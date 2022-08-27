Read full article on original website
Related
raccoonvalleyradio.com
One VB triangular down, another one tonight
Greene County volleyball hosted Boone and Kuemper Catholic (Carroll) in a high school volleyball triangular last night inside the air-conditioned Greene County High School gym in Jefferson. The Rams play another triangular tonight in Panora at Panorama HS vs. the Panthers and also South Central Calhoun (Lake City). Last night,...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Panorama Panthers Volleyball Take Part In Triangular Today
The Panorama Panthers volleyball team is preparing for their next regular season action today when they take part in a triangular today. So far this season the Panthers volleyball team has been looking to find their groove under first year head coach Mollie Sorber and they will get another chance to do so today when they take part in a triangular match today right at home at Panorama High School.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Penalties and Turnovers Hurt Perry in Week 1
Ogden used a balanced attack Friday night to defeat Perry 41-0 in non-district football action. Bulldog quarterback Carsen Moorman threw for two touchdowns and 219 yards in his first varsity start as the Bulldogs opened up a 35-0 halftime lead. The second half was played to a continuous clock. Quintin Hoskins led the ground game with 16 carries for 154 yards and a hefty 9 yard per carry average.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Wildcats Football Starts Season off with BIG Win
Last Friday the West Central Valley Football team headed to North Mahaska to take on the Warhawks. The Wildcats were able to strike hard and fast, racking up 20 points in the first quarter alone. They then went on to score 15 more in the 2nd quarter, ending the first half with a 35-0 lead. The 3rd quarter left both teams scoreless, but the Warhawks were able to grab 14 points in the 4th quarter, and West Central Valley ended up taking the game with a 35-14 victory.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Rams show toughness in hard-fought win
Greene County’s late game defensive stand vs. ACGC on Saturday night in Ogden preserved a 20-14 season opening victory for Coach Caden Duncan’s Rams. The physically bigger Chargers went 66 yards in 18 plays, all on the ground, chewing up over seven minutes of game time, but the Rams held firm on fourth and two, stopping ACGC inside the 10.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Panorama Running Back Ryan Cogil Paces Panthers In Victory Over Tigerhawks Friday Night
The Panorama Panthers football team opened up week one of the regular season when they headed to Colfax on Friday to take on the Colfax-Mingo Tigerhawks who were playing their first game in their brand new stadium and one Panthers running back paced their way to victory. The Panthers were...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Football Rams win season opener, 20-14
The high school football season for the Greene County Rams began on Saturday night vs. ACGC at Ogden High School due to sod issues at Linduska Field in Jefferson. The neutral site contest saw the Rams win by a 20-14 final in a game that saw both teams hold leads and the Rams stopping the Chargers on fourth and two inside the 10 yard line to preserve the victory with 18 seconds left in the contest.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Official Stats: ACGC Loss Versus Greene County
The high school football season kicked off last Friday and Adair-Casey/Guthrie Center lost to Greene County in a tough game. The final school was Greene County 20 to AC/GC 14 in Ogden. Official stats have been released and Seth Reno got the bulk of the carries as the fullback, rushing for 60 yards on 20 carries. and 1 touchdown on the ground Austin Kunkle led the team in rushing with 81 yards on 17 carries and 1 touchdown and Brock Littler gained 36 yards on 16 rushes. Only one pass was attemped by the Chargers and that was Brock Littler connecting with his running back Ben Marsh for 25 yards. On defense, Nate Chance, Payton Jacobe and Seth Reno had 1.5 tackles for loss and held the Rams to 158 yards rushing.
IN THIS ARTICLE
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN's FPI predicts winner of South Dakota State-Iowa game in Week 1
ESPN’s FPI rankings are out, which means the system has predicted the outcomes of all the B1G games. Iowa opens the 2022 season with South Dakota State. The Hawkeyes won the B1G West in 2021, but couldn’t handle Michigan in the B1G Championship Game. Iowa finished with a 10-4 record last season. Iowa will have to deal with some changes on offense, primarily the loss of Tyler Goodson.
kniakrls.com
Track Champions Crowned At Knoxville Raceway
The Knoxville Raceway got off to a very early start, but that did not mean racing was not as good as three track champions were crowned in four A-Mains. Saturday night’s winners were Eric Bridger in the Pro Sprints as he led every lap in a dominating win, Terry McCarl took home the 360 finale, and Ayerton Gennetten won the 410 scheduled feature, his first career win at Knoxville. Meanwhile Brian Brown won the makeup 410 feature that was rained out on July 23rd. Track champions for 2022 were also crowned as Mike Mayberry on the heels of a consistent season won his first career Pro Sprints title. He told KNIA/KRLS Sports winning more races would have been nice, but consistency was what made him a champion.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Ping Pong Ball Size Hail Hits Stuart Monday Morning
A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Dallas,Adair and Guthrie Counties which also brought hail Monday morning. National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for southeastern Guthrie County, southern Dallas County and Northeastern Adair County from 6:33-7:15am. The primary hazards with the warning were more than 45 miles per...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Tieryn Tucker Earns FFA American Degree
A Greene County High School graduate recently achieved a milestone with an award through an agricultural organization. Tieryn Tucker earned the American Degree with Greene County FFA. The 2020 high school graduate explains that the main component to receive FFA’s highest honor was by doing a supervised agricultural experience (SAE), which is where you take classroom knowledge and apply it to real world learning to prepare for the job market.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Career Readiness Class Returns in Jefferson Next Week
A class that proved successful earlier this year is returning next week in Jefferson. Greene County ISU Extension, Iowa Central Community College and the Greene County Career Academy are teaming up to once again host the Career Readiness: Resume and Cover Letter Workshop. The program will be held on Wednesday, September 7th from 3-5pm at the Career Academy. Topics that will be covered include how to write a proper cover letter and resume, while also expressing yourself correctly, clearly and effectively in writing.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Early Registration Now Available For Adel Kids Power Wheels National
Due to increased interest from the public, early registration is now available for the Adel Kids Power Wheels National that is taking place later this year. The event will be held on Saturday, October 1st beginning with on-site registration and vehicle inspection at 9:30 a.m. at Kinnick-Feller Park in Adel. There are two age groups including 2-4 and 5-7 with trophies going to the top three places and there is no cost to register.
kiwaradio.com
Severe Weather, Heavy Rain For Much Of Iowa This Weekend, Northwest Iowa Drier
Statewide, Iowa — Portions of Iowa got beneficial rainfall this weekend, while a few areas were hit with flash flooding, hail and wind damage. Around four inches of rain fell in Waukon in northeast Iowa, as well as in the central Iowa communities of Earlham and Gilbert from Saturday into early Sunday morning. Meteorologist Ashley Bury of the National Weather Service office in Des Moines says the weather system that moved into the state Saturday encountered moisture in the air.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Elinor Rankin, 88, of Panora
Funeral services for Elinor Rankin, 88, of Panora, will be Wednesday, August 31st at 1 pm at the Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home Winterset Chapel. Burial will be in the Winterset Cemetery. Family will receive friends from 11 AM to 1 PM, Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home, Winterset Chapel. Memorials may be directed to the family for a future designation. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.caldwellparrish.com.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Carol Ann Newberry Hackney, 86, of Dallas Center
Celebration of Life for Carol Ann Newberry Hackney, 86, of Dallas Center, will be at Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home, Adel, IA at 4-6 PM. Friday, September 2, 2022. Funeral services will be at Faith Lutheran Church, Adel, IA. at 10AM Saturday, September 3, 2022. Burial will be at Oakdale Cemetery...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Latest Rainfall Did Not Affect Local Drought Conditions
Most of the Raccoon Valley Radio listening saw heavy rainfall Sunday and Monday but the precipitation wasn’t enough to affect drought conditions. National Weather Service Meteorologist Kristy Carter says that Perry and Guthrie Center have seen a total 1.6 inches of rain in the past two days along with Jefferson receiving .8 inches. Carter says this rain has been significant but not enough to change drought conditions in the area.
iheart.com
Central Iowa Man Killed In Crash W/Semi
(Hardin County, IA) -- A Central Iowa man is dead after a car-vs-semi crash in northern Iowa Sunday at 9:20 p.m. The Hardin County Sheriff's Office says 39-year-old Joel Jeffress of Madrid failed to stop at a stop sign at Highway 65 and D 65, south of Hubbard. The I-S-P says his Volvo station wagon was hit by a semi driven by 61-year-old Kenneth Hack of Alden, Iowa. Hack had been traveling southbound on Highway 65 at the time of the collision.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Russell Street Water Main Project Starting Up in Jefferson
A major water main project is starting to get underway in Jefferson. The Jefferson City Council approved in July a $395,763 bid from Morris Enterprises to replace a water main on Russell Street from Highway 4 to the wastewater treatment plant. Public Works Director Dave Morlan tells Raccoon Valley Radio this area has given them headaches over the years.
Comments / 0