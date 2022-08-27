ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumru Township, PA

WFMZ-TV Online

Fire forces family from home in Pottstown

POTTSTOWN, Pa. - Fire forced a family of four out of their home in Pottstown, Montgomery County. The fire broke out around 10:40 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of Maple Street. The fire chief says the fire started in an upstairs bedroom. He says someone in the home was...
POTTSTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Lehigh County coroner looking for man's next of kin

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh County Coroner’s Office is asking for the public's help in a next-of-kin search. Dayvi A. Garcia, 46, was pronounced dead on Tuesday at 9:25 a.m. at the home where he was staying in Allentown, according to a news release from the coroner's office. An...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

PSP: Driver flees after hitting house, leaves woman, baby

UNION TWP., Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are searching for the man who allegedly crashed an SUV into a house in Berks County at a high rate of speed and then fled the scene, leaving a woman and her infant daughter behind. The chain of events culminating in the...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

State police seek mail thieves in Lehigh County

N. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - State police are looking for mail thieves in part of Lehigh County. Troopers are in part of North Whitehall, Heidelberg and Washington townships Tuesday morning looking for a red or maroon newer-model car whose occupants are stealing mail, police said shortly before 11 a.m. Two...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

First responders return to Western Berks EMS station

SPRING TWP., Pa. — It's been a tough timeline to follow for first responders with the Western Berks Ambulance Association in Spring Township. "The fire was February 18th of 2021. We moved the administration offices back in August 8th, with the crews hopefully set to come back right around the first week of September, said Anthony Tucci, the association's executive director.
SPRING TOWNSHIP, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Grant program to help some Easton property owners pay for exterior improvements

EASTON, Pa. - Property owners in Easton can soon apply for the city's Residential Facade Improvement Program. The application period starts next Monday, September 5. Mayor Sal Panto laid out details of the application process Tuesday. The grant program is funded by the American Rescue Plan. It helps residents on...
EASTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Man accused of stealing LBTQ+ Pride flags in Hunterdon County, NJ

FRENCHTOWN, N.J. - Authorities say a Hunterdon County, New Jersey man stole several LBTQ+ Pride flags over the weekend. Justin T. Settembrino, 30, of Frenchtown, was charged with one count of fourth-degree bias intimidation, two counts of theft of moveable property, and one count of criminal mischief, according to a news release from the Hunterdon County Prosecutor’s Office.
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
WFMZ-TV Online

Wally's Deli may close Emmaus location, citing lack of staff

EMMAUS, Pa. - Wally's Deli in Emmaus may close at the end of September "after 33 marvelous years," according to the store's Facebook page. There may be some hope that the 1245 Chestnut St. deli remains open, depending on whether staff can be replaced, the store said. "This is not...
EMMAUS, PA
abc27.com

Motorcyclist killed in Lancaster County crash

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A motorcyclist was killed while riding in Lancaster County on Saturday. According to Manheim Township Police, officers were dispatched to the 1700 block of Mount Joy Road shortly after 3 p.m. on August 27. First responders found a 59-year-old motorcyclist from New Jersey deceased at the scene.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

6 people displaced by house fire in York County

Crews were called to the 100 block of Wellsville Road for a house fire just before 6 a.m. Sunday morning. Emergency dispatchers say the fire was concentrated near the roof of the Warrington Township home. Six people were displaced by the fire, according to dispatch. The cause of the fire...
YORK COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Crews battle heat, fire at Lower Macungie home

L. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - Fire tore through a home in Lower Macungie Township, Lehigh County on Tuesday. It broke out around 10:45 a.m. at a home in the 1300 block of Walnut Lane, according to emergency dispatchers. As they arrived, firefighters saw heavy smoke in the area. Active fires were seen along the roof and out the back of the house, according to the township's fire department.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Northampton County to get $2M in opioid settlement

EASTON, Pa. - Northampton County is getting more than $2 million in a Pennsylvania settlement with opioid makers. District Attorney Terry Houck was one of several district attorneys to join the 2017 state lawsuit against 20 pharmaceutical companies, including Purdue Pharma and Johnson & Johnson, the county said in a news release Tuesday.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Pets rescued from abandonment

A York woman says she's become a one-woman animal rescue and is now tasked with caring for more than 15 abandoned animals. Amber Ritter was at work this morning when the police showed up – a tenant had been evicted in her neighborhood and had left their pets behind – they needed her help and there was no one else.
YORK, PA
skooknews.com

Railroad and Township Police are Seeking Individual who Tampered with Equipment near Hamburg

Police from the Reading Northern Railroad and Tilden Township are attempting to identify an individual that tampered with railroad equipment near Hamburg on Friday. According to police, on Friday, August 26th, 2022, just before 7:00pm, a white male wearing ball cap, dark colored shirt with possible heart symbol towards top of shirt with lettering underneath of it on back of shirt, and possibly jeans entered onto the Mainline railroad tracks off Industrial drive railroad crossing in Hamburg (Tilden Twp).
HAMBURG, PA

