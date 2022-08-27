Read full article on original website
Longtime NFL Coach Reportedly Died This Morning
A longtime NFL coach reportedly passed away on Monday morning. According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Chris Mortensen, longtime offensive coach Ernie Zampese died earlier this morning. "Ernie Zampese passed away this morning at the age of 86, one of the most influential offensive coaches in NFL history,"...
Lions cut former 1st-round pick
Jarrad Davis will be looking for a new team. The Detroit Lions are cutting Davis, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported on Monday. Davis was the No. 21 overall pick by Detroit in 2017. The Florida product did not live up this billing as a first-round pick during his four seasons with the Lions from 2017-2020. They declined to pick up his fifth-year option, so he signed with the Jets for the 2021 season.
Raiders Offensive Players Making a Statement to Make Team
As the preseason comes to a close, members of the Las Vegas Raiders made a statement offensively to make the team.
2022 NFL Power Rankings: Bills, Rams among top teams heading into Week 1
Who is the best team in the NFL? The return of our 2022 NFL power rankings takes a look at
Bleacher Report
Steelers Rumors: Mason Rudolph Trade Targeted by Teams; PIT 'Reluctant' to Deal QB
The Pittsburgh Steelers are reportedly in no hurry to move on from quarterback Mason Rudolph even amid calls from other teams. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the AFC North club is "reluctant to deal him" despite interest elsewhere. While Rudolph is expected to be the third-stringer behind Mitchell Trubisky and Kenny Pickett, Pelissero noted he "is on the books for just $3 million this season and Pittsburgh isn't giving him away."
Peter King on Packers WR Romeo Doubs: Fantasy Players 'Should Be Wide Awake on Him'
Green Bay Packers rookie receiver Romeo Doubs is turning heads, and the fantasy football community should be taking note. Peter King of Pro Football Talk wrote on Monday that he "saw somewhere that ... Doubs was a 'super sleeper,' and that’s nuts to me. Doubs, barring injury, could be on the field for 700 snaps this year, and his quarterback is Aaron Rodgers, and Davante Adams isn't there anymore."
3 Instant Reactions to Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ers Reportedly Finalizing New Contract
After months of expecting Jimmy Garoppolo to be traded by the San Francisco 49ers, the veteran quarterback surprised the football world on Monday when he agreed to a restructured contract to remain on the team for the 2022 season. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Garoppolo's new one-year deal contains no-trade...
Jalen Reagor, Andre Dillard Make Eagles' 53-Man Roster Despite Trade Rumors
Wide receiver Jalen Reagor and offensive lineman Andre Dillard will reportedly be members of the Philadelphia Eagles this season. According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, the Eagles elected to keep both players on their 53-man roster "despite speculation they'd be dealt." There was a question of whether Reagor would be...
Raiders Waive QB Chase Garbers
Former Cal star a strong candidate to join Las Vegas' practice squad
Former Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden is ‘ashamed’ over emails, hopes to get ‘another shot’
Former Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden has not spoken much publicly since he was forced to resign in
Biggest Takeaways from Every NFL Team's Final 2022 Roster Cuts
Cutdown day is a bittersweet event in the NFL. The setting of 53-player rosters means that teams are almost ready for the regular season and that Week 1 is close. However, it also means that many quality players are now out of a job. Some players will be picked up...
NFL Agent Rips Deshaun Watson's Browns Contract: 'Disgusting...Franchise Malpractice'
The Cleveland Browns' decision to acquire Deshaun Watson and sign him to a guaranteed contract has been widely criticized, including among NFL agents. "Disgusting. Complete, 100 percent franchise malpractice. Sends the wrong message," one NFL agent said, per Ben Standig of The Athletic. Watson was accused of sexual assault or...
Fantasy Alert: J.K. Dobbins' Week 1 Status in Doubt amid Kenyan Drake, Ravens Rumors
The Baltimore Ravens are set to add free-agent running back Kenyan Drake to the team, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Amid his report, Rapoport noted that Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins' Week 1 status is "certainly in doubt" as Baltimore's Sept. 11 season opener at the New York Jets nears.
49ers' Kyle Shanahan Talks Jimmy Garoppolo's 'Shocking' Contract Restructure
Even San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan is surprised Jimmy Garoppolo is still with the team. After the team and veteran quarterback agreed to a reworked one-year contract that is worth approximately $7 million but could reach $16 million with incentives, Shanahan opened up about the deal. "We were...
Ranking The NFL's Top 10 Quarterbacks Entering 2022 Season
The talent found at quarterback in today's NFL is more exciting than ever. The Arizona Cardinals' Kyler Murray, Baltimore Ravens' Lamar Jackson, Buffalo Bills' Josh Allen, Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Burrow, Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes and Los Angeles Justin Herbert are all currently 26 or younger. Those names comprise 60...
Raiders Rumors: Alex Leatherwood Released; Las Vegas 'Tried to Trade Him to Everyone'
The Las Vegas Raiders on Tuesday waived 2021 first-round pick Alex Leatherwood, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The right guard started 17 games as a rookie, but the Raiders "tried to trade him to everyone" before releasing him, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Las Vegas will be left with...
Eagles Rumors: Devon Allen Released from Contract; WR Is 2-Time Olympic Hurdler
The Philadelphia Eagles released two-time Olympic hurdler Devon Allen, who was attempting to make the roster as a wide receiver. Matt Lombardo of Heavy reported the news ahead of Tuesday's deadline for 53-man roster cuts. Lombardo noted the Eagles could try to bring Allen back on the practice squad if he clears waivers.
Lamar Jackson Likes Tweet Showing QB in Dolphins Uniform amid Ravens Contract Talks
Contract talks between Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens appear to be getting tense, with the 2019 NFL MVP's self-imposed deadline for a long-term extension looming. Jackson, who has been making some noise on social media lately, liked a fan's tweet showing him in a Miami Dolphins jersey:. This article...
B/R's 2022 Heisman Trophy Rankings: Top Players to Watch in Week 1
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young has a shot to make history as part of the race for the 2022 Heisman Trophy. The reigning winner is seeking to become only the second two-time recipient in the award's history. Though a few players in the last couple of decades have had a shot, 1970s Ohio State running back Archie Griffin is the only one to pull it off.
Report: Commanders' Brian Robinson Could Return 'Sooner' Than Expected After Shooting
Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson reportedly avoided major damage to his leg when he was shot twice in an attempted robbery over the weekend. Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reported Tuesday that one bullet went through Robinson's knee but missed all ligaments, tendons and bones. It's possible Robinson will return to the team "sooner" than expected, though no timetable has been set.
