Read full article on original website
Related
norwalkplus.com
Governor Lamont and Lt. Governor Bysiewicz invite public to attend Connecticut’s annual 9/11 Memorial Ceremony
HARTFORD, CT – Governor Ned Lamont and Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz are inviting members of the public to attend the State of Connecticut’s annual 9/11 Memorial Ceremony, honoring and celebrating the lives of those killed in the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. This year’s ceremony will be held...
NBC Connecticut
Capital City Celebrates 2nd Annual Back-to-School Extravaganza
With Hartford Public Schools back in session on Monday, the capital city made sure students have what they need to be prepared. This year marked the second annual Back-to-School Extravaganza; a one-stop-shop for Hartford families to grab food, clothes and school supplies. "Oh, last year we had about 2,000 people,"...
'Thoughtful, kind, very caring' | Community mourns loss of library director, victim of East Granby murder-suicide
EAST GRANBY, Conn. — A community came together in mourning Monday evening in East Granby to remember a very special woman. "To honor a woman who was taken before her time, who did not need to be," said Joan Wright of East Granby. The town's library director, 48-year-old Doreen...
A celebration at Saint Francis Hospital, 125 years in the making
HARTFORD, Conn. — It began as just a four-story brick building on Collins Street in Hartford in 1897. Now, Saint Francis Hospital is billed as the largest Catholic Hospital in New England. Hospital staff members joined state leaders Friday to celebrate the 125th anniversary of the medical center. Thomas...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Britain Herald
Girls vying for Miss Polish America crown meet for orientation in New Britain
NEW BRITAIN – Young ladies from across the Northeast gathered inside the Falcon’s Ballroom Sunday to learn how to walk, pose and interview during an orientation seminar for the 2022 Miss Polish America Pageant. “Our very first pageant happened here in 2003,” Bogumila Gladysz told the group.
Journal Inquirer
PERSONALITIES: New Enfield minister brings her gifts to the table
ENFIELD — Hazardville United Methodist Church has welcomed its new pastor, the Rev. Lisa McColgan. A native of South Glens Falls, New York, McColgan spent the last 31 years in Dalton, New York, in the Berkshires, as a lay person for the United Methodist Church there, after finishing her Master’s of Divinity degree at seminary at Boston University in 2021.
Study finds Hartford, Bridgeport have worst real estate markets
(WTNH) – With home values up around 21% in the past year, and mortgage rates almost doubled, some experts are trying to stay on top of the nation’s best and worst real estate markets. In light of this, WalletHub, a personal-finance website, has released a report on 2022’s best real estate markets in the country. […]
NBC Connecticut
Cannabis Cultivator Plans to Open in Norwich
The City of Norwich could soon have its first cannabis cultivator. A multi-state cannabis operator, based in Rhode Island, has plans to buy property in Norwich and, once fully licensed, open a cultivation facility within the next year. Sweetspot Brands LLC is partnering with a social equity applicant from Stamford,...
RELATED PEOPLE
usj.edu
Kaneen Gomez-Hixson, MS, RDN, CD-N
Kaneen Gomez-Hixson, Visiting Assistant Professor, joins the School of Interdisciplinary Health and Science in the Department of Nutrition and Public Health. Professor Gomez-Hixson received her Master of Science in Nutrition and Graduate Certificate in Sports Nutrition from the University of Saint Joseph. She is currently pursuing a doctoral degree in Health Sciences with an emphasis in Sports Nutrition at Northern Illinois University. She is a registered dietitian with expertise in sports nutrition and clinical nutrition. Professor Gomez-Hixson has been an adjunct faculty member for the Department of Nutrition and Public Health and an adjunct clinical instructor for the Dietetic Internship Program at the University of Saint Joseph since 2019. Her research explores low energy availability in female and male athletes and the impact this has on the endocrine system and gut microbiome.
New Britain Herald
Hundreds gather in Chesley Park to get back to school supplies
NEW BRITAIN – The Back to School Youth Carnival in Chesley Park Saturday brought out hundreds of area residents to take part in games, listen to music, play basketball and receive free school supplies, all in preparation of the fall learning season. As part of a collaboration with the...
NHPR
Hartford students get warm welcome on first day back in school
Some Hartford public schools students were surprised on their first day back at school on Monday by members of Calling All Brothers, who cheered and high-fived students as they walked into Sarah J. Rawson Elementary School. As school buses started to roll in, Pastor AJ Johnson from Calling All Brothers...
Bristol Press
'Pups and Cups' event featuring dogs, food, fun coming to CCSU campus
NEW BRITAIN – Maximus V. Cash, the owner of the dog-breeding company, LockJawGlobal, is hosting a “Pups and Cups” event on Sunday, Sept. 18, at noon. Cash said it’s his first dog showcase in collaboration with Irizarry Bully Camp LLC. “We came together to form this...
IN THIS ARTICLE
New Britain Herald
New Britain police blotter
Katrina Leahan Colon, 38, 111 South Main St. Flr. 1, Middletown, improper use-marker/lic/rgstr, operate/parks unregistered mv, failure to drive in proper lane. Leyshleanne Angelick Lopez, 19, 116 West St., New Britain, second-degree breach of peace, interfere w/ officer/resisting, third-degree criminal mischief, violation of protective order. Marlin R. Lanier, 40, 120...
New Britain Herald
New Britain schools ready to welcome back students with exciting new initiatives in the works
NEW BRITAIN – School starts soon, with some exciting new initiatives in the works. Over the summer the Consolidated School District of New Britain (CSDNB) welcomed new Superintendent of Schools Dr. Tony Gasper, who is looking forward to meeting students and teachers over the first few days of the new school year.
wiltonbulletin.com
Anti-LGBTQ rhetoric spreading thanks to ‘bad actors’ on social media, report says, and even CT isn't safe
The mural atop New Haven’s East Rock with big, bold pink letters outlined in electric blue and set against a white back drop – the colors of the transgender pride flag, looked out over the Elm City like a proclamation. “Trans Love,” the mural said, sending a message...
NBC Connecticut
CT Communities Mourning After Two Domestic Related Murder-Suicides
Dozens gathered in East Granby Monday night to mourn the deaths of a local couple. Connecticut State Police said 48-year-old Doreen Jacius, a library director in East Granby was shot and killed on Sunday. Her husband, 49-year-old Thomas Jacius, an Avon police sergeant, was also found dead at their home in East Granby.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Connecticut
New Britain Students Get Free Haircuts Ahead of New School Year
The second annual Buzzin' Barbershop at Smalley Elementary School in New Britain hosted a cut-a-thon for kids ahead of the first day of school. These kids got buzz cuts, braids, and fresh trims ahead of their first day of school on Wednesday. And the best part? It's free. Jayveein is...
NewsTimes
Dentist was ‘lying in wait’ for woman before murder-suicide, Wethersfield chief says
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A dentist from Branford who police say fatally shot a 21-year-old with whom he had a relationship was lying in wait for her, a police official said Tuesday. Dr. Michael Mollow, 59, shot Caroline Anne Ashworth multiple times about...
New Details Emerge Into Allegations Of Unreported Abuse At Plymouth Elementary School
The arrest report for a Connecticut teacher accused of sexually abusing young female students reveals that as many as 13 victims had reported the teacher's alleged actions to the principal or other authorities for several years. News of the Litchfield County teacher's actions became public on Tuesday, Aug. 23, with...
Officials Investigating Cause Of Death For Woman Found At Park In Torrington
State officials are investigating the cause of death of a woman found dead in a Connecticut pond. The 76-year-old Litchfield County woman was located on Thursday, Aug. 25 in Torrington, near land surrounding Burr Pond. The woman, whose name has not yet been released, was found by first responders who...
Comments / 0