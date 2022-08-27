Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
St. Jude Parish’s Annual Italian Festival Is A Four-Day Event For Family And FriendsFlorence CarmelaMonroe, CT
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
Whole Foods Announces Plans For New Shoreline Location in ConnecticutTravel MavenOld Saybrook, CT
Fairfield County's Own John Mayer Raises Money For Montana Flood ReliefFlorence CarmelaFairfield County, CT
Spend The Day With Your Pup At These Dog-Friendly BeachesFlorence CarmelaWestport, CT
Related
zip06.com
Guilford Parents Threaten Lawsuit Over CRT Claims
A group of Guilford parents said they plan to take the Town and the Board of Education (BOE) to court over its curriculum implementation policies, along with other complaints. The parents said they hope the suit, if successful, will lead to an overhaul of the Board of Education and force the resignation of current School Superintendent Dr. Paul Freeman.
zip06.com
Charter Revision Set For Referendum
For the first time in more than 15 years, Madison’s Town Charter is getting a few revisions. Following its Aug. 22 regular meeting and a public information session, the Board of Selectmen (BOS) voted to send the proposed cahnges presented by the Charter Review Commission (CRC) to a referendum vote on the ballot for the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Of the charter changes proposed, many are updates to language and editing including Commission member pronoun usage and title terms, but other revisions call for more complex changes including increasing the term for all members of the BOS from two to four years.
ctexaminer.com
Controversial Millstone Guarantees Pay Dividends for Customers With Drop in Electric Rates
Just two years after a state contract to buy power from the Millstone Nuclear Power Station in Waterford led to a surge in summer electric rates, that same contract is a major factor behind a significant drop in rates slated to take effect in September. Adjusted rates that PURA approved...
Opposition must kill the Mountain Valley Pipeline
A side deal struck by Democrats during passage of the Inflation Reduction Act would allow construction of the Mountain Valley Pipeline.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Old Saybrook school board votes to delay start of high school schedule
OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — Some high school students along the shoreline will get to sleep in a little more before their first class this year. The school board voted in June to delay the start of Old Saybrook High School’s day from 7:30 a.m. to 8 a.m. The board said research showed the delay […]
State leaders discuss allocation of funds to help rising energy costs
HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut state leaders held a public hearing in Hartford Monday to discuss the proposed allocation of an expected $79.1 million in funding from the federal government to help with energy assistance. The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, LIHEAP, helps residents afford heat for their homes....
Register Citizen
West Haven mayor defends partial attendance at council meetings
WEST HAVEN — Some members of the public, who waited roughly 31/2 hours to address the City Council with their concerns last Monday, said they were disappointed to see Mayor Nancy Rossi leave at the moment they were invited to speak. Rossi gathered her papers and left the room...
Superintendent: NHPS’s School Year Fell Short By 1 Day
A math error led New Haven to have 179 days of public school this past academic year instead of the state-mandated 180. Now the State Board of Education will decide what to do about it. So New Haven Superintendent of Schools Iline Tracey reported in an email message circulated Tuesday...
IN THIS ARTICLE
sheltonherald.com
Big Y would spend $22 million on new Middletown store, create 150 jobs
MIDDLETOWN — A traffic study, drainage and landscaping plans and other documents have been filed with the land use office to support a proposed $22 million, 51,892-square-foot Big Y World Class Market to be built in the south end of the city. The grocery store would be located at...
norwalkplus.com
Governor Lamont and Lt. Governor Bysiewicz invite public to attend Connecticut’s annual 9/11 Memorial Ceremony
HARTFORD, CT – Governor Ned Lamont and Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz are inviting members of the public to attend the State of Connecticut’s annual 9/11 Memorial Ceremony, honoring and celebrating the lives of those killed in the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. This year’s ceremony will be held...
ctexaminer.com
Town Clears Public Access to Tantummaheag, Asserts Rights in Ownership Dispute
OLD LYME — In an unexpected move, the town Department of Public Works trimmed back weeds and cut a swath through the phragmites at Tantummaheag landing Friday morning in an effort to maintain public access to Lord Cove. Ownership and usage of the tree-lined dirt road and path leading...
'Thoughtful, kind, very caring' | Community mourns loss of library director, victim of East Granby murder-suicide
EAST GRANBY, Conn. — A community came together in mourning Monday evening in East Granby to remember a very special woman. "To honor a woman who was taken before her time, who did not need to be," said Joan Wright of East Granby. The town's library director, 48-year-old Doreen...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
'Nothing Else Like It': $14.9M Estate Poised To Break Local Record In New Canaan
An estate that was listed for sale earlier this year is the most expensive property on the market in a Fairfield County town, according to a new report from CNBC. Orchard's End, located in New Canaan, at 544 Oenoke Ridge is listed for sale at $14.9 million. The property's listing...
Yale New Haven Health System expands presence in Fairfield County
Yale New Haven Health System (YNHHS) continued its expansion into Fairfield County with the opening of a new facility at 325 Riverside Ave. in Westport. The new location, launched in association with the New England Medical Group, is the first YNHHS digestive health facility in the county and will offer a wide range of services, including bariatric, colorectal and hernia surgery, as well as gastroenterology services.
Groups filing civil rights lawsuit against Town of Woodbridge over zoning practices
WOODBRIDGE, Conn. (WTNH) — Several organizations and individuals say they will file a civil rights lawsuit against the Town of Woodbridge, claiming the town’s zoning practices violate the state’s Zoning Enabling Act and Fair Housing Act. The lawsuit challenges the town’s zoning regulations on several legal grounds, claiming the town has barred a wide variety […]
DoingItLocal
Stratford News: Car On Its Side
2022-08-27@8:29pm–#Stratford CT– First responders on the scene of a car crash with a car on its side at Bruce and Stratford Avenue. Everyone is out of the car with no reported injuries. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as...
zip06.com
Local Trio Collects Medals at Connecticut’s Equestrian Finals
Equestrian is one of the most exhilarating experiences to participate in as an athlete. Three local horseback riders recently had a chance to display their passion for the sport when they competed at the 38th annual Connecticut Medal Finals, and each member of the trio turned in a great performance that resulted in them collecting a medal.
Register Citizen
Tweed New Haven Airport resumes flights after fuel spill
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. vNEW HAVEN — Tweed New Haven Airport has resumed flights after being closed for hours on Saturday because of a fuel truck spill. The airport announced on Facebook that flights had resumed at 8 p.m. A total of...
Increase in home heating oil prices could put a strain on low-income families
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Summer is winding down, and the cost to heat your home this winter is likely to get more expensive, which could really put a strain on low-income families. The state is trying to help ease the burden for people living on a tight budget. As a renter in Hartford, Kristen is […]
beckersasc.com
Yale New Haven Health System launches digestive health facility
Yale New Haven Health System and New England Medical Group have opened a new digestive health facility in Westport, Conn., according to an Aug. 29 report from Westchester & Fairfield County Business Journals. Benjamin Lerner, MD, a gastroenterologist at Yale Medicine, will be the lead physician at the facility. The...
Comments / 0