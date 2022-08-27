Read full article on original website
Related
arizonasuntimes.com
‘Find Another Job’: Oklahoma Officials Respond to Teacher Quitting over CRT Ban
Oklahoma officials are calling for teachers pushing Critical Race Theory (CRT) to leave the classroom after an Oklahoma teacher spoke out against the states’ education law following her resignation. Summer Boismier quit her high school teaching position at Norman Public Schools in Norman, Oklahoma, after she shared a QR...
msn.com
Back to school in America: 8 new crackdowns on students, teachers and academic freedom
It is back to school time in America and the 2022-2023 school year undoubtedly is shaping up to be like no other, as right-wing attacks on academic freedom and public education grow rampant and get bolder. Here is a list of some examples from across the nation as students returned...
‘It’s in the bathroom. It’s in the grout’: OU students claim they’re feeling sick because of mold outbreak
Dozens of Facebook comments rolled in over the weekend claiming that some University of Oklahoma residence halls were covered in mold and that students were feeling sick as a result of it.
oklahoma Sooner
Bedlam in Stillwater Canceled
STILLWATER, Okla. — Due to ongoing inclement weather in Stillwater, Sunday's Bedlam match has been canceled. The teams will meet in Norman Oct. 6 for a conference matchup. The Sooners return to action this Thursday at North Texas at 7 p.m. CT. Fans who purchased single-game tickets can receive...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma Names Team Captains For Season Opener
The Sooners will have five veterans serve as captains for Saturday's season opener against UTEP.
KXII.com
New food truck serves southern staple in Downtown Ardmore
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - A new food truck in Ardmore is serving a Southern staple. Hey Now Chicken and Waffles opened several weeks ago. Find their signature purple truck in the weekday mornings at the corner of Broadway and Washington in Downtown Ardmore, or at Lake Murray Lodge on the weekends.
Gaylord Family Memorial Stadium offering new food for fans
Kickoff is just over a week away, and it appears the Sooners offense isn’t the only impressive spread fans will see at Gaylord Family Memorial Stadium this season.
Ponca City News
OU volleyball: Sooners ride early momentum, sweep Gonzaga in opener
Body Aug. 27—The added energy inside McCasland Field House on Friday night was difficult to ignore. An offseason full of momentum finally got a chance to spill over into real, game action when Oklahoma took on Gonzaga in their first match of the OU Invitational. With a crowd of 900 fans in attendance, the Sooners came out strong, building a 3-1 lead into an 11-5 advantage.
RELATED PEOPLE
Oklahoma football: 6 days till kickoff, No. 6 Baker Mayfield
Six days and counting till the kickoff to the 2022 Oklahoma football season. Today we focus on OU’s most popular No. 6, Baker Mayfield. After sitting out as a transfer in 2014, Mayfield won the quarterback battle over Trevor Knight to become the Sooner’s starting quarterback, and the rest is history.
kswo.com
New Pill Targeting Minors
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - A pill discovered in Duncan appears to be targeting young people and putting their lives at risk. The fentanyl laced pill looks more like candy than a street drug. “If I didn’t do what I do and I wasn’t aware of kind of what’s out there,...
KTEN.com
New information about fatal crash in Johnston County
JOHNSTON COUNTY, Okla. (KTEN) — We now know more about what happened in a fatal accident Friday morning on State Highway 48 just south of Coleman in Johnston County. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a Vickie Ringdahl of Coleman was southbound in a Nissan Altima on Highway 48 shortly after 11 a.m. when an eastbound dump truck tried to cross the highway at Swamp Creek Road.
yukonprogressnews.com
Wiping out years of pain
For years, Rachel Hatfield woke up with discomfort. The aches and pains that come with a lifetime of activities were there to greet her every morning in the neck and shoulders area. Thanks to a referral from a client, Hatfield was able to take a leap of faith and try...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KXII.com
OHP investigating fatal crash in Johnston County
JOHNSTON COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Drivers were asked to find an alternate route after a fatal wreck on State Highway 48 Friday afternoon. The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office said drivers should avoid State Highway 48 between Coleman in Johnston County and the Kenefic turnoff in Bryan County. Sheriffs said...
KOCO
Childhood friends pose children together for adorable photo after having babies months apart
ALEX, Okla. — Does it get any cuter than this?. A group of guy friends who all grew up in the town of Alex is experiencing fatherhood together. Their babies were born around the same time this year. Anderson B. Photography provided an adorable picture of the babies together...
KXII.com
Johnston Co. man in custody for attempted kidnapping
JOHNSTON CO., Okla.(KXII) -A Johnston County man is in custody after an attempted kidnapping. After 2 p.m. on August 27, Johnston County Sheriff’s Office was called to the Milburn Express after a father reported that a man was asking his son inappropriate questions, touching the child, and even attempted to entice the boy to go home with him.
KOCO
Autopsy report: Seminole woman likely died from unwitnessed drowning
SEMINOLE, Okla. — A Seminole woman who went missing during an ice storm and was found dead a month later likely died from an unwitnessed drowning, according to an autopsy report. But investigators remain stuck on how Nancy Davis walked herself a half-mile through an icy field when she...
Comments / 0