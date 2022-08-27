Read full article on original website
Stacy Weston
2d ago
He decides to curse at the guy heckling him, when there's a bunch of kids around. So I guess he doesn't have to respect anyone else's kids. Besides he needs to just suck it up!! What a baby!!
Reply(11)
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Saints trade fan favorite C.J. Gardner-Johnson to the Philadelphia Eagles.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Are You Brave Enough to Walk Along This Terrifying Shark Bridge in New JerseyTravel MavenCamden, NJ
This Unique Rail Bike Trail in New Jersey Belongs on Your Bucket ListTravel MavenWoodstown, NJ
Daycare Owner Faces 15 Years In Prison For Tax EvasionTaxBuzzWilmington, DE
What to Eat at the 1st Annual Fall for Ardmore FestivalMarilyn JohnsonArdmore, PA
Related
Angel Hernandez did his bad umpiring thing again vs. the Dodgers
Notorious MLB umpire Angel Hernandez made a horrendous check swing call that nearly cost the Dodgers a win against the Marlins. More often than not, when Angel Hernandez is trending on Twitter it’s because he made some horrendous calls as a home plate umpire. On Monday, he made sure...
FOX Sports
Dodgers will deploy six-man rotation with Clayton Kershaw returning
The Los Angeles Dodgers are expected to get franchise royalty Clayton Kershaw back on the hill in the coming days. Kershaw was removed from an Aug. 4 start against the San Francisco Giants due to a back injury, which resulted in the Dodgers placing him on the injured list. The left-hander threw a simulated game on Saturday, where he threw 70 pitches across four innings.
Tom Brady Reveals Why He Stepped Away From The Bucs
Tom Brady was asked on Saturday night why he chose to step away from the Buccaneers for 11 days earlier this preseason. The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback had a pretty great answer. Brady, 45, noted his age and his responsibilities outside of the football field. “I’m 45 years old. There’s...
Mets rumors: Steve Cohen makes strong statement on Jacob deGrom’s future
New York Mets owner Steve Cohen says he will do whatever he can to keep ace pitcher Jacob deGrom. Saturday, Aug. 29, was an important day for the New York Mets, as they held Old Timer’s Day for the first time since 1994. Not only that, but they finally retired Willie Mays’ No. 24 during the pre-game festivities. It was a huge day for owner Steve Cohen, whose team has the chance to make the postseason in hopes of winning their first World Series title since 1986.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Longtime NFL Coach Reportedly Died This Morning
A longtime NFL coach reportedly passed away on Monday morning. According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Chris Mortensen, longtime offensive coach Ernie Zampese died earlier this morning. "Ernie Zampese passed away this morning at the age of 86, one of the most influential offensive coaches in NFL history,"...
thecomeback.com
Eagles pull off a shocking trade
Normally, this would be the day for NFL teams to cut players and not add more. But when opportunity knocks to add a starting caliber player, the Philadelphia Eagles were all on it and got themselves a dynamic safety. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, the New...
Look: Sports World Praying For Little League World Series Pitcher
The sports world is hoping for the best for a pitcher in the Little League World Series championship game who went down with an injury. Qshondrickson Doran, a pitcher for Curaçao, went down with a scary looking injury in the Little League World Series championship game on Sunday afternoon.
Odell Beckham Jr. open to unlikely reunion?
Odell Beckham Jr. sure knows how to build drama. The free agent wide receiver sparked a bit of mayhem this week with some comments that he made about his old team, the New York Giants. Beckham responded to a fan who commented underneath one of his recent Instagram posts for Beckham to “Come back to New York.”
RELATED PEOPLE
NFL World Reacts To Colin Kaepernick, Girlfriend Announcement
Congratulations are in order for Colin Kaepernick and his longtime girlfriend, Nessa Diab, on Sunday night. The former NFL quarterback and his longtime girlfriend, a music personality, announced that they've welcomed their first child into the world. "I thought long and hard about sharing our life changing news today. I...
Longtime NFL Executive Is Tragically Dead At 48
A longtime Miami Dolphins team executive tragically passed away on Saturday night. The Dolphins announced that vice president Jason Jenkins died suddenly at 48. "Trailblazer. Champion. Kind. We are heartbroken to share that Dolphins SVP of Communications and Community Affairs Jason Jenkins has passed away," the Dolphins announced on Saturday evening.
Lions cut former 1st-round pick
Jarrad Davis will be looking for a new team. The Detroit Lions are cutting Davis, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported on Monday. Davis was the No. 21 overall pick by Detroit in 2017. The Florida product did not live up this billing as a first-round pick during his four seasons with the Lions from 2017-2020. They declined to pick up his fifth-year option, so he signed with the Jets for the 2021 season.
Ronald Acuña Jr. injury: Braves latest update doesn’t sound promising
Ronald Acuña Jr. knows he has to grind it out to get through this season for the Atlanta Braves. The Atlanta Braves could have used Ronald Acuña Jr. in the final two games of their road series vs. the St. Louis Cardinals. After obliterating the Redbirds in St....
IN THIS ARTICLE
Nets sign fan favorite away from rival team
The Brooklyn Nets are back with a vengeance after successfully convincing Kevin Durant to drop his trade request. The Nets announced on Sunday that they have signed fifth-year forward Yuta Watanabe. The 27-year-old had been a free agent after spending the last two seasons with the Toronto Raptors, Brooklyn’s division rivals.
MLB Odds: Phillies vs. Diamondbacks prediction, odds, pick – 8/30/2022
The Philadelphia Phillies take on the Arizona Diamondbacks. Check out our MLB odds series for our Phillies Diamondbacks prediction and pick. Aaron Nola goes to the hill for the Phillies, while Zac Gallen takes the ball for the Diamondbacks. Aaron Nola has a 3.08 ERA. He has been very good for the Phillies this year. […] The post MLB Odds: Phillies vs. Diamondbacks prediction, odds, pick – 8/30/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Phillies Implode as Diamondbacks Make History in 13-7 Defeat
The Philadelphia Phillies allowed the Arizona Diamondbacks to make franchise history on Monday night during a 13-7 defeat.
Ravens mascot is carted off the field
It’s not every day your mascot is carted off the field. That’s precisely what happened before the start of the second half in the preseason finale between the Washington Commanders and Baltimore Ravens from M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore. Baltimore’s mascot, Poe, was injured during halftime of the...
NJ.com
NJ
207K+
Followers
118K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 18