The Knoxville Raceway got off to a very early start, but that did not mean racing was not as good as three track champions were crowned in four A-Mains. Saturday night’s winners were Eric Bridger in the Pro Sprints as he led every lap in a dominating win, Terry McCarl took home the 360 finale, and Ayerton Gennetten won the 410 scheduled feature, his first career win at Knoxville. Meanwhile Brian Brown won the makeup 410 feature that was rained out on July 23rd. Track champions for 2022 were also crowned as Mike Mayberry on the heels of a consistent season won his first career Pro Sprints title. He told KNIA/KRLS Sports winning more races would have been nice, but consistency was what made him a champion.

KNOXVILLE, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO