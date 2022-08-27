ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

FanSided

Texas A&M makes surprising decision for starting QB

Haynes King has reportedly won the highly competitive quarterback battle to lead Texas A&M football team out onto Kyle Field for Week 1. Jimbo Fisher isn’t messing around, as the Texas A&M football coach has tabbed Haynes King to be his starting quarterback for Week 1 vs. the Sam Houston State Bearkats.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
The Spun

Look: Nebraska Football Legend Reacts To Onside Kick Decision

A crucial turning point in Nebraska's 31-28 loss to Northwestern occurred when the Cornhuskers attempted an onside kick. After extending their lead to 11 in the third quarter, head coach Scott Frost went for the knockout punch. Instead of catching the Wildcats off guard, he handed them excellent field position.
LINCOLN, NE
On3.com

Who will land commitment from 5-star EDGE Keon Keeley?

One of the top uncommitted prospects in the 2023 class is Tampa (Fla.) Berkeley Prep five-star EDGE Keon Keeley. The 6-foot-6, 245 pound prospect was committed to Notre Dame for more than a year, but backed off his pledge to the Fighting Irish on Aug. 17. Today, Alabama is believed...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

ESPN Computer Releases New Top 25 Before Season

ESPN's Football Power Index has a top 25 ranking ahead of the 2022 college football season. The 2022 college football season technically started this weekend, with the Week Zero games, highlighted by the Nebraska vs. Northwestern contest in Ireland. Here's a look at how the ESPN Football Power Index top...
FOOTBALL
FanSided

Bryan Harsin stuns Auburn football fans with QB decision

Look for Auburn football head coach Bryan Harsin to name TJ Finley his starting quarterback. It is going to be a long year for Auburn football fans, but head coach Bryan Harsin has to name a starting quarterback first. ESPN’s Chris Low reported on Sunday the expectation is that Harsin...
AUBURN, AL
On3.com

Bryan Harsin, Auburn situation just became more complicated

There are plenty of coaches coming into the 2022 season on the hot seat. The reality is that in major college football, expectations are incredibly high. There are fewer programs with higher expectations than Auburn, where head coach Bryan Harsin enters 2022 in trouble. Many big-money people at Auburn simply never wanted him and when 2021 proved to be disappointing, they tried and failed to fire him for cause.
AUBURN, AL
247Sports

FSU vs. Duquesne Highlights: Benson breaks off a long TD

Florida State opened up the season against Duquesne, and didn't waste much time showing off an improved offensive attack aided by a revamped offensive line and new playmakers at skill positions. One of the plays that highlighted the new-look offense was a 51-yard bomb from QB Jordan Travis to transfer...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Oklahoma Sooners underrated heading into 2022?

CBS Sports has a deep roster of writers with varying opinions, especially regarding college football. Last week, CBS Sports writers chronicled the Big 12, where they looked at the league heading into 2022. Oklahoma was listed as one of the Big 12’s more overrated teams by writers Shehan Jeyarajah and Barrett Sallee.
NORMAN, OK
CBS Sports

Danny Etling: Waived by Packers

Etling was waived by the Packers on Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Etling once again failed to make the active roster after throwing for 220 yards and a touchdown this preseason. The quarterback has yet to make his regular season debut after getting drafted in the seventh round in the 2018 NFL Draft. He'll likely end up on a practice squad for the 2022 campaign.
GREEN BAY, WI
ClutchPoints

2022 College Football Odds: Oklahoma over/under win total prediction

Check out FanDuel’s 2022 college football over under win total odds, including the Oklahoma over under win total prediction, part of our college football odds series. Lincoln Riley stunned everyone in the college football world when he left Oklahoma for USC. However, Oklahoma fans — if you talk to them — will tell you this […] The post 2022 College Football Odds: Oklahoma over/under win total prediction appeared first on ClutchPoints.
COLLEGE SPORTS

