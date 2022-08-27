ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

WHEC TV-10

Armed carjacking on Riverferry Way Sunday night

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester Police Officers responded to Riverferry Way for the report of an armed carjacking Sunday night. Police said the victims had just arrived to their destination when their vehicle was stolen at gunpoint. The victims were not injured. A short time later, the stolen vehicle was found unoccupied in the City of Rochester.
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Victim Identified in Beechwood Homicide

Rochester police have identified the victim of a homicide over the weekend in the Beechwood neighborhood. 24-year-old Christopher Sherman was gunned down early Saturday morning at Cedarwood Terrace and Quincy Street. No one has been arrested. Sherman is the city's 52nd homicide victim this year.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

51-year-old woman shot on Woodward Street is expected to recover

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester Police were on the scene of an investigation on Woodward Street. Shortly before 6 p.m. they received a report of a gunshot. When they arrived there was a 51-year-old woman who had a gunshot wound to the upper body. She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Family of fatal hit and run victim ask for justice

Rochester, N.Y. — It has been almost four weeks since a fatal hit and run and still no arrests have been made in a deadly hit-and-run on Lake Avenue. The victim, Jared Jones, 19, was riding his bike home from the beach and was struck head on by a truck.
ROCHESTER, NY
NewsBreak
WHEC TV-10

30-year-old man shot on Weld Street Saturday evening

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester Police responded around 4 p.m. on Saturday to reports of a shooting on the 100 block of Weld Street, but when police arrived, the victim was gone. Police say a 30-year-old man arrived at Strong Hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound by private vehicle. The victim was shot on Weld Street.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Man accused of raping girl at Canandaigua motel

Canandaigua, N.Y. — A 32-year-old man from Farmington is accused of raping an underage girl at a motel in Canandaigua. According to the Ontario County Sheriff's Office, Lee Owen Morgan had sex with a girl under age 17 Friday at the D&D Motel on Lakeshore Drive. Morgan had been...
CANANDAIGUA, NY
rochesterfirst.com

Rochester police investigate fatal shooting on Cedarwood Terrace

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man was found shot and killed early Saturday morning, an official with the Rochester Police Department says. Officers responded to the area of Cedarwood Terrace and Quincey Street around 5 a.m. for reports that a man had been shot. Upon arrival, they found the...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Police investigating two shootings in the city

ROCHESTER, N.Y. Rochester police responded to reports of gunshots at two locations in the city overnight. The first shots-fired call happened around 7:45 p.m. Saturday at Lexington Avenue. Officers found evidence of gunfire, but nothing was hit. Then, around 9:30 p.m., reports came in from Court Street about shots fired....
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Man recovering after overnight shooting on Aldine St.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. A 29-year-old man is recovering Saturday morning following an overnight shooting. It was about 1:40 a.m. when ShotSpotter indicated shots had been fired in the 100 block of Aldine Street. And sure enough when police arrived they found clear evidence that a gun had been discharged in the immediate area.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Teen, man hospitalized after separate shootings

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Rochester Police Department is investigating two separate shootings that took place late Saturday afternoon. The first shooting took place on Weld Street near Scio Street just after 4 p.m. While officers were investigating at the scene, a 30-year-old man arrived to Strong Memorial Hospital via private vehicle. The man had […]
ROCHESTER, NY

