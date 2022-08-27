ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Serbia populist leader Vucic says pride ban will be enforced

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbia’s populist leader said Tuesday a government decision to cancel the holding next month of a pan-European LGBTQ event will be enforced despite international criticism and the organizers’ pledge that they will gather anyway. President Aleksandar Vucic and the Serbian government have cited...
BBC

Serbia-Kosovo ID document row settled, says EU

Serbia and Kosovo have settled a dispute over the movement of citizens across their border, the EU said. "We have a deal," EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell tweeted. Under EU negotiations, Serbia agreed to abolish entry/exit documents for Kosovo ID holders, while Kosovo agreed not to introduce them for Serbian ID holders, he said.
US News and World Report

Serbian Rights Activists Vow to Join EuroPride March Despite Ban

BELGRADE (Reuters) - Serbian LGBT rights activists and pro-Western opponents of conservative President Aleksandar Vucic said on Tuesday they will defy a ban on a gay pride march in Belgrade next month, despite resistance by far-right groups and the church. Belgrade is due to host the EuroPride march on Sept....
The Associated Press

Serbia opposition, rights groups condemn EuroPride decision

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Opposition parties in Serbia and international rights groups on Sunday denounced a decision by populist President Aleksandar Vucic to cancel next month’s pan-European LGBTQ EuroPride event because of what he said were threats from right-wing extremists. Most of the groups said that they would ignore the ban announced Saturday by Vucic and go ahead with the Sept. 12-18 events scheduled in the capital, Belgrade. Vucic said that a political crisis with Serbia’s former breakaway province of Kosovo, which declared independence in 2008, and economic problems facing the country amid Russia’s war in Ukraine were among the reasons why the Balkan nation’s authorities couldn’t handle EuroPride. The U.N. office in Serbia said it was concerned about the announced ban, saying it would jeopardize “the right to freedom of assembly as guaranteed by the Serbian Constitution.”
Daily Mail

'Panicking' Putin 'pulls all fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukraine special forces staged a string of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in occupied peninsula', NATO report claims

An increasingly panicked Vladimir Putin is pulling all his fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukrainian special forces staged a series of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in the occupied peninsula, NATO officials reportedly believe. The secret document dated August 22 reported that Russia has already moved 10...
BBC

Shamima Begum: Spy for Canada smuggled schoolgirl to Syria

Shamima Begum, who fled the UK and joined the Islamic State group, was smuggled into Syria by an intelligence agent for Canada. Files seen by the BBC show he claimed to have shared Ms Begum's passport details with Canada, and smuggled other Britons to fight for IS. Ms Begum's lawyers...
BBC

Kherson: 'Heavy fighting' as Ukraine seeks to retake Russian-held region

Fierce battles have been reported as Ukraine tries to retake the Russian-occupied southern Kherson region - but military experts have told the BBC it "won't happen quickly". "Heavy fighting is continuing, our soldiers are working around the clock," said Vitaliy Kim, who heads the neighbouring Mykolaiv region. Ukraine earlier said...
Daily Mail

President Zelensky meets team from nuclear watchdog in Kyiv ahead of their visit to Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia power plant amid fears of a Chernobyl-style disaster

President Volodymyr Zelensky met with top UN nuclear inspectors in Kyiv ahead of their visit to the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia power plant, amid fears of a Chernobyl-style disaster. International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief Rafael Grossi arrived in Kyiv late Monday at the head of a 14-strong team for their long-awaited...
