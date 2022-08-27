ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sulphur, OK

Comments / 0

Related
oklahoma Sooner

Bedlam in Stillwater Canceled

STILLWATER, Okla. — Due to ongoing inclement weather in Stillwater, Sunday's Bedlam match has been canceled. The teams will meet in Norman Oct. 6 for a conference matchup. The Sooners return to action this Thursday at North Texas at 7 p.m. CT. Fans who purchased single-game tickets can receive...
NORMAN, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sulphur, OK
Local
Oklahoma Business
State
Oklahoma State
KXII.com

New food truck serves southern staple in Downtown Ardmore

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - A new food truck in Ardmore is serving a Southern staple. Hey Now Chicken and Waffles opened several weeks ago. Find their signature purple truck in the weekday mornings at the corner of Broadway and Washington in Downtown Ardmore, or at Lake Murray Lodge on the weekends.
ARDMORE, OK
Ponca City News

OU volleyball: Sooners ride early momentum, sweep Gonzaga in opener

Body Aug. 27—The added energy inside McCasland Field House on Friday night was difficult to ignore. An offseason full of momentum finally got a chance to spill over into real, game action when Oklahoma took on Gonzaga in their first match of the OU Invitational. With a crowd of 900 fans in attendance, the Sooners came out strong, building a 3-1 lead into an 11-5 advantage.
NORMAN, OK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paige
FanSided

Oklahoma football: 6 days till kickoff, No. 6 Baker Mayfield

Six days and counting till the kickoff to the 2022 Oklahoma football season. Today we focus on OU’s most popular No. 6, Baker Mayfield. After sitting out as a transfer in 2014, Mayfield won the quarterback battle over Trevor Knight to become the Sooner’s starting quarterback, and the rest is history.
NORMAN, OK
kswo.com

New Pill Targeting Minors

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - A pill discovered in Duncan appears to be targeting young people and putting their lives at risk. The fentanyl laced pill looks more like candy than a street drug. “If I didn’t do what I do and I wasn’t aware of kind of what’s out there,...
DUNCAN, OK
KTEN.com

New information about fatal crash in Johnston County

JOHNSTON COUNTY, Okla. (KTEN) — We now know more about what happened in a fatal accident Friday morning on State Highway 48 just south of Coleman in Johnston County. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a Vickie Ringdahl of Coleman was southbound in a Nissan Altima on Highway 48 shortly after 11 a.m. when an eastbound dump truck tried to cross the highway at Swamp Creek Road.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, OK
yukonprogressnews.com

Wiping out years of pain

For years, Rachel Hatfield woke up with discomfort. The aches and pains that come with a lifetime of activities were there to greet her every morning in the neck and shoulders area. Thanks to a referral from a client, Hatfield was able to take a leap of faith and try...
NORMAN, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Noc#Noc Printing Services#Noc Graphic#Social Science
KXII.com

OHP investigating fatal crash in Johnston County

JOHNSTON COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Drivers were asked to find an alternate route after a fatal wreck on State Highway 48 Friday afternoon. The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office said drivers should avoid State Highway 48 between Coleman in Johnston County and the Kenefic turnoff in Bryan County. Sheriffs said...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, OK
KXII.com

Johnston Co. man in custody for attempted kidnapping

JOHNSTON CO., Okla.(KXII) -A Johnston County man is in custody after an attempted kidnapping. After 2 p.m. on August 27, Johnston County Sheriff’s Office was called to the Milburn Express after a father reported that a man was asking his son inappropriate questions, touching the child, and even attempted to entice the boy to go home with him.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy