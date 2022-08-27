Read full article on original website
kwhi.com
BELLVILLE CHAMBER COMMUNITY GATHERING SEPT. 15 AT NEWLY RESTORED TURNVEREIN
The Bellville Chamber of Commerce will step into 1883 at its upcoming Community Gathering. The Chamber celebration will be held Thursday, September 15th from 5:30 to 9 p.m. at the historic and newly restored Bellville Turnverein Pavilion, which has undergone renovations since late 2019. Guests will be treated to dinner...
kwhi.com
MEMORIAL OAKS HOLDING SECOND ANNUAL FIRST RESPONDERS APPRECIATION LUNCH
Memorial Oaks Chapel in Brenham is hosting their second annual “First Responders Appreciation Lunch.”. The lunch is being held on Friday, September 9, from 11am to 1pm at the funeral home located at 1306 West Main Street in Brenham. The meals are free of charge. The First Responders Appreciation...
kwhi.com
ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST CATHOLIC CHURCH IN FAYETTEVILLE HOSTING LABOR DAY FEAST
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Fayetteville is inviting the public to their upcoming Labor Day Feast. The festivities begin this Sunday at 10am featuring a mass with polka music. Then starting at 10:30am, workers will set-up a drive-thru line and be serving plates-to-go. They are serving beef, pork,...
hellowoodlands.com
Local Fall Festivals 2022
Fall is here! It’s time for pumpkins, cooler weather, apple cider, and festivals! Celebrate fall with friends and family at these local festivals. September 24, 2022 – Magnolia Fall Fest Market – The Magnolia Fall Fest Market is fun for the whole family with pictures in the pumpkin patch, face painters, kids crafts, and more! The festival is held at Magnolia Event Center from noon – 4:00 p.m. Learn More.
kwhi.com
NATHAN’S BBQ FEATURED IN TEXAS MONTHLY
A popular barbecue restaurant in Brenham is featured in a new article by Texas Monthly. Nathan’s BBQ was paid a visit by author Daniel Vaughn to review some of the restaurant’s offerings. In the article, Vaughn writes that Nathan’s is one of the few barbecue restaurants to use...
hellowoodlands.com
Local Artisan & Farmers Markets 2022
Enjoy the outdoors and support small businesses by heading to one of our local artisan and farmers markets. Montgomery Sip-n-Stroll Farmers Market – Enjoy fantastic handmade products, produce, and beverages supporting local vendors and businesses in beautiful historic downtown Montgomery. The market held Thursdays from 4:30 – 7:30 pm at 14326 on Liberty Street in Montgomery. Learn More.
KBTX.com
New Habitat for Humanity program demolishes trailer to build house
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Volunteers for Habitat for Humanity got their hands dirty Monday morning as they started a new build for a Bryan family. This is the first time that Habitat for Humanity demolished a trailer on an applicants property with plans to construct a house. Andy York, Habitat...
KBTX.com
Community members gather for National Night Out Kickoff event
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -People in the community joined local law enforcement and first responders for a National Night Out Kickoff event Saturday morning. National Night Out is an annual community-building event that promotes police to partner with the community to make neighborhoods in our area safe and more comfortable to live in. Hundreds of people came out to Annenberg Presidential Conference Center.
KBTX.com
More than 500 without power in Bryan as storm rolls through area
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Thunderstorms rolling through the area caused over 500 Bryan Texas Utilities customers to lose power. BTU said crews are already responding to restore power, but haven’t released an estimated time frame for when power will return. The outages seem to be affecting neighborhoods between N Texas Avenue and Highway 6. For the BTU outage map, click here.
kwhi.com
TRUCK, BARN LOST IN FIRE SOUTHWEST OF BRENHAM
A vehicle and a barn were destroyed in a fire Thursday night, southwest of Brenham. Around 8:15 p.m., the Brenham Fire Department and Salem Volunteer Fire Department responded to the 4700 block of FM 332 for a report of a structure fire. Units arrived on location to find a truck...
kwhi.com
BURTON CROSS COUNTRY COMPETES AT THE CALDWELL MEET
Members of the Burton Panther and Lady Panther Cross Country Teams took part in the Caldwell Meet at Davidson Creek Park this past Saturday. Due to injuries, the Panthers were short-handed and unable to place in the team competition. However, they did have three runners that individually placed in the top ten. Hunter Hancock finished third, Andre Ortiz finished eighth, and Trinity Pope finished 10th.
KBTX.com
College Station City Council to discuss redevelopment of former Macy’s
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The City of College Station has an eye out for the space that used to house a major department store in Post Oak Mall. One popular topic at Thursday’s College Station City Council meeting is the city possibly acquiring the former Macy’s property. The city says this gives them the ability to redevelopment the property however they’d like.
mocomotive.com
URGENT TRAFFIC ALERT-LOOP 336 CONROE AND I-45 TO HOUSTON
A procession is about to take place from the Montgomery County Forensic Center to Barkley Funeral Home in Houston. This will be the body of Harris County Precinct 3 Deputy Constable Omar Ursin who was gunned down Sunday evening. The process…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/urgent-traffic-alert-loop-336-conroe-and-i-45-to-houston/
kwhi.com
BURTON SCHOOL BOARD APPROVES FREE SCHOOL LUNCHES FOR STAFF, INCENTIVE PAY
Employees in Burton ISD will have their school meals covered by the school district, and will also receive $1,000 in incentive pay before the winter break. On Monday, the Burton School Board agreed to pay for meal costs for the district’s 87 staff members for the full school year. This comes after the board moved at its last meeting to provide meals to all students at no charge in order to assist families who are dealing with rising costs.
kwhi.com
ANIMAL CONTROL OFFICERS TO THE RESCUE
Recently, Brenham Animal Control received a call from Scott Martin out of College Station. He was upset because his elderly parents who live on Highway 290 in Washington County needed help. Their large elderly dog Grizzly, a sheepdog mix, had gotten himself stuck in the mud of a dried-up pond. After calming him down and getting the information for his parents, Animal Control called Officers Meagan Mc Carrell and Lauren Roese, who were out finishing up a prior call. They immediately jumped to action and notified Cheri Martin, the mother of Scott Martin, that they were on their way.
kwhi.com
CUBETTES AND LADY PANTHERS HIGHLIGHT FULL SLATE OF VOLLEYBALL
The Brenham Cubette Volleyball Team is back in action tonight (Tuesday) as they travel to Episcopal. The Cubettes are 18-10 on the season, and coming off of a 5-2 performance at last weekend's "Battle of the Brazos" Tournament, which included winning their last three matches in a row. The Freshman Team begins things at 4:30pm, followed by the JV at 5:30, and the Varsity at 6:30.
kwhi.com
BLINN FOOTBALL OPENS SEASON WITH HOME BLOWOUT OF LOUISIANA COMMUNITY CHRISTIAN
The Buccaneers will host Rezolution Prep in Week 2. Blinn College football started its 2022 campaign with a bang Saturday night, powering past Louisiana Community Christian 55-0 at Cub Stadium in Brenham, Texas. The Buccaneers put the game away in the first half, racing out to a 34-point lead before...
KBTX.com
Local business owner shares how she was scammed out of nearly $20,000
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A College Station small business owner says she was scammed out of nearly $20,000 and was getting nowhere with her bank until she reached out to KBTX. Now she’s sharing her experience in hopes of preventing it from it happening to someone else. “It...
wtaw.com
College Station’s Police Chief Makes Enforcement Recommendations In The Northgate District To The City Council
College Station’s Northgate district includes 30 apartment complexes with 8,800 bedrooms and 31 bars with a combined capacity to hold more than 10,000 customers. How that impacts the College Station police department’s 12 member Northgate unit was discussed at the August 25, 2022 city council meeting. Police chief...
