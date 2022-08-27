ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Branford, CT

zip06.com

Guilford Parents Threaten Lawsuit Over CRT Claims

A group of Guilford parents said they plan to take the Town and the Board of Education (BOE) to court over its curriculum implementation policies, along with other complaints. The parents said they hope the suit, if successful, will lead to an overhaul of the Board of Education and force the resignation of current School Superintendent Dr. Paul Freeman.
GUILFORD, CT
zip06.com

Charter Revision Set For Referendum

For the first time in more than 15 years, Madison’s Town Charter is getting a few revisions. Following its Aug. 22 regular meeting and a public information session, the Board of Selectmen (BOS) voted to send the proposed cahnges presented by the Charter Review Commission (CRC) to a referendum vote on the ballot for the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Of the charter changes proposed, many are updates to language and editing including Commission member pronoun usage and title terms, but other revisions call for more complex changes including increasing the term for all members of the BOS from two to four years.
MADISON, CT
Register Citizen

West Haven mayor defends partial attendance at council meetings

WEST HAVEN — Some members of the public, who waited roughly 31/2 hours to address the City Council with their concerns last Monday, said they were disappointed to see Mayor Nancy Rossi leave at the moment they were invited to speak. Rossi gathered her papers and left the room...
WEST HAVEN, CT
ctexaminer.com

Town Clears Public Access to Tantummaheag, Asserts Rights in Ownership Dispute

OLD LYME — In an unexpected move, the town Department of Public Works trimmed back weeds and cut a swath through the phragmites at Tantummaheag landing Friday morning in an effort to maintain public access to Lord Cove. Ownership and usage of the tree-lined dirt road and path leading...
Yale New Haven Health System expands presence in Fairfield County

Yale New Haven Health System (YNHHS) continued its expansion into Fairfield County with the opening of a new facility at 325 Riverside Ave. in Westport. The new location, launched in association with the New England Medical Group, is the first YNHHS digestive health facility in the county and will offer a wide range of services, including bariatric, colorectal and hernia surgery, as well as gastroenterology services.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
DoingItLocal

Stratford News: Car On Its Side

2022-08-27@8:29pm–#Stratford CT– First responders on the scene of a car crash with a car on its side at Bruce and Stratford Avenue. Everyone is out of the car with no reported injuries. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as...
STRATFORD, CT
zip06.com

Local Trio Collects Medals at Connecticut’s Equestrian Finals

Equestrian is one of the most exhilarating experiences to participate in as an athlete. Three local horseback riders recently had a chance to display their passion for the sport when they competed at the 38th annual Connecticut Medal Finals, and each member of the trio turned in a great performance that resulted in them collecting a medal.
MADISON, CT
Register Citizen

Tweed New Haven Airport resumes flights after fuel spill

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. vNEW HAVEN — Tweed New Haven Airport has resumed flights after being closed for hours on Saturday because of a fuel truck spill. The airport announced on Facebook that flights had resumed at 8 p.m. A total of...
beckersasc.com

Yale New Haven Health System launches digestive health facility

Yale New Haven Health System and New England Medical Group have opened a new digestive health facility in Westport, Conn., according to an Aug. 29 report from Westchester & Fairfield County Business Journals. Benjamin Lerner, MD, a gastroenterologist at Yale Medicine, will be the lead physician at the facility. The...
WESTPORT, CT

