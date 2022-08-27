Read full article on original website
kwhi.com
CUBETTES AND LADY PANTHERS HIGHLIGHT FULL SLATE OF VOLLEYBALL
The Brenham Cubette Volleyball Team is back in action tonight (Tuesday) as they travel to Episcopal. The Cubettes are 18-10 on the season, and coming off of a 5-2 performance at last weekend's "Battle of the Brazos" Tournament, which included winning their last three matches in a row. The Freshman Team begins things at 4:30pm, followed by the JV at 5:30, and the Varsity at 6:30.
kwhi.com
BLINN FOOTBALL OPENS SEASON WITH HOME BLOWOUT OF LOUISIANA COMMUNITY CHRISTIAN
The Buccaneers will host Rezolution Prep in Week 2. Blinn College football started its 2022 campaign with a bang Saturday night, powering past Louisiana Community Christian 55-0 at Cub Stadium in Brenham, Texas. The Buccaneers put the game away in the first half, racing out to a 34-point lead before...
kwhi.com
BURTON CROSS COUNTRY COMPETES AT THE CALDWELL MEET
Members of the Burton Panther and Lady Panther Cross Country Teams took part in the Caldwell Meet at Davidson Creek Park this past Saturday. Due to injuries, the Panthers were short-handed and unable to place in the team competition. However, they did have three runners that individually placed in the top ten. Hunter Hancock finished third, Andre Ortiz finished eighth, and Trinity Pope finished 10th.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Texas A&M star reacts to Desmond Howard picking Aggies to win national title
Desmond Howard recently picked Texas A&M to win it all. Not just the SEC. The national title. For all their success over the years and decades, the Aggies haven’t won a national championship since 1939. So All-SEC junior offensive lineman Layden Robinson is taking Howard’s prediction with a grain of salt, imploring his teammates to put in the work over the next four months so Texas A&M has a shot to make Howard look good.
kwhi.com
NATHAN’S BBQ FEATURED IN TEXAS MONTHLY
A popular barbecue restaurant in Brenham is featured in a new article by Texas Monthly. Nathan’s BBQ was paid a visit by author Daniel Vaughn to review some of the restaurant’s offerings. In the article, Vaughn writes that Nathan’s is one of the few barbecue restaurants to use...
KBTX.com
More than 500 without power in Bryan as storm rolls through area
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Thunderstorms rolling through the area caused over 500 Bryan Texas Utilities customers to lose power. BTU said crews are already responding to restore power, but haven’t released an estimated time frame for when power will return. The outages seem to be affecting neighborhoods between N Texas Avenue and Highway 6. For the BTU outage map, click here.
fox4news.com
Funeral held for coach killed in shooting at youth football game in Lancaster
LANCASTER, Texas - Family and friends celebrated the life of a youth football coach who was killed at a game in Lancaster earlier this month. Mike Hickmon's funeral was held at the Concord Church in Dallas Saturday. Hickmon was coaching a youth football team, when police said coaches from both...
It's Now Or Never For Texas A&M and Jimbo Fisher
With a No. 1 recruting class, an established roster and a proven coaching staff, 2022 needs to be Jimbo Fisher's year with Texas A&M.
kwhi.com
MEMORIAL OAKS HOLDING SECOND ANNUAL FIRST RESPONDERS APPRECIATION LUNCH
Memorial Oaks Chapel in Brenham is hosting their second annual “First Responders Appreciation Lunch.”. The lunch is being held on Friday, September 9, from 11am to 1pm at the funeral home located at 1306 West Main Street in Brenham. The meals are free of charge. The First Responders Appreciation...
kwhi.com
ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST CATHOLIC CHURCH IN FAYETTEVILLE HOSTING LABOR DAY FEAST
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Fayetteville is inviting the public to their upcoming Labor Day Feast. The festivities begin this Sunday at 10am featuring a mass with polka music. Then starting at 10:30am, workers will set-up a drive-thru line and be serving plates-to-go. They are serving beef, pork,...
Tyler Police: Pedestrian dies after train severs leg near downtown Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A man is dead after being hit by a train Monday morning at 9:04 in Tyler, officials reported. Officials reported that the pedestrian was lying on the track when struck near N. Bonner Avenue and W. Locust Street. One leg was severed but the pedestrian was still alive when emergency crews […]
kwhi.com
AUSTIN CO. BARBECUES FEATURED IN TEXAS MONTHLY
Community barbecues in Austin County are the subject of an article published this week by a noted Texas magazine. Texas Monthly’s Daniel Vaughn wrote about events like the Bellville Volunteer Fire Department’s recent barbecue fundraiser and the efforts of volunteers and cooking crews around the area to host similar gatherings.
mocomotive.com
URGENT TRAFFIC ALERT-LOOP 336 CONROE AND I-45 TO HOUSTON
A procession is about to take place from the Montgomery County Forensic Center to Barkley Funeral Home in Houston. This will be the body of Harris County Precinct 3 Deputy Constable Omar Ursin who was gunned down Sunday evening. The process…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/urgent-traffic-alert-loop-336-conroe-and-i-45-to-houston/
94-year-old Tyler man dies after wreck on Highway 110 Monday morning
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A four vehicle accident on Highway 110 Monday morning claimed the life of a Tyler man, according to DPS. According to officials, a 2017 Honda Civic was turning onto SH 110 from Meadow Cemetery Road. DPS said the Civic turned in front of a 2018 Ford Explorer that was traveling […]
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Corsicana Gets Top Billing in New Movie About A Trailblazing Lawman
A movie that puts Corsicana and a trailblazing lawman in the spotlight opens Friday in limited theatrical release. The western called Corsicana is a fictionalized account of Bass Reeves, a former slave who became one of the first black deputy United States marshals in the American west. The Navarro County town of Corsicana becomes the town where Reeves tracks an outlaw gang of killers.
This Is The Best Fried Chicken In Texas
Eat This, Not That! conducted a study to determine the best fried chicken in each state.
wtaw.com
College Station’s Police Chief Makes Enforcement Recommendations In The Northgate District To The City Council
College Station’s Northgate district includes 30 apartment complexes with 8,800 bedrooms and 31 bars with a combined capacity to hold more than 10,000 customers. How that impacts the College Station police department’s 12 member Northgate unit was discussed at the August 25, 2022 city council meeting. Police chief...
This is One of the Best Breakfasts I’ve Actually Ever Had in Tyler, Texas
There are quite a few great options in Tyler, TX for lovers of breakfast food--and I think I have found one of my favorite breakfast dishes ever. I am a great lover of breakfast food. Like I could literally eat it for almost every meal--even breakfast! ;) Seriously love it...
kwhi.com
BELLVILLE CHAMBER COMMUNITY GATHERING SEPT. 15 AT NEWLY RESTORED TURNVEREIN
The Bellville Chamber of Commerce will step into 1883 at its upcoming Community Gathering. The Chamber celebration will be held Thursday, September 15th from 5:30 to 9 p.m. at the historic and newly restored Bellville Turnverein Pavilion, which has undergone renovations since late 2019. Guests will be treated to dinner...
