For the first time in more than 15 years, Madison’s Town Charter is getting a few revisions. Following its Aug. 22 regular meeting and a public information session, the Board of Selectmen (BOS) voted to send the proposed cahnges presented by the Charter Review Commission (CRC) to a referendum vote on the ballot for the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Of the charter changes proposed, many are updates to language and editing including Commission member pronoun usage and title terms, but other revisions call for more complex changes including increasing the term for all members of the BOS from two to four years.

MADISON, CT ・ 6 HOURS AGO