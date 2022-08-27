Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Wave 3
LMPD: Man found shot and killed inside vehicle at Boone Square Park
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One man was found shot dead inside of a vehicle at Boone Square Park in the Portland neighborhood. Around 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Louisville Metro Police officers responded to reports of a shooting at the park, according to LMPD Major Eric Wampler. When officers arrived, they...
WLKY.com
Grand jury indicts Louisville man injured in Shawnee Park shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A grand jury has indicted the Louisville man who was shot by police at the Dirt Bowl in Shawnee Park last month. Herbert Lee was arraigned on Monday for multiple charges, including attempted murder of a police officer and wanton endangerment. Lee was arrested last month...
Wave 3
LMPD: Motorcyclist killed in crash in Okolona neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after a motorcyclist was killed a in crash in the Okolona neighborhood Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened just after 6 p.m., Louisville Metro spokeswoman Beth Ruoff said. Officers responded to a crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle on Preston Highway at Oaklawn Drive.
wdrb.com
Four people sent to hospital after hit and run on Dixie Highway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Four people were sent to the hospital after a driver running from police hit several cars Tuesday morning. Shively Police said an officer tried to conduct a traffic stop around 1:15 a.m. on Dixie Highway at Gagel Avenue. The driver did not stop, and the officer...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WLKY.com
Man hospitalized in critical condition after being shot in California neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was shot late Sunday night in the California neighborhood, according to Louisville Metro Police. Around 11 p.m., LMPD First Division officers responded to the call of a shooting in the 1700 block of West Broadway. That is near where it meets Dixie Highway. Police...
WLKY.com
Louisville man arrested for starting apartment fire with people inside
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man was arrested on Monday for intentionally starting a fire inside an apartment complex with residents inside. According to an arrest report, 60-year-old Robert Curran was seen and then later admitted to starting a fire inside an apartment complex in the 4500 block of Hazelwood Avenue.
wdrb.com
Man arrested with gun outside JCPS elementary school
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man was arrested Tuesday morning by Jefferson County Public Schools Security outside of Atkinson Elementary School, according to court documents. JCPS Security said 30-year-old Dillon Sutherland was seen just after 8:30 a.m., peeking into vehicles in the parking lot of the school, located at...
wdrb.com
Man in critical condition after shooting on W. Broadway near Dixie Highway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was hospitalized in critical condition late Sunday night after a shooting on West Broadway. According to a news release from Louisville Metro Police, it happened around 11 p.m. in the 1700 block of West Broadway, which is near near Dixie Highway. The victim was...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLKY.com
TARC driver finds small child wandering alone in west Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A young child was found wandering in the street in the California neighborhood Tuesday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police. Around 9 a.m., LMPD Second Division officers responded to the report of a child by themselves wandering in the street near 23rd and Date Streets. That is just north of Victory Park and to the west of Dixie Highway.
wdrb.com
Louisville police double down on consequences of illegal street racing
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department released a video Monday afternoon doubling down on the consequences of illegal street racing. On most days, Lisa Schmid can sit out on her front porch and watch several cars roll through stop signs and speed down Highland Avenue and Edward Street. But this weekend, she experienced a new level of reckless driving.
Wave 3
TARC driver finds lost child on route, helps police reunite child with mother
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A TARC bus driver assisted in reuniting a lost child with their mother while on route on Tuesday morning. Around 9 a.m. on Tuesday, TARC said the driver was on duty and found a child, whose age was not given, wandering in the street near 23rd and Date Streets.
Wave 3
Mother concerned after man boards JCPS bus, threatens students
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public School students received a scare Friday afternoon when a parent boarded one of the district’s buses and threatened the children on the bus. Bus #2047, which transports students to and from Carter Elementary School, made a stop Friday afternoon. At that stop,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Child and man shot on Accomack Drive, LMPD says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department responded to a report of a shooting in the 3900 block of Accomack Dr. around 1 a.m. Sunday. When Eighth Division officers arrived, they said they found a 12-year-old girl and a 20-year-old man that had been shot. She was transported to...
Wave 3
Suspect named, victim identified in I-65 wrong-way fatal crash
LOUISVILLLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The names of the suspect and the person killed in a wrong-way crash Sunday afternoon on Interstate 65 near the Fairgrounds have been released. Louisville Metro police say the suspect is Thomas Catalina. The charges against Catalina, who remains hospitalized, are pending. The victim killed in...
WLKY.com
Jefferson County Attorney's Office drops charges against Louisville activist following death
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Just a week after a well-known Louisville activist died, the Jefferson County Attorney's Office dismissed all criminal charges against him. Chris Wells had been charged with disorderly conduct and inciting a riot. Wells, who was just 33, died on Aug. 21. Police said they found him...
Wave 3
LMPD investigates overnight shootings that injured 3 people including 12-year-old
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police officers are investigating a series of overnight shootings that left three people shot, including a 12-year-old. Around 1 a.m., officers were called to respond to the 3900 block of Accomack Drive on a report of a shooting. LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said officers found a 12-year-old girl and a 20-year-old man shot.
Wave 3
LMPD warns street racers about the consequences
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police have released a public service announcement warning drivers of possible punishments, including having their cars impounded, if caught street racing or driving recklessly. The PSA comes weeks after drivers on local roads complained “street racers” shut down traffic on the Watterson Expressway near...
wdrb.com
Louisville father accused of attacking his 3-year-old son, sending him to the hospital
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police said a Louisville man attacked his own 3-year-old son, injuring him so badly that he had to be hospitalized. According to online records, 33-year-old Darrius Tabron was booked in Louisville Metro Corrections early Monday morning on one count of first-degree Criminal Abuse. Police said officers...
Wave 3
Several injured after vehicle flees traffic stop and crashes, driver runs off
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police are searching for the person who was driving a car that fled from a traffic stop and later caused a multi-vehicle accident. Around 1:15 a.m., Shively police attempted to stop a car at Dixie Highway and Gagel Ave., but the car wouldn’t stop and continued south on Dixie.
WLKY.com
Coroner IDs victim of motorcycle accident on Outer Loop
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Jefferson County Coroner's Office identified the man killed on Outer Loop late Saturday night. Authorities said 55-year-old Samuel Richmond, of Shepherdsville, died of blunt force trauma due to the accident. Louisville Metro Police responded to a call of accident involving a motorcycle just after 11...
Comments / 1