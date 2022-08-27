ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brenham, TX

kwhi.com

CUBETTES AND LADY PANTHERS HIGHLIGHT FULL SLATE OF VOLLEYBALL

The Brenham Cubette Volleyball Team is back in action tonight (Tuesday) as they travel to Episcopal. The Cubettes are 18-10 on the season, and coming off of a 5-2 performance at last weekend's "Battle of the Brazos" Tournament, which included winning their last three matches in a row. The Freshman Team begins things at 4:30pm, followed by the JV at 5:30, and the Varsity at 6:30.
BRENHAM, TX
kwhi.com

BURTON CROSS COUNTRY COMPETES AT THE CALDWELL MEET

Members of the Burton Panther and Lady Panther Cross Country Teams took part in the Caldwell Meet at Davidson Creek Park this past Saturday. Due to injuries, the Panthers were short-handed and unable to place in the team competition. However, they did have three runners that individually placed in the top ten. Hunter Hancock finished third, Andre Ortiz finished eighth, and Trinity Pope finished 10th.
BURTON, TX
saturdaydownsouth.com

Texas A&M star reacts to Desmond Howard picking Aggies to win national title

Desmond Howard recently picked Texas A&M to win it all. Not just the SEC. The national title. For all their success over the years and decades, the Aggies haven’t won a national championship since 1939. So All-SEC junior offensive lineman Layden Robinson is taking Howard’s prediction with a grain of salt, imploring his teammates to put in the work over the next four months so Texas A&M has a shot to make Howard look good.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
kwhi.com

NATHAN’S BBQ FEATURED IN TEXAS MONTHLY

A popular barbecue restaurant in Brenham is featured in a new article by Texas Monthly. Nathan’s BBQ was paid a visit by author Daniel Vaughn to review some of the restaurant’s offerings. In the article, Vaughn writes that Nathan’s is one of the few barbecue restaurants to use...
BRENHAM, TX
KBTX.com

More than 500 without power in Bryan as storm rolls through area

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Thunderstorms rolling through the area caused over 500 Bryan Texas Utilities customers to lose power. BTU said crews are already responding to restore power, but haven’t released an estimated time frame for when power will return. The outages seem to be affecting neighborhoods between N Texas Avenue and Highway 6. For the BTU outage map, click here.
BRYAN, TX
kwhi.com

MEMORIAL OAKS HOLDING SECOND ANNUAL FIRST RESPONDERS APPRECIATION LUNCH

Memorial Oaks Chapel in Brenham is hosting their second annual “First Responders Appreciation Lunch.”. The lunch is being held on Friday, September 9, from 11am to 1pm at the funeral home located at 1306 West Main Street in Brenham. The meals are free of charge. The First Responders Appreciation...
BRENHAM, TX
kwhi.com

AUSTIN CO. BARBECUES FEATURED IN TEXAS MONTHLY

Community barbecues in Austin County are the subject of an article published this week by a noted Texas magazine. Texas Monthly’s Daniel Vaughn wrote about events like the Bellville Volunteer Fire Department’s recent barbecue fundraiser and the efforts of volunteers and cooking crews around the area to host similar gatherings.
AUSTIN COUNTY, TX
mocomotive.com

URGENT TRAFFIC ALERT-LOOP 336 CONROE AND I-45 TO HOUSTON

A procession is about to take place from the Montgomery County Forensic Center to Barkley Funeral Home in Houston. This will be the body of Harris County Precinct 3 Deputy Constable Omar Ursin who was gunned down Sunday evening. The process…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/urgent-traffic-alert-loop-336-conroe-and-i-45-to-houston/
HOUSTON, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Corsicana Gets Top Billing in New Movie About A Trailblazing Lawman

A movie that puts Corsicana and a trailblazing lawman in the spotlight opens Friday in limited theatrical release. The western called Corsicana is a fictionalized account of Bass Reeves, a former slave who became one of the first black deputy United States marshals in the American west. The Navarro County town of Corsicana becomes the town where Reeves tracks an outlaw gang of killers.
CORSICANA, TX
NewsBreak
Sports

