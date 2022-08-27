JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Join the Mayor’s Community Based Crime Reduction Program and The New Town Success Zone-Jacksonville for an Immunization Awareness Month event Saturday August 27th from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Come to 1401 Grunthal St. on the campus of Edward Waters University for free medical services, groceries, and much more. All services are first come, first served.

