ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk County, NY

10 Charged During Sobriety Checkpoint At Busy Huntington Station Intersection

By Joe Lombardi
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago

Ten people were charged during an overnight sobriety checkpoint at a busy Long Island intersection.

It was conducted in Huntington Station at the Municipal Parking Lot located at New York Avenue and Church Street between 11:20 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, and 2 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27.

Police officers from the Suffolk County Police Department conducted the joint operation with New York State troopers and the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office.

A total of 293 vehicles went through the checkpoint, police.

The following people were arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated:

  • Courtni Halegua Hale, age 48, of Huntington Station
  • Gino Marino, age 39, of Greenlawn
  • Steven Rodriguez, age 25, of Farmingville
  • Christopher Farinacci, age 47, of Dix Hills
  • Carlos Chavez Gomez, age 26, of Huntington Station
  • Ariana Echevarria, age 32, of Smithtown
  • William Pipota, age 43, of Huntington Station
  • Jack Blakley, age 24, of Huntington

They will be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Saturday, Aug. 27.

Additionally:

  • James Conquest, age 48, of Center Moriches, was charged with driving while ability impaired and was given an appearance ticket to be arraigned in court on a future date.
  • Paul Friedman, age 58, of Greenlawn, was charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs and will be arraigned Saturday.

The multi-agency checkpoint was part of an ongoing enforcement crackdown targeting alcohol and drug-impaired driving leading up to the Labor Day weekend.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Suffolk County, NY
Suffolk County, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Huntington Station, NY
City
Central Islip, NY
City
Center Moriches, NY
Suffolk County, NY
Cars
City
Greenlawn, NY
City
Moriches, NY
City
Farmingville, NY
City
Smithtown, NY
Daily Voice

19-Year-Old Sentenced After Attacking Teen, Pulling Out Loaded Gun At Crowded North Babylon Gym

A 19-year-old man was sentenced to years in prison after he slashed a 17-year-old on the neck at a Long Island gym and then pulled out a loaded firearm. Noah Haynes, of Wyandanch, was given a sentence of three years in prison and three years of post-release supervision after he pleaded guilty in May to second-degree attempted criminal possession of a weapon, Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney announced on Tuesday, Aug. 30.
WYANDANCH, NY
Daily Voice

14-Year-Old Accused Of Igniting Car Fire In Stamford

A 14-year-old boy has been apprehended for starting a car fire in Fairfield County with stolen fireworks. The fire took place in Stamford on Sunday, June 5, in the parking lot of 587 Elm St. According to Sgt. Sean Scanlan, of the Stamford Police, firefighters responded to the scene and...
STAMFORD, CT
Daily Voice

15-Year-Old Uniondale Girl Goes Missing

Police asked the public for help locating a missing 15-year-old girl from Long Island. Mariah Rodriguez was last seen at her Uniondale home, located on Nostrand Avenue, at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 29, the Nassau County Police Department said. She was reported missing at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30,...
UNIONDALE, NY
Daily Voice

Mastic Contractor Accused Of Scamming Customers Out Of $20K

A Long Island contractor has been accused of scamming customers out of more than $20,000 over the past six months, according to authorities. Steven Vitagliano, age 37, owner of Mastic-based company Line Up Fence, made verbal and written agreements to install fencing on several residential properties within the confines of the Suffolk County Police Seventh Precinct over the past six months, the department said.
MASTIC, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Day Weekend#Long Island#Sobriety#First District Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Cars
Daily Voice

Suspicious East Granby Shooting Leaves Man, Woman Dead

A man and a woman were shot and killed in what police are calling "suspicious deaths." The two were discovered in a Hartford County home in East Granby around 5:45 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 28 on Wynding Hills Road, according to the Connecticut State Police. Preliminary information says troopers responded to...
EAST GRANBY, CT
Daily Voice

Smithtown Man Who Was Sales Chief Of Mortgage Lender Sentenced For $8.9M Fraud Scheme

The former co-owner and executive at a New York mortgage lender has been sentenced for an $8.9 million fraud scheme, federal authorities announced. Long Island resident Edward E. Bohm, age 44, of Smithtown, formerly the president of Sales and part-owner of mortgage lender Vanguard Funding, LLC, based in Garden City, was sentenced on Tuesday, Aug. 30 at the federal courthouse in Central Islip to two years in prison.
SMITHTOWN, NY
Daily Voice

Fairfield Woman Admits Embezzling $1.5 Million

A Connection woman has admitted to embezzling approximately $1.5 million from her employer. Fairfield County resident Carolina Guerreno, age 49, of the town of Fairfield, waived her right to be indicted and pleaded guilty on Tuesday, Aug. 30 at federal court in Hartford to a fraud charge related to her embezzlement, United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut Vanessa Roberts Avery announced.
FAIRFIELD, CT
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
348K+
Followers
52K+
Post
104M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy