Read full article on original website
Related
knopnews2.com
Nebraska State Fair showcases diverse blend of vendors, performers
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - For 153 years, the Nebraska State Fair has long been a celebration of the state’s cultural diversity. Centrally located on 220-acres at Fonner Park in Grand Island, the grounds displays a blend of agriculture, technology, and food from various regions. “We’ve got so many...
Nebraska 4-H honors volunteer award recipients at State Fair
– Over 12,000 volunteers serve Nebraska 4-H youth statewide in a variety of roles. At the 2022 Nebraska State Fair, 24 volunteers were recognized for their continued dedication to making the best better in Nebraska 4-H statewide. The Nebraska 4-H volunteer recognition program is designed to complement the tradition of recognizing outstanding volunteers and provide a standard, consistent approach to volunteer recognition across Nebraska. The following award recipients were announced virtually in April 2022 and celebrated during the 4-H Final Drive event on Sunday, August 28th at the Nebraska State Fair.
News Channel Nebraska
News Channel Nebraska Day at the Fair: free admission with the NCN app
GRAND ISLAND, NE — News Channel Nebraska is taking over the Nebraska State Fair. Today is NCN Day at the Fair… meaning everyone gets in free as long as they download the NCN app on their phone. Attractions today include the annual Veterans Day program at 3:00 at the Heartland Events Center, high school band performances, the Outback Regional Cattle Dog Trials, and live music from Eli Mosley at 9:00.
Report: Dams could mitigate flooding on lower Platte River
LINCOLN — A recent legislative study into developing a huge recreational lake between Omaha and Lincoln was careful to reassure residents of Ashland that it wouldn’t include damming the Platte River and flooding the town of Ashland. That idea, part of past proposals to spur development between the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Nebraska City News Press
Nebraska State Patrol news
Troopers, Deputies Arrest Subject of Threat Investigation. Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol, with assistance from the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, have arrested a St. Paul man following an investigation into reported threats. At approximately 4 p.m. Tuesday, NSP received information that a male subject, identified as Robert Jaeger,...
klkntv.com
$10,000 reward offered as search for Nebraska homicide suspect intensifies
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The search for a fugitive is intensifying in Nebraska following a major announcement from the U.S. Marshals Service. Its Metro Fugitive Task Force in Omaha is now offering up to $10,000 for information that leads to the arrest of Romeo Chambers. The 25-year-old is wanted...
Podcast: Nebraska Cattlemen Report ( Nebraska State Fair)
Eagle Radio's Derek Beck visits twice a month with the Nebraska Cattleman's Brenda Masek about happenings within the Cattleman organization and upcoming meetings and events. Masek spoke to Derek in this report about the NC's involvement with the Nebraska State Fair, going on through Labor Day weekend in Grand Island.
KELOLAND TV
Nebraska man identified in fatal Custer County crash
HERMOSA, S.D. (KELO) — An 80-year-old Nebraska man has been identified as the man who died in an August 26 crash near Hermosa, South Dakota. Dannie Barcal was travelling north on South Dakota Highway 79 when he tried to turn into a parking lot, colliding with a southbound semi-truck and trailer. Barcal was taken to a Rapid City hospital where he later died.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Neb. Take ’em Hunting begins fourth year of mentorship challenge
The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, along with AKRS Equipment Solutions, Ducks Unlimited, Pheasants Forever and Quail Forever, National Wild Turkey Federation, and Heartland DSC, is launching its fourth annual Take ’em Hunting challenge to hunters starting Sept. 1. Participants are encouraged to introduce someone new to hunting during...
Neb. village clerk referred for possible prosecution after allegations
LINCOLN — Allegations that a former village clerk in central Nebraska used village funds to purchase home canning supplies, Christmas-type lights and liver cleanse pills have been forwarded for possible criminal prosecution. The Nebraska State Auditor’s Office issued a report Monday noting that the former village clerk in Rockville,...
Escaped Nebraska inmate arrested in Las Vegas
An inmate who disappeared more than two years ago from the Community Correctional Center – Lincoln (CCC-L) has been arrested in Las Vegas, Nevada. Authorities took Ronald Taylor #50231 into custody on Friday, August 26, 2022. Taylor left CCC-L with another inmate, Brandon Britton #72081, on May 21, 2020....
walls102.com
Nebraska authorities baffled by missing canal water mystery
FURNAS COUNTY, Neb. (AP) — Authorities in Nebraska are trying to determine who released 16 million gallons of water by opening a dam on an irrigation channel one night this month — and why. The head of the irrigation district that runs the nearly 48-mile-long Cambridge Canal discovered the problem on Aug. 14 when a gauge on his computer showed the flow of water in the canal had dropped by half overnight. He scrambled to notify farmers and replenish the canal from a reservoir upstream before calling the sheriff. He estimates the missing water was worth about $2,600. Furnas County Sheriff Doug Brown says he’s trying to figure out why someone would release the water and what to charge them with if he finds them.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Wanted: Next-generation beekeepers for Nebraska farms
With the age of Nebraska's farmers and beekeepers on the rise, bee enthusiasts are encouraging more young people to check out the Great Plains Master Beekeeping Program. The program spans across the Midwest, with sites in Grand Island, Lincoln, Omaha and Scott's Bluff. Sheldon Brummel, master beekeeping project coordinator at...
Kearney Hub
Thousand yards for Kearney's late Ron Blessing
KEARNEY — It is hard to quantify what a person’s presence carries in value after it is lost. This was not the agreement, nor was this the plan for how things were supposed to play out. So, you can imagine the void that was created when we lost Ron Blessing on March 2, 2022.
klkntv.com
Man accused of trying to headbutt a Nebraska officer over an $11 vodka bottle
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Grand Island Police Department says officers arrested Bile Afea for shoplifting after he tried to attack one of them. This all began Saturday just after 5 p.m. at JR Liquor. Police say Afea was caught on camera stuffing a Smirnoff Vodka bottle worth $11.59...
klkntv.com
‘You can be careful but still get snatched up’: Lakota Tribes raise awareness for missing indigenous
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Since 2016, more than 5,000 indigenous people have been reported as missing. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, indigenous women are killed at a rate ten times higher than the national average. “The problem is, we have all these missing indigenous relatives, and no...
Kearney Hub
Censorship at Grand Island Northwest High School
Not so fast. Everyone seems to be dumping on Grand Island Northwest Public Schools administrators who eliminated the journalism program due to controversial student-written content. Please ignore the fact that the Saga, the high school student newspaper, has been around since 1968. Disregard all that “freedom of speech” junk in...
klkntv.com
Money comes ‘a little too late’ to save some Nebraska senior living facilities
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Senior living facilities continue to struggle even as funding to raise Medicaid provider rates starts to trickle in. “Unfortunately, there were several facilities that were already very close to the edge or even still are, that that funding is just a little too late,” said Jalene Carpenter of the Nebraska Health Care Association.
klkntv.com
Lincoln woman killed in head-on crash with semi near Osceola
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln woman was killed Thursday in a head-on crash with a semi-truck near Osceola, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said. The crash happened around 11:20 a.m. near mile marker 395 on State Highway 92, which is west of Osceola. A Chevy Suburban was...
North Platte Post
North Platte, NE
93K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
North Platte, Neb., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://northplattepost.com/
Comments / 0