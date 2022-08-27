ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Connecticut

Capital City Celebrates 2nd Annual Back-to-School Extravaganza

With Hartford Public Schools back in session on Monday, the capital city made sure students have what they need to be prepared. This year marked the second annual Back-to-School Extravaganza; a one-stop-shop for Hartford families to grab food, clothes and school supplies. "Oh, last year we had about 2,000 people,"...
HARTFORD, CT
FOX 61

A celebration at Saint Francis Hospital, 125 years in the making

HARTFORD, Conn. — It began as just a four-story brick building on Collins Street in Hartford in 1897. Now, Saint Francis Hospital is billed as the largest Catholic Hospital in New England. Hospital staff members joined state leaders Friday to celebrate the 125th anniversary of the medical center. Thomas...
HARTFORD, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hartford, CT
Health
City
Hartford, CT
Local
Connecticut Health
Journal Inquirer

PERSONALITIES: New Enfield minister brings her gifts to the table

ENFIELD — Hazardville United Methodist Church has welcomed its new pastor, the Rev. Lisa McColgan. A native of South Glens Falls, New York, McColgan spent the last 31 years in Dalton, New York, in the Berkshires, as a lay person for the United Methodist Church there, after finishing her Master’s of Divinity degree at seminary at Boston University in 2021.
ENFIELD, CT
WTNH

Study finds Hartford, Bridgeport have worst real estate markets

(WTNH) – With home values up around 21% in the past year, and mortgage rates almost doubled, some experts are trying to stay on top of the nation’s best and worst real estate markets. In light of this, WalletHub, a personal-finance website, has released a report on 2022’s best real estate markets in the country. […]
HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Cannabis Cultivator Plans to Open in Norwich

The City of Norwich could soon have its first cannabis cultivator. A multi-state cannabis operator, based in Rhode Island, has plans to buy property in Norwich and, once fully licensed, open a cultivation facility within the next year. Sweetspot Brands LLC is partnering with a social equity applicant from Stamford,...
NORWICH, CT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Blumenthal
usj.edu

Kaneen Gomez-Hixson, MS, RDN, CD-N

Kaneen Gomez-Hixson, Visiting Assistant Professor, joins the School of Interdisciplinary Health and Science in the Department of Nutrition and Public Health. Professor Gomez-Hixson received her Master of Science in Nutrition and Graduate Certificate in Sports Nutrition from the University of Saint Joseph. She is currently pursuing a doctoral degree in Health Sciences with an emphasis in Sports Nutrition at Northern Illinois University. She is a registered dietitian with expertise in sports nutrition and clinical nutrition. Professor Gomez-Hixson has been an adjunct faculty member for the Department of Nutrition and Public Health and an adjunct clinical instructor for the Dietetic Internship Program at the University of Saint Joseph since 2019. Her research explores low energy availability in female and male athletes and the impact this has on the endocrine system and gut microbiome.
WEST HARTFORD, CT
New Britain Herald

Hundreds gather in Chesley Park to get back to school supplies

NEW BRITAIN – The Back to School Youth Carnival in Chesley Park Saturday brought out hundreds of area residents to take part in games, listen to music, play basketball and receive free school supplies, all in preparation of the fall learning season. As part of a collaboration with the...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
NHPR

Hartford students get warm welcome on first day back in school

Some Hartford public schools students were surprised on their first day back at school on Monday by members of Calling All Brothers, who cheered and high-fived students as they walked into Sarah J. Rawson Elementary School. As school buses started to roll in, Pastor AJ Johnson from Calling All Brothers...
HARTFORD, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Senate#Jamaica#Medical Services#General Health#St Francis Hospital#Catholic
New Britain Herald

New Britain police blotter

Katrina Leahan Colon, 38, 111 South Main St. Flr. 1, Middletown, improper use-marker/lic/rgstr, operate/parks unregistered mv, failure to drive in proper lane. Leyshleanne Angelick Lopez, 19, 116 West St., New Britain, second-degree breach of peace, interfere w/ officer/resisting, third-degree criminal mischief, violation of protective order. Marlin R. Lanier, 40, 120...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
NBC Connecticut

CT Communities Mourning After Two Domestic Related Murder-Suicides

Dozens gathered in East Granby Monday night to mourn the deaths of a local couple. Connecticut State Police said 48-year-old Doreen Jacius, a library director in East Granby was shot and killed on Sunday. Her husband, 49-year-old Thomas Jacius, an Avon police sergeant, was also found dead at their home in East Granby.
EAST GRANBY, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
Health Services
NBC Connecticut

New Britain Students Get Free Haircuts Ahead of New School Year

The second annual Buzzin' Barbershop at Smalley Elementary School in New Britain hosted a cut-a-thon for kids ahead of the first day of school. These kids got buzz cuts, braids, and fresh trims ahead of their first day of school on Wednesday. And the best part? It's free. Jayveein is...
NEW BRITAIN, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy