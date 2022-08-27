Read full article on original website
Sporting News
Paul Pogba extortion claims: Latest details as police reportedly launch blackmail investigation after brother promises 'great revelations' involving Juventus star, Kylian Mbappe
Juventus star Paul Pogba has become embroiled in an extraordinary saga involving claims of blackmail and other threats, following a bizarre video posted on social media by his elder brother, Mathias. Reports in France from the AFP news agency, and others, suggest that French police have opened an investigation, after...
