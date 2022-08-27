Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Ponca City News
Guthrie prevails in Wildcats’ opener
Body Turnovers are to be expected in the opening game of a football season, and they were a major part of the story in Friday’s Ponca City Wildcats’ opener. Guthrie won the game 35-23, and it was turnovers that played a major part in the contest. Turnovers helped the Wildcats to jump out to a 10-0 lead and it was turnovers that contributed to Guthrie being able to take the lead for the first time right before the half.
butlercountytimesgazette.com
Grizzlies victorious in Brice Vignery’s head coaching debut, knock off top 10 team
EL DORADO, Kansas—For Brice Vignery, he’s been through a ton first games at Butler. The Butler Grizzlies beat seventh-ranked Garden City, 35-28 to start the season 1-0 and to give Vignery his first win of his head coaching career. “I mean it feels great,” Vignery said. “You take...
Ponca City News
Kremlin defeats DCLA
LAMONT -- The Kremlin-Hillsdale football team got off to an early lead and went on to defeat the Deer Creek-Lamont Eagles 42-0 Thursday night. Kremlin scored a touchdown one minute and two seconds into the game on a 40-yard run by Maddox Myers. It added another touchdown in the first quarter, two in the second period to lead at half 28-0, one in the third period and one in the fourth.
KWCH.com
Jackie Stiles documentary to begin streaming this week
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - “The Jackie Stiles Story,” a documentary on the legendary women’s basketball player from Claflin High School, will begin streaming on multiple platforms. The film, which debuted in March, will be available to stream Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Sony PlayStation, Vimeo and YouTube TV.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ponca City News
Shenandoah to appear at NOC Fall Lectureship
Body Tickets are still on sale for Grammy Award winning Shenandoah at Northern Oklahoma College Tonkawa Thursday, Sept. 29, as part of the Carl and Carolyn Renfro Spring Lectureship Series. This tour is Shenandoah’s 35th Anniversary Tour. The event is sponsored by the Carl and Carolyn Renfro Endowed Lectureship...
Ponca City News
Bob Ratliff, Sr.
Bob Ratliff, Sr. left us to join his son, Bobby Gene, Jr., granddaughter Brandi, and father, Earl on August 22, 2022. He was born in Ponca City Hospital to Erwin Earl Ratliff and Helen Josephine Domeny Ratliff on October 15, 1941. During his stay at the hospital, the love of his life, Bessie Cales was also being born and the two young mothers shared a recovery room. Bob and Bessie met as newborn babies and it was their destiny that they be reunited in holy matrimony years later.
KAKE TV
Kansan who graduated from high school and Harvard at the same time now an attorney in Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A young man from southwest Kansas who earned an undergraduate degree from Harvard the same month he graduated from high school in 2019 is celebrating yet another achievement: becoming a practicing attorney in Wichita. Braxton Moral graduated Ulysses High School in May 2019. Eleven days later,...
KWCH.com
Wichita’s Finest: Valecia Scribner aims to reframe Christianity through activism, advocacy, acceptance
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The first thing you notice is the smile. As you drive up to Woodland United Methodist Church, there’s Valecia Scribner, the pastor, standing on the sidewalk, waiting to greet you. She accompanies you inside and explains that it might be a bit toasty because of the underperforming air conditioning. Which is fitting because Scribner’s and the church’s most defining characteristic is warmth.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ponca City News
Happenings
REUNION TO BE HELD Class of 1972 to hold 50th Reunion Saturday, September 10 at 11am @ Newkirk Senior Citizens center. For more information call/ text 580-304-9727. PIONEER WOMAN FUNDRAISER Donors will go to www. kaylawink.norwex.biz and place orders under “Pioneer Woman Fundraiser” at checkout. 25% of the sales will be given to the Pioneer Woman board. The fundraiser is ongoing through the end of the year.
rvbusiness.com
RV Retailer Acquires Harper Camperland Stores in Kansas
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – RV Retailer LLC today (Aug. 29) announced the acquisition of Harper Camperland with two locations in Great Bend and Wichita, Kansas. Jon Ferrando, Chief Executive Officer and President of RVR stated, “We are excited to enter Kansas with Harper Camperland growing our store count to 106 across the nation. Kansas is one of the top 10 fastest growing RV states in terms of registrations with excellent RV demographics. Harper Camperland has served the Kansas markets since 1983 as one of the largest dealers in the state.”
KWCH.com
Showers and storms today and tonight
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sunshine and clouds this morning with temperatures in the upper 60s and 70s, scattered showers moving across portions of western Kansas. Another hot day across Kansas, however clouds and scattered showers and storms will keep temperatures in the upper 80s and 90s statewide. Showers this morning will redevelop through the afternoon across central Kansas from Concordia to Dodge City and push eastward during the late afternoon and evening hours. Expect chances of showers and storms in Wichita after 7pm through midnight. Rain and storms move out by early morning and sunshine will dominate the state on Sunday.
This Kansas university ranks as part of The Princeton Review’s ‘The Best 388 Colleges’
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas State University ranks as part of The Princeton Review’s “The Best 388 Colleges: 2023 Edition is here.” The Princeton Review states, “Our latest edition brings together survey results from over 160,000 students across the country to find out what they love the most about these schools in everything from financial […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ponca City News
Services Pending
Terri Chapman, resident of Ponca City passed away Sunday, August 28, 2022. She was 68. Services are pending with Trout Funeral Home & Crematory. Sheila Montgomery, resident of Bartlesville passed away Monday August 29, 2022. She was 73. Services are pending with Trout Funeral Home & Crematory.
KAKE TV
Drought conditions make harvesting tough for Kansas farmers
If you're driving through Andale, or other parts of rural Kansas, you might see green fields of soybeans. However, if you go look a little closer, the crop is not as strong as you might think. “The most concerning thing is that there are just not many pods up and...
Ponca City News
Michael Edward Wilson
Michael Edward Wilson, 55, of Ponca City, OK, left this life on August 26, 2022, in Tulsa, OK. A Rosary Ceremony will be held at 6:00 PM, August 29, 2022, at Trout Funeral Home Chapel. A Graveside Ceremony will be held at 2:00 PM, Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at the Ponca Tribal Cemetery, with Father Carson Krittenbrink and Oliver Littlecook officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Trout Funeral Home & Crematory, 505 W. Grand Ave., Ponca City, OK, 74601.
msn.com
See the 10 Wichita KS-area restaurants & food sellers that failed recent inspections
Aug. 29—Ten Wichita-area businesses were deemed out of compliance during Kansas Department of Agriculture food and lodging safety inspections conducted Aug. 14-20, reports show. Among problems inspectors found: old ground beef, bugs flying around and landing on food and equipment at a pizza joint and an ice cream store,...
KAKE TV
'This is a story without a happy ending': Family of Wichita man hurt in crash prepare to say goodbye
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE)- Months after a June 3 crash in Goddard that critically injured 21-year-old Wyatt Wilkinson of Wichita, his family says they're preparing to say goodbye. Emergency crews responded to the area of 183rd and Sunset in Goddard back on June 3 at around 4:05 p.m. When crews arrived, they found Wilkinson with critical injuries. Police say Wilkinson was traveling northbound when a vehicle pulled out in front of him. Authorities told KAKE News at the time that Wilkinson was also wearing safety gear.
Wichita and Haysville trash service customers say trash not picked up in weeks
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Several customers with Best Value Services, LLC, say they’ve gone weeks without their trash being picked up. KSN News spoke with several Best Value Service customers who say, at first, they wanted to give the company the benefit of the doubt due to the pandemic. However, with inconsistent service and consistent […]
Ponca City News
Fresh Start
INGREDIENTS 1 can (15 ounces) white beans (drained and rinsed) (cannellini, great northern, or navy) 2 tablespoons lemon juice 2 tablespoons oil (canola or olive) 2 small cloves garlic, minced 1 teaspoon dried herb (basil, parsley, oregano, rosemary) INSTRUCTIONS 1. Place all ingredients in a blender or food processer. Blend until smooth. 2. Serve right away or refrigerate in a covered container for up to 4 days.
KWCH.com
Gun found at Wichita West High School
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Public Schools said a gun was found at West High School on Monday. In a letter sent home to parents, the school said a tip was made about a student with a gun. School officials investigated and the student was taken into police custody. “There...
Comments / 0