Philadelphia, PA

Pirates aim to break 5-game road losing streak, play the Phillies

By Associated Press
WPXI Pittsburgh
 3 days ago
PHILADELPHIA, Pa. — The Pittsburgh Pirates will attempt to stop a five-game road slide when they visit the Philadelphia Phillies.

Philadelphia has a 71-55 record overall and a 38-29 record at home. The Phillies have a 40-17 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

Pittsburgh has a 21-42 record on the road and a 47-78 record overall. The Pirates have a 36-19 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

The matchup Saturday is the sixth time these teams square off this season. The Phillies hold a 5-0 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rhys Hoskins has 23 doubles, two triples and 26 home runs for the Phillies. Bryson Stott is 9-for-28 with four doubles, a triple, a home run and two RBI over the last 10 games.

Ben Gamel has 18 doubles, two triples and six home runs for the Pirates. Bryan Reynolds is 8-for-39 with four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 6-4, .274 batting average, 3.94 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Pirates: 2-8, .211 batting average, 5.76 ERA, outscored by 34 runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Simon Muzziotti: 60-Day IL (knee), Zack Wheeler: 15-Day IL (forearm), Corey Knebel: 60-Day IL (lat), Seranthony Dominguez: 15-Day IL (tricep), Brandon Marsh: 10-Day IL (ankle), Hans Crouse: 60-Day IL (biceps), Zach Eflin: 60-Day IL (knee), James McArthur: 60-Day IL (elbow), Damon Jones: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Pirates: Colin Holderman: day-to-day (shoulder), Yerry De Los Santos: 60-Day IL (lat), David Bednar: 15-Day IL (back), Dillon Peters: 15-Day IL (elbow), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Canaan Smith-Njigba: 60-Day IL (wrist), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Cederlind: 60-Day IL (elbow)

