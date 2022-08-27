Briggs: New date for Dana Open comes with more good than bad

The Dana Open presented by Marathon could feature its best-ever field and its best-ever conditions this week at Highland Meadows.

What’s the catch?

Ah, yes, the new date.

If the good fortune comes with a trade-off, it’s the complications inherent in playing the tournament in September.

For 37 years, the LPGA Tour’s annual swing through northwest Ohio was almost always in July, but never later than mid-August, which was important for two reasons: The midsummer date allowed the tourney to load up on kids and teachers to serve among its 1,000-plus volunteers, and it gave the event a prime spot on the local sports calendar.

Now, school is back in session, and the Dana Open is facing no shortage of competition for our attention.

Between the golf, high school sports, and the start of college football, a lot of us figure to be more scatterbrained this week than a puppy chasing a rabbit.

But, hey, not that we’re complaining.

There are worse problems than having too much of a good thing, and, besides, as longtime tournament director Judd Silverman said, “It was very nice of Ohio State and Notre Dame to play at night on Saturday.”

That’s his way of saying all is well.

And he’s right.

In a perfect world, Silverman no doubt would prefer a July date. But the Solheim Cup was a hit on Labor Day weekend last year, and — on a different scale — here’s betting the Dana Open will be this year.

Again, from a pure golf perspective, the timing is actually a great thing.

Most years, as well regarded as the Dana Open is among players, its mid-July date — crammed between majors and in the throes of an exhausting summer schedule — can be a tough sell to players.

While the tournament can almost always count on visits from the fan favorites — Lexi Thompson, Stacy Lewis, Paula Creamer, and so on — a good year might feature half of the top 20 players in the world.

This year, with the majors in the rearview mirror and players having more flexibility, almost everyone is expected here.

Fifteen of the top 20 players have committed, as have more than 40 of the top 50. In addition to draws like Thompson, Lewis, Creamer, Danielle Kang, Lydia Ko, defending Dana Open champion Nasa Hataoka, and Leona Maguire — who you might recall as the European star of last year’s Solheim Cup — we’ll see all five reigning major champs: Jennifer Kupcho (Chevron Championship), Minjee Lee (U.S. Women’s Open), In Gee Chun (Women’s PGA Championship), Brooke Henderson (Evian Championship), and Ashleigh Buhai (Women’s British Open).

Truly, this is a tournament of champions.

“It's going to be a big benefit for our fans,” Silverman said. “You're going to get the top players.”

What’s more, we’re going to see them on a stage in tip-top condition.

Highland Meadows superintendent Greg Pattison always has the Sylvania track in excellent shape, but, with the tournament in September, he should have the course playing as beautifully — and tough — as ever.

“With the shorter days, cooler days, I think we can go a little faster and firmer than we normally are able to in the heat of July, where we’re playing a little bit of defense,” Pattinson said. “And as long as we don't not get a drought, the rough will be a little thicker. It’s just like the spring and fall golf that we like to play. Everything is just a little greener and thicker. It's going to put more of an emphasis on the golfers hitting the fairways, for sure.”

Should be fun.

As for the challenges presented by the new date — including wrangling enough volunteers — Silverman said: “We’ll be just fine.”

Maybe even better.