3 People Injured After Crash In Terry County (Terry County, TX)
Officials reported on Friday morning that a crash involving a Levelland ISD bus and an 18-wheeler took place at approximately 6 AM. Two employees were on the bus.
The bus was reportedly eastbound on FM 211 near US Highway 62/82 in Terry [..]
More Texas News from Nationwide Report™
- Recent Texas Accident News - Statewide
- Recent Houston Accident News
- Recent San Antonio Accident News
- Recent Dallas Accident News
- Search My City in Texas
Texas Resources from Nationwide Report™
- Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Texas Drivers.
- Need Help Finding a Texas Police Accident Report Online? Request a Free Accident Report.
- Injured from a Car Accident in Texas? Request a Free Settlement Estimate.
Want more? Follow us on NewsBreak and join our Daily Newsletter.
Comments / 0