Read full article on original website
Related
kwhi.com
CUBETTES AND LADY PANTHERS HIGHLIGHT FULL SLATE OF VOLLEYBALL
The Brenham Cubette Volleyball Team is back in action tonight (Tuesday) as they travel to Episcopal. The Cubettes are 18-10 on the season, and coming off of a 5-2 performance at last weekend's "Battle of the Brazos" Tournament, which included winning their last three matches in a row. The Freshman Team begins things at 4:30pm, followed by the JV at 5:30, and the Varsity at 6:30.
kwhi.com
BURTON CROSS COUNTRY COMPETES AT THE CALDWELL MEET
Members of the Burton Panther and Lady Panther Cross Country Teams took part in the Caldwell Meet at Davidson Creek Park this past Saturday. Due to injuries, the Panthers were short-handed and unable to place in the team competition. However, they did have three runners that individually placed in the top ten. Hunter Hancock finished third, Andre Ortiz finished eighth, and Trinity Pope finished 10th.
kwhi.com
BUCCANEER MEN’S SOCCER SHUTS OUT CRUSH FC 3-0
The Blinn College men's soccer team picked up its second win of the season with a 3-0 shutout of Crush FC on Saturday at Holht Park's Rankin Field in Brenham, Texas. The Buccaneers (2-0) scored all three of their goals in the second half while three Blinn goalkeepers turned in a scoreless effort.
kwhi.com
BRENHAM CUBETTES WIN BRONZE BRACKET AT THE BATTLE OF THE BRAZOS TOURNAMENT
The Brenham Cubette Volleyball Team won three matches on the final day of the Battle of the Brazos Tournament to capture first place in the Bronze Bracket. The Cubettes beat Sealy 25-16, and 25-17. Brooke Bentke, 10 kills. Kristen Kuehn, 9 digs. Charli Crowson, 14 assists. Brenham then defeated Klein...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kwhi.com
BLINN FOOTBALL OPENS SEASON WITH HOME BLOWOUT OF LOUISIANA COMMUNITY CHRISTIAN
The Buccaneers will host Rezolution Prep in Week 2. Blinn College football started its 2022 campaign with a bang Saturday night, powering past Louisiana Community Christian 55-0 at Cub Stadium in Brenham, Texas. The Buccaneers put the game away in the first half, racing out to a 34-point lead before...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Texas A&M star reacts to Desmond Howard picking Aggies to win national title
Desmond Howard recently picked Texas A&M to win it all. Not just the SEC. The national title. For all their success over the years and decades, the Aggies haven’t won a national championship since 1939. So All-SEC junior offensive lineman Layden Robinson is taking Howard’s prediction with a grain of salt, imploring his teammates to put in the work over the next four months so Texas A&M has a shot to make Howard look good.
KBTX.com
More than 500 without power in Bryan as storm rolls through area
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Thunderstorms rolling through the area caused over 500 Bryan Texas Utilities customers to lose power. BTU said crews are already responding to restore power, but haven’t released an estimated time frame for when power will return. The outages seem to be affecting neighborhoods between N Texas Avenue and Highway 6. For the BTU outage map, click here.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Aggie Park to open Friday with Robert Earl Keen concert
Aggie Park’s first event will be a finale for singer-songwriter Robert Earl Keen. The park is set to open Friday, and Keen, Texas A&M Class of 1978, is headlining the debut event as his final tour winds down. Keen is set to take the stage around 8:50 p.m. and is scheduled to play a two-hour set. The concert will be free and held at the performance pavilion.
IN THIS ARTICLE
It's Now Or Never For Texas A&M and Jimbo Fisher
With a No. 1 recruting class, an established roster and a proven coaching staff, 2022 needs to be Jimbo Fisher's year with Texas A&M.
kwhi.com
NATHAN’S BBQ FEATURED IN TEXAS MONTHLY
A popular barbecue restaurant in Brenham is featured in a new article by Texas Monthly. Nathan’s BBQ was paid a visit by author Daniel Vaughn to review some of the restaurant’s offerings. In the article, Vaughn writes that Nathan’s is one of the few barbecue restaurants to use...
Thank You, God! At Last Killeen Texas Curbside Pick-Up Is Off Suspension
For all my people living in Killeen, Texas, I am very excited to announce to you that beginning today (Monday, August 29), bulk garbage collection services will be available at total capacity again. If you’re not exactly sure what that means, let me just ask you this: Have you found...
Gatesville Messenger
Ted Nugent to play at local benefit, Sept. 10
Bare Bones BBQ will proudly present classic rock star Ted Nugent on the Bone Yard Stage in Gatesville on Saturday, Sept. 10, in a show to benefit the Friends Helping Veterans organization. Special guests will include Calvin Ross and the Dirty Groove Noise featuring Lexxi Garza. Bare Bones BBQ is...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Wet weather through Labor Day weekend
Tuesday will be the wettest day of the work week. Daily rain chances continue through Labor Day.
kwhi.com
MEMORIAL OAKS HOLDING SECOND ANNUAL FIRST RESPONDERS APPRECIATION LUNCH
Memorial Oaks Chapel in Brenham is hosting their second annual “First Responders Appreciation Lunch.”. The lunch is being held on Friday, September 9, from 11am to 1pm at the funeral home located at 1306 West Main Street in Brenham. The meals are free of charge. The First Responders Appreciation...
fox4news.com
Chase from Central Texas ends with 2 dead in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas - A long chase from Central Texas ended with the suspect and an innocent driver dead in North Texas. Fort Worth police said the chase started Sunday night in Troy, located in Bell County. It went on for about 130 miles with state troopers and other law enforcement agencies following.
KWTX
Two killed during high-speed chase on I-35 that began in Central Texas, ended in Fort Worth
TROY, Texas (KWTX) - Two occupants in a vehicle that led Troy Police Department officers on a chase topping 100 miles per hour on I-35 were killed after the vehicle crashed in Fort Worth, Texas, Troy Police said. Troy police were dispatched to investigate reports of a reckless driver northbound...
WacoTrib.com
Time Manufacturing raising the bar in Waco
Robert Martz strides through the Time Manufacturing worksite, greeting employees with a wave or word. At 6-foot-8, the former University of Notre Dame defensive lineman stands above the crowd, much like Time’s products. The maker of aerial lifts and bucket trucks is ramping up production at 7601 Imperial Drive,...
Having Texas native plants in your front yard helps fight wildfires and drought
AUSTIN, Texas — While we saw some measurable rain last week, most of Central Texas remains in a drought. Many counties still have water restrictions in place, and it's hard to keep a pretty lawn, which is why experts recommend drought-resistant landscaping. The City of Austin has created this...
kwhi.com
HOUSTON MAN ARRESTED IN FAYETTE COUNTY AFTER A WILD CHASE
Fayette County Sheriff Keith Korenek reports that Deputies had quite a morning on Tuesday. At approximately 6:16am, Deputy Michael Krenek was dispatched to Hruska’s in Ellinger for a stolen pickup truck. It was later learned from video surveillance that a male suspect exited another vehicle and stole the pickup...
Local plant swap digs it roots in Waco
WACO, Texas — Those Central Texas summers can be grueling and especially this summer. June and July saw almost no rain at all. Waco saw 35 straight days of 100 degree temperatures. So naturally, being a plant owner during that time is going to be a struggle. "Everything died...
Comments / 0