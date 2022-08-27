ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longtime NFL Coach Reportedly Died This Morning

A longtime NFL coach reportedly passed away on Monday morning. According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Chris Mortensen, longtime offensive coach Ernie Zampese died earlier this morning. "Ernie Zampese passed away this morning at the age of 86, one of the most influential offensive coaches in NFL history,"...
Lions cut former 1st-round pick

Jarrad Davis will be looking for a new team. The Detroit Lions are cutting Davis, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported on Monday. Davis was the No. 21 overall pick by Detroit in 2017. The Florida product did not live up this billing as a first-round pick during his four seasons with the Lions from 2017-2020. They declined to pick up his fifth-year option, so he signed with the Jets for the 2021 season.
DETROIT, MI
Steelers Rumors: Mason Rudolph Trade Targeted by Teams; PIT 'Reluctant' to Deal QB

The Pittsburgh Steelers are reportedly in no hurry to move on from quarterback Mason Rudolph even amid calls from other teams. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the AFC North club is "reluctant to deal him" despite interest elsewhere. While Rudolph is expected to be the third-stringer behind Mitchell Trubisky and Kenny Pickett, Pelissero noted he "is on the books for just $3 million this season and Pittsburgh isn't giving him away."
PITTSBURGH, PA
Peter King on Packers WR Romeo Doubs: Fantasy Players 'Should Be Wide Awake on Him'

Green Bay Packers rookie receiver Romeo Doubs is turning heads, and the fantasy football community should be taking note. Peter King of Pro Football Talk wrote on Monday that he "saw somewhere that ... Doubs was a 'super sleeper,' and that’s nuts to me. Doubs, barring injury, could be on the field for 700 snaps this year, and his quarterback is Aaron Rodgers, and Davante Adams isn't there anymore."
GREEN BAY, WI
Jalen Reagor, Andre Dillard Make Eagles' 53-Man Roster Despite Trade Rumors

Wide receiver Jalen Reagor and offensive lineman Andre Dillard will reportedly be members of the Philadelphia Eagles this season. According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, the Eagles elected to keep both players on their 53-man roster "despite speculation they'd be dealt." There was a question of whether Reagor would be...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Biggest Takeaways from Every NFL Team's Final 2022 Roster Cuts

Cutdown day is a bittersweet event in the NFL. The setting of 53-player rosters means that teams are almost ready for the regular season and that Week 1 is close. However, it also means that many quality players are now out of a job. Some players will be picked up...
NFL
49ers' Kyle Shanahan Talks Jimmy Garoppolo's 'Shocking' Contract Restructure

Even San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan is surprised Jimmy Garoppolo is still with the team. After the team and veteran quarterback agreed to a reworked one-year contract that is worth approximately $7 million but could reach $16 million with incentives, Shanahan opened up about the deal. "We were...
Ranking The NFL's Top 10 Quarterbacks Entering 2022 Season

The talent found at quarterback in today's NFL is more exciting than ever. The Arizona Cardinals' Kyler Murray, Baltimore Ravens' Lamar Jackson, Buffalo Bills' Josh Allen, Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Burrow, Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes and Los Angeles Justin Herbert are all currently 26 or younger. Those names comprise 60...
Bleacher Report

B/R's 2022 Heisman Trophy Rankings: Top Players to Watch in Week 1

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young has a shot to make history as part of the race for the 2022 Heisman Trophy. The reigning winner is seeking to become only the second two-time recipient in the award's history. Though a few players in the last couple of decades have had a shot, 1970s Ohio State running back Archie Griffin is the only one to pull it off.
MONTGOMERY, AL
Bleacher Report

Report: Commanders' Brian Robinson Could Return 'Sooner' Than Expected After Shooting

Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson reportedly avoided major damage to his leg when he was shot twice in an attempted robbery over the weekend. Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reported Tuesday that one bullet went through Robinson's knee but missed all ligaments, tendons and bones. It's possible Robinson will return to the team "sooner" than expected, though no timetable has been set.
