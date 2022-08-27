ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Have you seen these people? Boston Police Department updates ‘Most Wanted’ list

By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News Staff
 3 days ago
BOSTON — The Boston Police Department has updated its “Most Wanted” list.

Detectives are currently working to track down and arrest the following individuals:

  • Anthony Chester: Wanted on a murder charge
  • Justin Carson: Wanted for firearm offenses
  • Wellington Arias: Wanted for firearm offenses
  • Casey Kolenda: Wanted for firearm and drug offenses
  • Lakeam Bennett: Wanted for firearm offenses
  • Rodney Cooper: Wanted for assault with a dangerous weapon, firearm offenses
  • Jason Tench: Wanted on a charge of breaking and entering.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of these individuals is asked to call CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or text the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

Calls or texts to CrimeStoppers are answered by Police Officers and trained personnel who forward the information to the appropriate investigators.

People who call the Boston Police Department do not have to reveal their identity to provide information about a crime.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Comments / 31

Casey Murphree
3d ago

Uh - - can you see the common denominator?

Reply(7)
16
Liberals R Cucks
2d ago

They all have one thing in common.

Reply(1)
15
 

