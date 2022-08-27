Desmond Howard recently picked Texas A&M to win it all. Not just the SEC. The national title. For all their success over the years and decades, the Aggies haven’t won a national championship since 1939. So All-SEC junior offensive lineman Layden Robinson is taking Howard’s prediction with a grain of salt, imploring his teammates to put in the work over the next four months so Texas A&M has a shot to make Howard look good.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO