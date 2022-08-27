Read full article on original website
Hungry for Breakfast? These 4 Spots Have You Covered—Hidden Gems to Check OutAlisha StarrRochester, NY
The Brighton Ax Murder - 40 Year Old Murder Case Goes to rialA.W. NavesBrighton, NY
Fall in Rochester Is Approaching—Take Part in These Fun Activities to Make the Most of It!Alisha StarrRochester, NY
Joe Baranowski: The College Professor Who Changed My LifeHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
Looking for a Unique New Restaurant to Try? Check Out Mercantile on Main!Alisha StarrRochester, NY
WHEC TV-10
Community searches for answers after local musician killed in Olean St. shooting
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Family and friends of James Hallenbeck are still coming to terms with his untimely death. Hallenbeck was shot and killed on Aug. 21 while walking near his home on Olean Street. As police search for the gunman, those who knew him well are also searching...
Rochester man shot, killed on Cedarwood Terr.
Upon arrival, they found the victim, who appeared to be in his 20s, suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Double shooting on Hewitt sends men to ECMC
Officials say it happened on the 500 block of Hewitt Avenue.
WHEC TV-10
Armed carjacking on Riverferry Way Sunday night
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester Police Officers responded to Riverferry Way for the report of an armed carjacking Sunday night. Police said the victims had just arrived to their destination when their vehicle was stolen at gunpoint. The victims were not injured. A short time later, the stolen vehicle was found unoccupied in the City of Rochester.
RPD: Man injured following shooting near Saint Paul St., Avenue B
The 21-year-old had been shot at least once, officers said, but his injuries are not considered life-threatening.
iheart.com
Victim Identified in Beechwood Homicide
Rochester police have identified the victim of a homicide over the weekend in the Beechwood neighborhood. 24-year-old Christopher Sherman was gunned down early Saturday morning at Cedarwood Terrace and Quincy Street. No one has been arrested. Sherman is the city's 52nd homicide victim this year.
No injuries after gunpoint carjacking, occupied city home struck by gunfire
No injuries were reported in either incident and police say neither of the suspects have been found.
‘Driving in Rochester became a sport’: Driver wanted in fatal hit-and-run
"We don't know what caused the initial impact between the bike and the vehicle, but the decision to flee the scene was 100% purposeful."
WHEC TV-10
21-year-old hospitalized after shooting on corner of Avenue B and St. Paul
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester Police are investigating a shooting that happened on the city’s north side Sunday. It happened near Avenue B and St. Paul Street around 1 p.m. Police say a 21-year-old man walked into Rochester General Hospital with at least one gunshot wound. He is expected to recover.
WHEC TV-10
51-year-old woman shot on Woodward Street is expected to recover
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester Police were on the scene of an investigation on Woodward Street. Shortly before 6 p.m. they received a report of a gunshot. When they arrived there was a 51-year-old woman who had a gunshot wound to the upper body. She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
13 WHAM
Family of fatal hit and run victim ask for justice
Rochester, N.Y. — It has been almost four weeks since a fatal hit and run and still no arrests have been made in a deadly hit-and-run on Lake Avenue. The victim, Jared Jones, 19, was riding his bike home from the beach and was struck head on by a truck.
RPD: 2 women shot within minutes of each other in Rochester
Investigators said that it doesn't appear the two incidents are connected to each other, however, they encourage anyone with information on either incident to call 911.
WHEC TV-10
30-year-old man shot on Weld Street Saturday evening
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester Police responded around 4 p.m. on Saturday to reports of a shooting on the 100 block of Weld Street, but when police arrived, the victim was gone. Police say a 30-year-old man arrived at Strong Hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound by private vehicle. The victim was shot on Weld Street.
13 WHAM
Man accused of raping girl at Canandaigua motel
Canandaigua, N.Y. — A 32-year-old man from Farmington is accused of raping an underage girl at a motel in Canandaigua. According to the Ontario County Sheriff's Office, Lee Owen Morgan had sex with a girl under age 17 Friday at the D&D Motel on Lakeshore Drive. Morgan had been...
rochesterfirst.com
Rochester police investigate fatal shooting on Cedarwood Terrace
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man was found shot and killed early Saturday morning, an official with the Rochester Police Department says. Officers responded to the area of Cedarwood Terrace and Quincey Street around 5 a.m. for reports that a man had been shot. Upon arrival, they found the...
WHEC TV-10
Police investigating two shootings in the city
ROCHESTER, N.Y. Rochester police responded to reports of gunshots at two locations in the city overnight. The first shots-fired call happened around 7:45 p.m. Saturday at Lexington Avenue. Officers found evidence of gunfire, but nothing was hit. Then, around 9:30 p.m., reports came in from Court Street about shots fired....
20-year-old on dirt bike killed after striking SUV in Rochester
According to the RPD, as the driver was turning, a dirt bike traveling eastbound on Upper Falls Boulevard struck the SUV.
WHEC TV-10
Man recovering after overnight shooting on Aldine St.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. A 29-year-old man is recovering Saturday morning following an overnight shooting. It was about 1:40 a.m. when ShotSpotter indicated shots had been fired in the 100 block of Aldine Street. And sure enough when police arrived they found clear evidence that a gun had been discharged in the immediate area.
Man arrested for firing shots at house party in Cheektowaga
Cheektowaga Police, making an arrest in connection with a shooting at a house party. Authorities say they responded to a call of a disturbance on Redwood Drive early Saturday morning.
Teen, man hospitalized after separate shootings
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Rochester Police Department is investigating two separate shootings that took place late Saturday afternoon. The first shooting took place on Weld Street near Scio Street just after 4 p.m. While officers were investigating at the scene, a 30-year-old man arrived to Strong Memorial Hospital via private vehicle. The man had […]
