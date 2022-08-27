Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Best Small Town in Pennsylvania For a Weekend GetawayTravel Maven
Do You Like Whoopie Pies? There is a Festival Coming Up in Lancaster, PA [Food & Drink]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
Weekend Events: A Cookie Fest, Sunflower Festival, and Live Music [Lancaster, PA]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
Goodie Bags, Live Music, And Old Treasures: Vintage Revival Market is One of a Kind [Lancaster, PA]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
34-Year-Old Cold Case Murder Solved by DNA on Letter from KillerA.W. NavesHamburg, PA
Related
High heat index prompts Animal Rescue League to issue Code Red in Reading
Due to a sustained heat index of over 95 degrees the next few days, the Animal Rescue League of Berks County has issued a new Code Red for the City of Reading for Monday, August 29th, from 3-5pm, and for Tuesday, August 30th, from 1-6pm. Under Bill #22, an amendment...
WFMZ-TV Online
Fire forces family from home in Pottstown
POTTSTOWN, Pa. - Fire forced a family of four out of their home in Pottstown, Montgomery County. The fire broke out around 10:40 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of Maple Street. The fire chief says the fire started in an upstairs bedroom. He says someone in the home was...
Deer hunting event thrives in dual role of helping Lehigh Valley landowners and the hungry
Most sportsmen primarily hunt deer for the sport and/or to put meat on their family’s table. For the past 18 years, however, a group of avid archery hunters from across the state has been gathering in this region each fall for a unique hunt designed to provide much-needed food for others.
WFMZ-TV Online
Lehigh County coroner looking for man's next of kin
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh County Coroner’s Office is asking for the public's help in a next-of-kin search. Dayvi A. Garcia, 46, was pronounced dead on Tuesday at 9:25 a.m. at the home where he was staying in Allentown, according to a news release from the coroner's office. An...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WFMZ-TV Online
PSP: Driver flees after hitting house, leaves woman, baby
UNION TWP., Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are searching for the man who allegedly crashed an SUV into a house in Berks County at a high rate of speed and then fled the scene, leaving a woman and her infant daughter behind. The chain of events culminating in the...
WFMZ-TV Online
State police seek mail thieves in Lehigh County
N. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - State police are looking for mail thieves in part of Lehigh County. Troopers are in part of North Whitehall, Heidelberg and Washington townships Tuesday morning looking for a red or maroon newer-model car whose occupants are stealing mail, police said shortly before 11 a.m. Two...
Roosevelt Boulevard Subway Would Go To Outskirts of Bucks County, Opening Up Travel for Local Commuters
The proposed subway plans are set to reach the outside of the Bucks County area.Image via iStock. The proposed Roosevelt Boulevard subway project is beginning to become a reality, and that reality might make its way to Bucks County. Emily Rizzo wrote about the transportation plans for WHYY.
WFMZ-TV Online
First responders return to Western Berks EMS station
SPRING TWP., Pa. — It's been a tough timeline to follow for first responders with the Western Berks Ambulance Association in Spring Township. "The fire was February 18th of 2021. We moved the administration offices back in August 8th, with the crews hopefully set to come back right around the first week of September, said Anthony Tucci, the association's executive director.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WFMZ-TV Online
Grant program to help some Easton property owners pay for exterior improvements
EASTON, Pa. - Property owners in Easton can soon apply for the city's Residential Facade Improvement Program. The application period starts next Monday, September 5. Mayor Sal Panto laid out details of the application process Tuesday. The grant program is funded by the American Rescue Plan. It helps residents on...
WFMZ-TV Online
Man accused of stealing LBTQ+ Pride flags in Hunterdon County, NJ
FRENCHTOWN, N.J. - Authorities say a Hunterdon County, New Jersey man stole several LBTQ+ Pride flags over the weekend. Justin T. Settembrino, 30, of Frenchtown, was charged with one count of fourth-degree bias intimidation, two counts of theft of moveable property, and one count of criminal mischief, according to a news release from the Hunterdon County Prosecutor’s Office.
WFMZ-TV Online
Wally's Deli may close Emmaus location, citing lack of staff
EMMAUS, Pa. - Wally's Deli in Emmaus may close at the end of September "after 33 marvelous years," according to the store's Facebook page. There may be some hope that the 1245 Chestnut St. deli remains open, depending on whether staff can be replaced, the store said. "This is not...
abc27.com
Motorcyclist killed in Lancaster County crash
MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A motorcyclist was killed while riding in Lancaster County on Saturday. According to Manheim Township Police, officers were dispatched to the 1700 block of Mount Joy Road shortly after 3 p.m. on August 27. First responders found a 59-year-old motorcyclist from New Jersey deceased at the scene.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New Wawa and Chick-fil-a locations, plus 16 other projects proposed for central Pa.
During the month of June, developers proposed new restaurants, housing developments, early learning centers, warehouses, a Wawa and a grocery store in Cumberland and Dauphin counties. It is important to note that not all plans come to fruition and even those that do could sometimes take years before a shovel...
WGAL
6 people displaced by house fire in York County
Crews were called to the 100 block of Wellsville Road for a house fire just before 6 a.m. Sunday morning. Emergency dispatchers say the fire was concentrated near the roof of the Warrington Township home. Six people were displaced by the fire, according to dispatch. The cause of the fire...
WFMZ-TV Online
Crews battle heat, fire at Lower Macungie home
L. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - Fire tore through a home in Lower Macungie Township, Lehigh County on Tuesday. It broke out around 10:45 a.m. at a home in the 1300 block of Walnut Lane, according to emergency dispatchers. As they arrived, firefighters saw heavy smoke in the area. Active fires were seen along the roof and out the back of the house, according to the township's fire department.
Pennsylvania EMT charged with exposing patient, photographing her in ambulance
Police in a suburban Philadelphia community are investigating an alleged indecent assault that happened while a woman was being transported to an area hospital in the back of an ambulance. Police said the crime took place Aug. 25 in Brookhaven Borough, Delaware County, according to 6abc. A woman reportedly in...
WFMZ-TV Online
Northampton County to get $2M in opioid settlement
EASTON, Pa. - Northampton County is getting more than $2 million in a Pennsylvania settlement with opioid makers. District Attorney Terry Houck was one of several district attorneys to join the 2017 state lawsuit against 20 pharmaceutical companies, including Purdue Pharma and Johnson & Johnson, the county said in a news release Tuesday.
WFMZ-TV Online
'Stuff like this shouldn't happen': Family of Pottstown shooting victim speaks out
POTTSTOWN, Pa. – Juanita Rome described her nephew, Dakari Rome, as a fun, loving person who liked to joke. Authorities said the man, 25, was pronounced dead following a shooting around 10 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Grant Street in Pottstown, Montgomery County. "Stuff like this shouldn't...
WGAL
Pets rescued from abandonment
A York woman says she's become a one-woman animal rescue and is now tasked with caring for more than 15 abandoned animals. Amber Ritter was at work this morning when the police showed up – a tenant had been evicted in her neighborhood and had left their pets behind – they needed her help and there was no one else.
skooknews.com
Railroad and Township Police are Seeking Individual who Tampered with Equipment near Hamburg
Police from the Reading Northern Railroad and Tilden Township are attempting to identify an individual that tampered with railroad equipment near Hamburg on Friday. According to police, on Friday, August 26th, 2022, just before 7:00pm, a white male wearing ball cap, dark colored shirt with possible heart symbol towards top of shirt with lettering underneath of it on back of shirt, and possibly jeans entered onto the Mainline railroad tracks off Industrial drive railroad crossing in Hamburg (Tilden Twp).
Comments / 0