Saints trade fan favorite C.J. Gardner-Johnson to the Philadelphia Eagles.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
After almost 4 decades, Andrea's Restaurant has a new ownerTina HowellJefferson Parish, LA
3-Year-Old New Orleans Girl Vanished In 1984. She Was Reported Missing In 2018The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNew Orleans, LA
Saints and Pelicans owner Gayle Benson purchases former Chris Owens nightclubTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
New Orleans famous Hubig's Pies finally on track for a returnTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Longtime NFL Coach Reportedly Died This Morning
A longtime NFL coach reportedly passed away on Monday morning. According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Chris Mortensen, longtime offensive coach Ernie Zampese died earlier this morning. "Ernie Zampese passed away this morning at the age of 86, one of the most influential offensive coaches in NFL history,"...
NBC Sports
Here’s how much money NFL practice squad players make
The practice squad is an important part of an NFL franchise. All 32 teams are bound to encounter injuries throughout a rigorous 17-game season, and the practice squad provides them with replacement options who are already familiar with the system. Don’t be surprised to see teams promote and sign practice...
Lions cut former 1st-round pick
Jarrad Davis will be looking for a new team. The Detroit Lions are cutting Davis, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported on Monday. Davis was the No. 21 overall pick by Detroit in 2017. The Florida product did not live up this billing as a first-round pick during his four seasons with the Lions from 2017-2020. They declined to pick up his fifth-year option, so he signed with the Jets for the 2021 season.
NBC Sports
Eagles get creative, trade for starting defensive back
The Eagles finally addressed their safety problem. All summer we knew that Marcus Epps was one of their starters but the rest of that position remained up in the air. On Tuesday, they hopefully solved that problem by pulling off a trade for Chauncey Gardner-Johnson from the Saints. Here are...
NBC Sports
Ravens make their roster moves to 53
The Ravens have trimmed their roster to 53 with a variety of moves. Coincidentally, or not, we’ve got each of them below. The Ravens terminated the contracts of seven vested veterans: safety Tony Jefferson, guard/defensive tackle Khalil McKenzie, linebacker Steven Means, defensive back Kevon Seymour, tackle David Sharpe, defensive lineman Brent Urban, and cornerback Daryl Worley.
Saints Reportedly Cut Rookie On Sunday Afternoon
The final week of the preseason is almost a wrap. Meaning, the Saints and the rest of the NFL have the task of locking in their final 53-man rosters in the days to come. On Sunday, New Orleans began its final round of cuts by parting ways with rookie defensive tackle Josh Black.
NBC Sports
Steelers release five to get down to 53 players
The Steelers have reduced their roster to 53 players by releasing several veterans. The team also officially announced its two Tuesday trades. Pittsburgh has released linebacker Marcus Allen, cornerback Justin Layne, running back Anthony McFarland, offensive lineman Joe Haeg, and offensive lineman Trent Scott. Allen, Layne, and McFarland were all...
NBC Sports
49ers fan perfectly depicts Jimmy's pay cut with hilarious drawing
Two things felt like guarantees during the 49ers' offseason. First, that quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo would find a new home at some point by trade or release. And secondly, each day that he remained on the team, 49ers fan Rita Carvalho -- known as Rita Oak on social media -- would drop a clever drawing of the quarterback.
NBC Sports
Drew Lock “disappointed” at losing the starting quarterback job again
Pete Carroll announced his starting quarterback decision to the entire team in the locker room following Friday night’s final preseason game. He didn’t need to tell anyone. It was obvious to everyone that Geno Smith would start Week 1. Drew Lock didn’t do enough to win the job...
NBC Sports
Bills worked out four punters Sunday
The Bills kicked off the process of finding a new punter on Sunday. Buffalo needs a new one because they released sixth-round pick Matt Araiza on Saturday. Araiza and two others have been sued by a woman who alleges they raped her last year. According to multiple reports, the Bills...
NBC Sports
Vikings cut Sean Mannion, too
When the Vikings traded for backup quarterback Nick Mullens, a guessing game began as to which of the current understudies to Kirk Cousins could be cut, Sean Mannion or Kellen Mond. Ultimately, it was both. Mannion is getting cut, via Ian Rapoport of NFL Media. It’s happening on the same...
NBC Sports
Browns cutting Josh Rosen
The Browns are moving on from one of their backup quarterback candidates. Cleveland is cutting Josh Rosen, according to multiple reports. Rosen, the 10th overall pick of the 2018 draft, joined the Browns in July as the team’s fourth quarterback behind Deshaun Watson, Jacoby Brissett, and Josh Dobbs. Watson’s...
NBC Sports
What Jimmy G's return to 49ers could mean for Lance
The 49ers signing Jimmy Garoppolo to a new one-year contract through the 2022 NFL season is a benefit for both the club and the veteran quarterback, but it could mean something else entirely for Trey Lance. Even though Garoppolo has remained on the 49ers' roster despite saying his goodbye to...
NBC Sports
Jaguars waive 15 to set 53-man roster
The Jaguars have set their initial 53-man roster for the 2022 season. After making a series of cuts and trading wide receiver Laviska Shenault to the Panthers on Monday, the team announced that they waived 15 more players on Tuesday. Defensive lineman Israel Antwine, wide receiver Kevin Austin Jr., linebacker...
NBC Sports
Reports: Steelers getting trade calls on Mason Rudolph
Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has not made any public announcements about who will start at quarterback against the Bengals in Week 1, but the likeliest choice is Mitch Trubisky and recent developments make it look like first-round pick Kenny Pickett will be the No. 2. That pushes Mason Rudolph...
Commanders Reveal Initial 53-Man Roster: Who Made The Team?
The team has made its cuts and has its initial roster complete.
NBC Sports
Steelers to acquire Jesse Davis from Vikings
The Steelers are adding some veteran depth to their offensive line. According to a report from NFL Media, the Vikings are trading Jesse Davis to the Steelers. Minnesota will receive a conditional seventh-round pick in the 2025 draft in exchange for Davis. Davis signed with the Vikings in March after...
NBC Sports
Giants waive seven players
The Giants have started to reduce their roster to 53 players by announcing they’ve waived seven on Monday. New York waived kicker Ryan Santoso, offensive lineman Josh Rivas, defensive back Yusuf Corker, receiver Keelan Doss, receiver Travis Toivonen, defensive back Olaijah Griffin, and offensive lineman Eric Smith. Santoso was...
NBC Sports
Purdy earns 49ers roster spot as third QB; Jimmy G QB2 in Week 1
While not nearly as significant as the quarterback news that came from the 49ers one day earlier, general manager John Lynch on Tuesday announced rookie Brock Purdy earned his way onto the team’s 53-man roster to open the season. Purdy will take his spot as No. 3 on the...
NBC Sports
How will the re-embrace of Jimmy Garoppolo affect Trey Lance?
On one hand, Trey Lance is No. 1 on the depth chart. On the other hand, he has a guy who took the team to the Super Bowl hovering over his shoulder, unexpectedly. Exiled during all of training camp and the preseason while the 49ers waited for a trade that never materialized, Jimmy Garoppolo is back. He’s moving in lock, stock, and barrel. He’ll be at practice. He’ll be in meeting rooms. He’ll be in uniform. He’ll be on the sideline, in the event Lance throws one or two too many errant passes, or makes one or two too many erroneous decisions.
