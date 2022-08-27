Have you seen these people? Boston Police Department updates ‘Most Wanted’ list

BOSTON — The Boston Police Department has updated its “Most Wanted” list.

Detectives are currently working to track down and arrest the following individuals:

Anthony Chester: Wanted on a murder charge

Justin Carson: Wanted for firearm offenses

Wellington Arias: Wanted for firearm offenses

Casey Kolenda: Wanted for firearm and drug offenses

Lakeam Bennett: Wanted for firearm offenses

Rodney Cooper: Wanted for assault with a dangerous weapon, firearm offenses

Jason Tench: Wanted on a charge of breaking and entering.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of these individuals is asked to call CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or text the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

Calls or texts to CrimeStoppers are answered by Police Officers and trained personnel who forward the information to the appropriate investigators.

People who call the Boston Police Department do not have to reveal their identity to provide information about a crime.

