Stillwater, OK

oklahoma Sooner

Bedlam in Stillwater Canceled

STILLWATER, Okla. — Due to ongoing inclement weather in Stillwater, Sunday's Bedlam match has been canceled. The teams will meet in Norman Oct. 6 for a conference matchup. The Sooners return to action this Thursday at North Texas at 7 p.m. CT. Fans who purchased single-game tickets can receive...
NORMAN, OK
Ponca City News

Mifaunwy Rachel Faw Faw

Mifaunwy Rachel Faw Faw, “Miffy”, aged 59, left this life on August 25, 2022 at OU Medical Center in the Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. She was born to Leo and Alma Faw Faw on September 18, 1962 and grew up in Red Rock, Oklahoma where she made her home. She went to Red Rock school where she graduated in 1980.
RED ROCK, OK
KLAW 101

The Most Popular Grilled Food in Oklahoma for Labor Day Weekend is…

A question that has plagued mankind from the very beginning is, "What's the most popular grilled food during Labor Day weekend?" Well, let's get to work and find out! Since we all have our favorites there's no wrong answer! Unless of course, it's all vegetables and no meat. Then there's definitely a wrong answer. Take the quick poll below and let's see what the most popular grilled food in Oklahoma is for Labor Day weekend.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Ponca City News

Shenandoah to appear at NOC Fall Lectureship

Body Tickets are still on sale for Grammy Award winning Shenandoah at Northern Oklahoma College Tonkawa Thursday, Sept. 29, as part of the Carl and Carolyn Renfro Spring Lectureship Series. This tour is Shenandoah’s 35th Anniversary Tour. The event is sponsored by the Carl and Carolyn Renfro Endowed Lectureship...
TONKAWA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Oklahoma Board of Education adopts draft rules for bathroom bill

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — The Oklahoma Board of Education has drafted rules for a bill requiring students to use bathrooms that align with their biological sex at birth. Gov. Kevin Stitt signed the bill into law in May, and it went into effect at the beginning of the 2022 - 2023 school year.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
blackchronicle.com

Severe storms, hail hits Oklahoma

Severe storms moved across Oklahoma on Thursday evening. >> Related: How to personalize, use KOCO 5 app to stay safe during severe weather KOCO 5 Chief Meteorologist Damon Lane tracks the storms for us.10:00 p.m. Thursday Update: Lots of hail was seen across the state throughout the storm. KOCO 5 Kilee Thomas shows us what viewers saw during the severe weather. 9:42 p.m. Thursday Update: Over 2,500 Oklahomans statewide are without power. 8:33 p.m. Thursday Update: OG&E is reporting 1,610 of their customers across the state are without power.The severe thunderstorm warning has been canceled for Noble County. 8:13 p.m. Thursday Update: A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Noble County until 9 p.m. and continues in Oklahoma County until 8:30 p.m. 8:05 p.m. Thursday Update: A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Garvin, Johnston, Murray and Pontotoc counties until 8:45 p.m.The severe thunderstorm warning has been canceled for Kingfisher. 7:52 p.m. Thursday Update: A strong thunderstorm will hit parts of eastern Garvin, west-central Pontotoc and northeastern Murray counties. The severe thunderstorm warning has been canceled in Canadian County but continues in Kingfisher County.7:45 p.m. Thursday Update: The severe thunderstorm warning will continue until 8:30 p.m. for Canadian, Logan and Kingfisher counties. There are reports of quarter-size hail and winds 60 miles per hour.7:31 p.m. Thursday Update: A severe storm warning has been issued for northern Canadian County.7:20 p.m. Thursday Update: Large and damaging hail about the size of a golf ball is hitting the west side of Oklahoma City. The storm is heading north toward Edmond.The tornado threat is still low. 7:10 p.m. Thursday Update: The severe thunderstorm warning continues for Kiowa and Washita counties but continues for Canadian, Grady and Oklahoma counties until 7:45 p.m.7:06 p.m. Thursday Update: Caddo, Kiowa and Washita counties have a severe thunderstorm warning until 7:15 p.m. Caddo, Grady, Oklahoma and Canadian counties have a warning until 7:45 p.m. 6:30 p.m. Thursday Update: The severe thunderstorm warning will extend until 7:00 p.m. for Caddo and Canadian counties and 6:45 p.m. for Comanche and Kiowa counties. 6:20 p.m. Thursday Update: A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Caddo County until 6:30 p.m. Comanche County and Kiowa County have severe thunderstorm warnings until 6:45 p.m. 5:45 p.m. Thursday Update: Around 6:30 p.m., the northeast parts of Oklahoma will see storms with possible quarter-size hail north of Interstate 40. South of I-40 could see hail as big as golf ball size.The storms will arrive in the metro around 8 p.m. Thursday night and will leave the area by 9:30 p.m. Winds will be 60 miles per hour with possible quarter-size hail, as well. The tornado threat is low. The risk for severe weather will diminish by 10 p.m. Be sure to download the KOCO 5 App to receive customized weather alerts. You can watch our team coverage on the app, too.>> Check Live, Interactive Radar>> Watch KOCO 5 Coverage>> Download the KOCO 5 App on iPhone>> Download the KOCO 5 App on Android>> “Like” KOCO 5 on Facebook>> “Follow” KOCO 5 on Twitter.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Ponca City News

Michael Edward Wilson

Michael Edward Wilson, 55, of Ponca City, OK, left this life on August 26, 2022, in Tulsa, OK. A Rosary Ceremony will be held at 6:00 PM, August 29, 2022, at Trout Funeral Home Chapel. A Graveside Ceremony will be held at 2:00 PM, Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at the Ponca Tribal Cemetery, with Father Carson Krittenbrink and Oliver Littlecook officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Trout Funeral Home & Crematory, 505 W. Grand Ave., Ponca City, OK, 74601.
PONCA CITY, OK
Ponca City News

Weekly Best Sellers

Courtesy of Magic City Books in Tulsa; Best of Books in Edmond; Brace Books in Ponca City; and Full Circle Books in Oklahoma City. 1. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central Publishing) 2. “Calling for a Blanket Dance” by Oscar Hokeah (Algonquin Books) 3. “The Seven...
TULSA, OK
Sports
msn.com

Metros sending the most people to Tulsa

Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Tulsa, OK Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Tulsa from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
TULSA, OK

