ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Comments / 0

Related
knopnews2.com

Nebraska State Fair showcases diverse blend of vendors, performers

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - For 153 years, the Nebraska State Fair has long been a celebration of the state’s cultural diversity. Centrally located on 220-acres at Fonner Park in Grand Island, the grounds displays a blend of agriculture, technology, and food from various regions. “We’ve got so many...
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Post

Nebraska 4-H honors volunteer award recipients at State Fair

– Over 12,000 volunteers serve Nebraska 4-H youth statewide in a variety of roles. At the 2022 Nebraska State Fair, 24 volunteers were recognized for their continued dedication to making the best better in Nebraska 4-H statewide. The Nebraska 4-H volunteer recognition program is designed to complement the tradition of recognizing outstanding volunteers and provide a standard, consistent approach to volunteer recognition across Nebraska. The following award recipients were announced virtually in April 2022 and celebrated during the 4-H Final Drive event on Sunday, August 28th at the Nebraska State Fair.
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

News Channel Nebraska Day at the Fair: free admission with the NCN app

GRAND ISLAND, NE — News Channel Nebraska is taking over the Nebraska State Fair. Today is NCN Day at the Fair… meaning everyone gets in free as long as they download the NCN app on their phone. Attractions today include the annual Veterans Day program at 3:00 at the Heartland Events Center, high school band performances, the Outback Regional Cattle Dog Trials, and live music from Eli Mosley at 9:00.
NEBRASKA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grand Island, NE
Government
City
Grand Island, NE
Local
Nebraska Government
State
Nebraska State
The Nebraska City News Press

Nebraska State Patrol news

Troopers, Deputies Arrest Subject of Threat Investigation. Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol, with assistance from the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, have arrested a St. Paul man following an investigation into reported threats. At approximately 4 p.m. Tuesday, NSP received information that a male subject, identified as Robert Jaeger,...
HAMILTON COUNTY, NE
KELOLAND TV

Nebraska man identified in fatal Custer County crash

HERMOSA, S.D. (KELO) — An 80-year-old Nebraska man has been identified as the man who died in an August 26 crash near Hermosa, South Dakota. Dannie Barcal was travelling north on South Dakota Highway 79 when he tried to turn into a parking lot, colliding with a southbound semi-truck and trailer. Barcal was taken to a Rapid City hospital where he later died.
HERMOSA, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nebraska State Fair#Trooper#Ford#The Nsp Security Office
North Platte Post

Escaped Nebraska inmate arrested in Las Vegas

An inmate who disappeared more than two years ago from the Community Correctional Center – Lincoln (CCC-L) has been arrested in Las Vegas, Nevada. Authorities took Ronald Taylor #50231 into custody on Friday, August 26, 2022. Taylor left CCC-L with another inmate, Brandon Britton #72081, on May 21, 2020....
LAS VEGAS, NV
walls102.com

Nebraska authorities baffled by missing canal water mystery

FURNAS COUNTY, Neb. (AP) — Authorities in Nebraska are trying to determine who released 16 million gallons of water by opening a dam on an irrigation channel one night this month — and why. The head of the irrigation district that runs the nearly 48-mile-long Cambridge Canal discovered the problem on Aug. 14 when a gauge on his computer showed the flow of water in the canal had dropped by half overnight. He scrambled to notify farmers and replenish the canal from a reservoir upstream before calling the sheriff. He estimates the missing water was worth about $2,600. Furnas County Sheriff Doug Brown says he’s trying to figure out why someone would release the water and what to charge them with if he finds them.
NEBRASKA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
North Platte Post

Wanted: Next-generation beekeepers for Nebraska farms

With the age of Nebraska's farmers and beekeepers on the rise, bee enthusiasts are encouraging more young people to check out the Great Plains Master Beekeeping Program. The program spans across the Midwest, with sites in Grand Island, Lincoln, Omaha and Scott's Bluff. Sheldon Brummel, master beekeeping project coordinator at...
LINCOLN, NE
Kearney Hub

Thousand yards for Kearney's late Ron Blessing

KEARNEY — It is hard to quantify what a person’s presence carries in value after it is lost. This was not the agreement, nor was this the plan for how things were supposed to play out. So, you can imagine the void that was created when we lost Ron Blessing on March 2, 2022.
KEARNEY, NE
klkntv.com

Man accused of trying to headbutt a Nebraska officer over an $11 vodka bottle

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Grand Island Police Department says officers arrested Bile Afea for shoplifting after he tried to attack one of them. This all began Saturday just after 5 p.m. at JR Liquor. Police say Afea was caught on camera stuffing a Smirnoff Vodka bottle worth $11.59...
Kearney Hub

Censorship at Grand Island Northwest High School

Not so fast. Everyone seems to be dumping on Grand Island Northwest Public Schools administrators who eliminated the journalism program due to controversial student-written content. Please ignore the fact that the Saga, the high school student newspaper, has been around since 1968. Disregard all that “freedom of speech” junk in...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
klkntv.com

Money comes ‘a little too late’ to save some Nebraska senior living facilities

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Senior living facilities continue to struggle even as funding to raise Medicaid provider rates starts to trickle in. “Unfortunately, there were several facilities that were already very close to the edge or even still are, that that funding is just a little too late,” said Jalene Carpenter of the Nebraska Health Care Association.
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

Lincoln woman killed in head-on crash with semi near Osceola

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln woman was killed Thursday in a head-on crash with a semi-truck near Osceola, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said. The crash happened around 11:20 a.m. near mile marker 395 on State Highway 92, which is west of Osceola. A Chevy Suburban was...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Post

North Platte Post

North Platte, NE
93K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

North Platte, Neb., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://northplattepost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy