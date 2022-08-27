Read full article on original website
Big 12 Preview: Oklahoma State Hosts the CMU Chippewas for the Cowboys Opener Thursday
After what may have felt like an eternity for many, it is finally "Game Week" for fans throughout the Big 12 Conference. That includes those Cowboys in Stillwater that are looking to capitalize on a 2021 campaign that was capped off with a Fiesta Bowl win over Notre Dame. Sure, it's a new season, but there's never a bad time to mention topping the Irish in an NY6 Bowl.
Jenks football player appealing his suspension, says he was the victim of unsportsmanlike conduct
JENKS, Okla. — FOX23 has video that’s circulating on social media of a Jenks High School football player getting his head pushed into the ground multiple times after a play was over. The incident happened during Friday night’s game between Jenks and Edmond Santa Fe. The Jenks...
Bedlam in Stillwater Canceled
STILLWATER, Okla. — Due to ongoing inclement weather in Stillwater, Sunday's Bedlam match has been canceled. The teams will meet in Norman Oct. 6 for a conference matchup. The Sooners return to action this Thursday at North Texas at 7 p.m. CT. Fans who purchased single-game tickets can receive...
Mifaunwy Rachel Faw Faw
Mifaunwy Rachel Faw Faw, “Miffy”, aged 59, left this life on August 25, 2022 at OU Medical Center in the Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. She was born to Leo and Alma Faw Faw on September 18, 1962 and grew up in Red Rock, Oklahoma where she made her home. She went to Red Rock school where she graduated in 1980.
The Most Popular Grilled Food in Oklahoma for Labor Day Weekend is…
A question that has plagued mankind from the very beginning is, "What's the most popular grilled food during Labor Day weekend?" Well, let's get to work and find out! Since we all have our favorites there's no wrong answer! Unless of course, it's all vegetables and no meat. Then there's definitely a wrong answer. Take the quick poll below and let's see what the most popular grilled food in Oklahoma is for Labor Day weekend.
‘I might even quit on the spot:’ Oklahoma educators react to Ryan Walters’ primary win
TULSA, Okla. — Many Oklahoma educators say they’re worried for what’s ahead after Oklahoma State Secretary of Education Ryan Walters defeated his opponent, Shawnee Public Schools Superintendent April Grace, in Monday night’s Republican primary runoff for State Superintendent. At his victory party Tuesday night, Walters declared...
Tulsa educator says some teachers will 'quit on the spot' if Ryan Walters elected state superintendent
One local educator is expressing their concerns for the future of Oklahoma schools after Ryan Walters won the GOP nomination for state superintendent on Tuesday. The secretary of public education is slated to face Democrat Jena Nelson in November. Shawna Mott-Wright, the president of the Tulsa Classroom Teachers Association, said...
Oklahoma City residents can enroll in EMSAcare
Oklahoma City residents are being reminded that they can enroll in EMSAcare throughout the month of September.
Shenandoah to appear at NOC Fall Lectureship
Body Tickets are still on sale for Grammy Award winning Shenandoah at Northern Oklahoma College Tonkawa Thursday, Sept. 29, as part of the Carl and Carolyn Renfro Spring Lectureship Series. This tour is Shenandoah’s 35th Anniversary Tour. The event is sponsored by the Carl and Carolyn Renfro Endowed Lectureship...
Panasonic looks at Oklahoma for new plant, again, The Wall Street Journal reports
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Panasonic Holdings Corp, a Tesla supplier, is in discussions to build an additional battery plant in the U.S. and the company is looking at Oklahoma again, The Wall Street Journal reports. The EV battery plant would be roughly $4 billion, though there are no guarantees...
Oklahoma Board of Education adopts draft rules for bathroom bill
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — The Oklahoma Board of Education has drafted rules for a bill requiring students to use bathrooms that align with their biological sex at birth. Gov. Kevin Stitt signed the bill into law in May, and it went into effect at the beginning of the 2022 - 2023 school year.
Severe storms, hail hits Oklahoma
Severe storms moved across Oklahoma on Thursday evening. >> Related: How to personalize, use KOCO 5 app to stay safe during severe weather KOCO 5 Chief Meteorologist Damon Lane tracks the storms for us.10:00 p.m. Thursday Update: Lots of hail was seen across the state throughout the storm. KOCO 5 Kilee Thomas shows us what viewers saw during the severe weather. 9:42 p.m. Thursday Update: Over 2,500 Oklahomans statewide are without power. 8:33 p.m. Thursday Update: OG&E is reporting 1,610 of their customers across the state are without power.The severe thunderstorm warning has been canceled for Noble County. 8:13 p.m. Thursday Update: A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Noble County until 9 p.m. and continues in Oklahoma County until 8:30 p.m. 8:05 p.m. Thursday Update: A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Garvin, Johnston, Murray and Pontotoc counties until 8:45 p.m.The severe thunderstorm warning has been canceled for Kingfisher. 7:52 p.m. Thursday Update: A strong thunderstorm will hit parts of eastern Garvin, west-central Pontotoc and northeastern Murray counties. The severe thunderstorm warning has been canceled in Canadian County but continues in Kingfisher County.7:45 p.m. Thursday Update: The severe thunderstorm warning will continue until 8:30 p.m. for Canadian, Logan and Kingfisher counties. There are reports of quarter-size hail and winds 60 miles per hour.7:31 p.m. Thursday Update: A severe storm warning has been issued for northern Canadian County.7:20 p.m. Thursday Update: Large and damaging hail about the size of a golf ball is hitting the west side of Oklahoma City. The storm is heading north toward Edmond.The tornado threat is still low. 7:10 p.m. Thursday Update: The severe thunderstorm warning continues for Kiowa and Washita counties but continues for Canadian, Grady and Oklahoma counties until 7:45 p.m.7:06 p.m. Thursday Update: Caddo, Kiowa and Washita counties have a severe thunderstorm warning until 7:15 p.m. Caddo, Grady, Oklahoma and Canadian counties have a warning until 7:45 p.m. 6:30 p.m. Thursday Update: The severe thunderstorm warning will extend until 7:00 p.m. for Caddo and Canadian counties and 6:45 p.m. for Comanche and Kiowa counties. 6:20 p.m. Thursday Update: A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Caddo County until 6:30 p.m. Comanche County and Kiowa County have severe thunderstorm warnings until 6:45 p.m. 5:45 p.m. Thursday Update: Around 6:30 p.m., the northeast parts of Oklahoma will see storms with possible quarter-size hail north of Interstate 40. South of I-40 could see hail as big as golf ball size.The storms will arrive in the metro around 8 p.m. Thursday night and will leave the area by 9:30 p.m. Winds will be 60 miles per hour with possible quarter-size hail, as well. The tornado threat is low. The risk for severe weather will diminish by 10 p.m. Be sure to download the KOCO 5 App to receive customized weather alerts. You can watch our team coverage on the app, too.>> Check Live, Interactive Radar>> Watch KOCO 5 Coverage>> Download the KOCO 5 App on iPhone>> Download the KOCO 5 App on Android>> “Like” KOCO 5 on Facebook>> “Follow” KOCO 5 on Twitter.
Michael Edward Wilson
Michael Edward Wilson, 55, of Ponca City, OK, left this life on August 26, 2022, in Tulsa, OK. A Rosary Ceremony will be held at 6:00 PM, August 29, 2022, at Trout Funeral Home Chapel. A Graveside Ceremony will be held at 2:00 PM, Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at the Ponca Tribal Cemetery, with Father Carson Krittenbrink and Oliver Littlecook officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Trout Funeral Home & Crematory, 505 W. Grand Ave., Ponca City, OK, 74601.
Weekly Best Sellers
Courtesy of Magic City Books in Tulsa; Best of Books in Edmond; Brace Books in Ponca City; and Full Circle Books in Oklahoma City. 1. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central Publishing) 2. “Calling for a Blanket Dance” by Oscar Hokeah (Algonquin Books) 3. “The Seven...
Woman’s home hit by lightning during storm; socket blown out of wall
One woman in Edmond said her house was struck by lightning, and it sounded so loud she thought her windows were blown out.
Edmond North High School Student Killed In Motorcycle Crash
A community is coming together in the wake of tragedy after an Edmond teen is killed in a motorcycle crash. Gavin Black, 17, passed away Friday. He was a senior at Edmond North High School. His best friend, Colin Fiene, wants to help his family through a GoFundMe campaign. “He...
Metros sending the most people to Tulsa
Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Tulsa, OK Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Tulsa from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
OHP releases new details on I-44 collision that hospitalized five people
ADAIR, Okla. — Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) has released new details on a collision on I-44 that hospitalized five people Saturday afternoon. OHP said three vehicles were traveling west on I-44, about 3.5 miles east of Adair in Mayes County:. A Chevrolet Silverado driven by Jesus Hernandez, 48, of...
