattanooga has wasted no time opening up new restaurants in the downtown area. Tailgate Brewery has many locations in Nashville, and its owners decided it was time to bring Tailgate to Chattanooga. For those over 21, Tailgate offers unique beers that are brewed...
wutc.org
A Grandson Remembers Chattanooga's Own: Sam Gooden Of The Impressions
Down the road from our new space here at WUTC in downtown Chattanooga is the Bessie Smith Cultural Center on Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard. Nearly three years ago, in 2019, a Tennessee Music Pathways sign was dedicated in front of the Bessie to honor The Impressions, the group whose music embodied doo-wop, gospel, R&B and soul - inspiring millions from the civil rights movement of the 1960’s to the present day.
chattanoogacw.com
Viewer video shows bear in back yard in Ooltewah; Another bear sighting in Collegedale
OOLTEWAH, Tenn. — Bears are on the prowl near Ooltewah and Collegedale. Viewer Paul Bogard caught a bear in his back yard Sunday evening in Ooltewah:. Other than making noises trying to shoo it away, Pogard and his family left the bear alone until it wandered off their property, which is near the southern end of White Oak Mountain.
WTVC
Chattanooga animal shelter taking in some of 200 dogs rescued in Georgia
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — 200 dogs were rescued from poor conditions at an animal shelter in Georgia and an animal shelter in Chattanooga is taking some of them in. Fox 5 Atlanta says investigators said more than 200 dogs were found on property belonging to Wendy Brewer and Dogs Rock Rescue.
WDEF
Avondale church hosts a block party
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Nice weather made it a great time to have a block party. The Orchard Knob Seventh-Day Adventist Church in Avondale did just that. Several vendors were on hand to show local residents resources available to them. But, there was a LOT of other things available too…
WTVC
New line of watches Salma's Jewelry Experience
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Mohamed Ahmed talks about the new line of watches Salma’s Jewelry Experience they will be carrying, as well as custom jewelry design and available financing. Stay connected with Salma’s Jewelry Experience. (423) 954-2424. ______________. Follow This N That on our social media accounts as...
WTVC
"No Smoke Sundays" event creates safe place for Chattanooga youth to interact
CHATTANOOGA, TENN. — "No Smoke" is a free event held in Miller Park for youth to hangout in a designated safe space. LaDarius Price is the community outreach manager at Cempa and a cofounder of the Lighthouse Collective. The Lighthouse Collective hosts "No Smoke Sundays" in partnership with Cempa...
livability.com
High Flying: Precision Aerodynamics Soars in Dunlap, TN
The parachute producer is bringing the greater Chattanooga region to new heights. When Red Bull needed a parachute to safely bring someone down to Earth from a space freefall, they called Precision Aerodynamics, the Dunlap, Tennessee-based parachute company. Part of a network of successful area manufacturing companies, Precision is known...
WTVCFOX
Video shows moment good Samaritans rush to help crash victim near I-75 in Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — We are learning more about a group of good Samaritans saved a woman's life near Interstate 75 in Chattanooga last week. Tyler Fults and Ryan Williams say they were driving back from their lunch break when they watched a truck veer off of Interstate 75 north.
WTVC
Thinking outside the lunchbox: 86-year-old Chattanooga woman helps the hungry
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Oftentimes, people in their late 80s need a bit of a helping hand. But the tables are turned in this week's Pay It Forward sponsored by the McMahan Law Firm. Ethel Willingham thinks outside the lunch-box. "Everybody comes to her for advice," said Cassandra Seals who...
WDEF
Road Closures on the Way as South Broad is Redeveloped
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — Multiple lanes of traffic were blocked on Broad Street on Monday for a median repair beneath I-24. Obstruction of traffic was minor, but residents can expect much larger scale projects redirecting traffic in the next couple of years. The South Broad Redevelopment is expected to bring...
WDEF
Cleveland Hardwick clothing plant closing down
CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Cleveland Daily Banner reports that Hardick Tactical is closing it’s Cleveland plant. The company used to be Hardwick Clothes, a local men’s clothing line that goes back more than 100 years in Cleveland. They were trying to transition from making dress suits...
WTVC
Teen girl dies while in custody at Dalton detention center
DALTON, Ga. — A 16-year-old girl in custody at the Elbert Shaw Youth Detention Center in Dalton passed away early Saturday morning, according to Whitfield County Coroner Greg Bates. Bates tells our newsroom in an email that the girl had been transferred to the center from Gilmer County Friday...
chattanoogacw.com
Arson suspected for trash can fire at Chattanooga grocery store early Monday morning
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A trash can just inside the doors of a Food City grocery store was lit on fire early Monday morning, according to the Chattanooga Fire Department. The incident happened just before 1 a.m. at the Food City at 1600 East 23rd Street. CFD says a passerby...
