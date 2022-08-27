ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snook, TX

kwhi.com

MEMORIAL OAKS HOLDING SECOND ANNUAL FIRST RESPONDERS APPRECIATION LUNCH

Memorial Oaks Chapel in Brenham is hosting their second annual “First Responders Appreciation Lunch.”. The lunch is being held on Friday, September 9, from 11am to 1pm at the funeral home located at 1306 West Main Street in Brenham. The meals are free of charge. The First Responders Appreciation...
BRENHAM, TX
hellowoodlands.com

Local Fall Festivals 2022

Fall is here! It’s time for pumpkins, cooler weather, apple cider, and festivals! Celebrate fall with friends and family at these local festivals. September 24, 2022 – Magnolia Fall Fest Market – The Magnolia Fall Fest Market is fun for the whole family with pictures in the pumpkin patch, face painters, kids crafts, and more! The festival is held at Magnolia Event Center from noon – 4:00 p.m. Learn More.
CONROE, TX
Local
Texas Society
City
Snook, TX
kwhi.com

NATHAN’S BBQ FEATURED IN TEXAS MONTHLY

A popular barbecue restaurant in Brenham is featured in a new article by Texas Monthly. Nathan’s BBQ was paid a visit by author Daniel Vaughn to review some of the restaurant’s offerings. In the article, Vaughn writes that Nathan’s is one of the few barbecue restaurants to use...
BRENHAM, TX
hellowoodlands.com

Local Artisan & Farmers Markets 2022

Enjoy the outdoors and support small businesses by heading to one of our local artisan and farmers markets. Montgomery Sip-n-Stroll Farmers Market – Enjoy fantastic handmade products, produce, and beverages supporting local vendors and businesses in beautiful historic downtown Montgomery. The market held Thursdays from 4:30 – 7:30 pm at 14326 on Liberty Street in Montgomery. Learn More.
CONROE, TX
KBTX.com

New Habitat for Humanity program demolishes trailer to build house

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Volunteers for Habitat for Humanity got their hands dirty Monday morning as they started a new build for a Bryan family. This is the first time that Habitat for Humanity demolished a trailer on an applicants property with plans to construct a house. Andy York, Habitat...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Community members gather for National Night Out Kickoff event

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -People in the community joined local law enforcement and first responders for a National Night Out Kickoff event Saturday morning. National Night Out is an annual community-building event that promotes police to partner with the community to make neighborhoods in our area safe and more comfortable to live in. Hundreds of people came out to Annenberg Presidential Conference Center.
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

More than 500 without power in Bryan as storm rolls through area

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Thunderstorms rolling through the area caused over 500 Bryan Texas Utilities customers to lose power. BTU said crews are already responding to restore power, but haven’t released an estimated time frame for when power will return. The outages seem to be affecting neighborhoods between N Texas Avenue and Highway 6. For the BTU outage map, click here.
BRYAN, TX
kwhi.com

TRUCK, BARN LOST IN FIRE SOUTHWEST OF BRENHAM

A vehicle and a barn were destroyed in a fire Thursday night, southwest of Brenham. Around 8:15 p.m., the Brenham Fire Department and Salem Volunteer Fire Department responded to the 4700 block of FM 332 for a report of a structure fire. Units arrived on location to find a truck...
BRENHAM, TX
kwhi.com

BURTON CROSS COUNTRY COMPETES AT THE CALDWELL MEET

Members of the Burton Panther and Lady Panther Cross Country Teams took part in the Caldwell Meet at Davidson Creek Park this past Saturday. Due to injuries, the Panthers were short-handed and unable to place in the team competition. However, they did have three runners that individually placed in the top ten. Hunter Hancock finished third, Andre Ortiz finished eighth, and Trinity Pope finished 10th.
BURTON, TX
KBTX.com

College Station City Council to discuss redevelopment of former Macy’s

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The City of College Station has an eye out for the space that used to house a major department store in Post Oak Mall. One popular topic at Thursday’s College Station City Council meeting is the city possibly acquiring the former Macy’s property. The city says this gives them the ability to redevelopment the property however they’d like.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
mocomotive.com

URGENT TRAFFIC ALERT-LOOP 336 CONROE AND I-45 TO HOUSTON

A procession is about to take place from the Montgomery County Forensic Center to Barkley Funeral Home in Houston. This will be the body of Harris County Precinct 3 Deputy Constable Omar Ursin who was gunned down Sunday evening. The process…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/urgent-traffic-alert-loop-336-conroe-and-i-45-to-houston/
HOUSTON, TX
kwhi.com

BURTON SCHOOL BOARD APPROVES FREE SCHOOL LUNCHES FOR STAFF, INCENTIVE PAY

Employees in Burton ISD will have their school meals covered by the school district, and will also receive $1,000 in incentive pay before the winter break. On Monday, the Burton School Board agreed to pay for meal costs for the district’s 87 staff members for the full school year. This comes after the board moved at its last meeting to provide meals to all students at no charge in order to assist families who are dealing with rising costs.
BURTON, TX
kwhi.com

ANIMAL CONTROL OFFICERS TO THE RESCUE

Recently, Brenham Animal Control received a call from Scott Martin out of College Station. He was upset because his elderly parents who live on Highway 290 in Washington County needed help. Their large elderly dog Grizzly, a sheepdog mix, had gotten himself stuck in the mud of a dried-up pond. After calming him down and getting the information for his parents, Animal Control called Officers Meagan Mc Carrell and Lauren Roese, who were out finishing up a prior call. They immediately jumped to action and notified Cheri Martin, the mother of Scott Martin, that they were on their way.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

CUBETTES AND LADY PANTHERS HIGHLIGHT FULL SLATE OF VOLLEYBALL

The Brenham Cubette Volleyball Team is back in action tonight (Tuesday) as they travel to Episcopal. The Cubettes are 18-10 on the season, and coming off of a 5-2 performance at last weekend's "Battle of the Brazos" Tournament, which included winning their last three matches in a row. The Freshman Team begins things at 4:30pm, followed by the JV at 5:30, and the Varsity at 6:30.
BRENHAM, TX

