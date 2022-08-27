Read full article on original website
Related
College Football World Is Shocked By Desmond Howard's Predictions
The college football season is upon us, which means it's time for Desmond Howard to make some wild predictions. The former Michigan star turned college football analyst often turns heads with his preseason picks. That is certainly the case this year. Howard revealed his College Football Playoff prediction on Saturday...
Desmond Howard Names His Favorite College Football Stadium Atmosphere
In his many years of working with ESPN College GameDay, Desmond Howard has gotten to travel to some of the biggest and best college football stadiums in the country. But there's one stadium atmosphere that stands out from the rest for him. Speaking to TheSpun, Howard was asked what his...
LSU vs. Florida State: Prediction, point spread, odds, best bet
The LSU Tigers play the Florida State Seminoles on Sunday, and if you’re looking to do some last-minute betting research, you’re in luck! We’ll give you the latest point spread, money line odds and over/under number, as well as the information you’ll need to make the smartest bet at Tipico Sportsbook.
Oregon vs. Georgia picks, predictions: Who wins Week 1 college football game Saturday?
The Oregon Ducks face the Georgia Bulldogs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in a Week 1 college football game on Saturday. Which team will win the game? Check out these picks and predictions for the game, which is scheduled to begin at 12:30 p.m. MST and can be seen on ABC. ...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Texas A&M makes surprising decision for starting QB
Haynes King has reportedly won the highly competitive quarterback battle to lead Texas A&M football team out onto Kyle Field for Week 1. Jimbo Fisher isn’t messing around, as the Texas A&M football coach has tabbed Haynes King to be his starting quarterback for Week 1 vs. the Sam Houston State Bearkats.
Look: Nebraska Football Legend Reacts To Onside Kick Decision
A crucial turning point in Nebraska's 31-28 loss to Northwestern occurred when the Cornhuskers attempted an onside kick. After extending their lead to 11 in the third quarter, head coach Scott Frost went for the knockout punch. Instead of catching the Wildcats off guard, he handed them excellent field position.
Who will land commitment from 5-star EDGE Keon Keeley?
One of the top uncommitted prospects in the 2023 class is Tampa (Fla.) Berkeley Prep five-star EDGE Keon Keeley. The 6-foot-6, 245 pound prospect was committed to Notre Dame for more than a year, but backed off his pledge to the Fighting Irish on Aug. 17. Today, Alabama is believed...
ESPN Computer Releases New Top 25 Before Season
ESPN's Football Power Index has a top 25 ranking ahead of the 2022 college football season. The 2022 college football season technically started this weekend, with the Week Zero games, highlighted by the Nebraska vs. Northwestern contest in Ireland. Here's a look at how the ESPN Football Power Index top...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bryan Harsin stuns Auburn football fans with QB decision
Look for Auburn football head coach Bryan Harsin to name TJ Finley his starting quarterback. It is going to be a long year for Auburn football fans, but head coach Bryan Harsin has to name a starting quarterback first. ESPN’s Chris Low reported on Sunday the expectation is that Harsin...
Bryan Harsin, Auburn situation just became more complicated
There are plenty of coaches coming into the 2022 season on the hot seat. The reality is that in major college football, expectations are incredibly high. There are fewer programs with higher expectations than Auburn, where head coach Bryan Harsin enters 2022 in trouble. Many big-money people at Auburn simply never wanted him and when 2021 proved to be disappointing, they tried and failed to fire him for cause.
College GameDay names confusing guest picker for Ohio State-Notre Dame
The guest picker for College GameDay’s visit to the Ohio State vs. Notre Dame game could have been anybody. They chose someone totally unconnected. College GameDay is going to be popping in Columbus when Ohio State and Notre Dame come together to open the 2022 season on Saturday. The...
CBS Sports
NFL preseason Week 3 winners and losers: Mitchell Trubisky, Baker Mayfield and rookie QBs take strides
The 2022 NFL preseason is officially in the books. That means real football is just around the corner. Before rosters are finalized and Week 1 preparations begin, however, which players and teams took big strides forward (or backward) in Week 3 of the exhibition schedule? Here's a look at some of the major winners and losers from the preseason finales:
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FSU vs. Duquesne Highlights: Benson breaks off a long TD
Florida State opened up the season against Duquesne, and didn't waste much time showing off an improved offensive attack aided by a revamped offensive line and new playmakers at skill positions. One of the plays that highlighted the new-look offense was a 51-yard bomb from QB Jordan Travis to transfer...
Paul Finebaum blasts Marcus Freeman for comments on Ohio State spread
It’s game week for one of the biggest games on the Week 1 schedule. Notre Dame and Ohio State face off on Saturday, and Marcus Freeman made waves Monday when he acknowledged the 17.5-point spread. Tuesday, SEC Network host Paul Finebaum blasted Freeman for using that number as motivation.
Bowl projections: Alabama, Ohio State, Georgia and Oklahoma make College Football Playoff
The first week of the college football season is here. The preseason bowl projections predict the playoff field and the rest of the postseason lineup.
College football Week 0 report card: At least Nebraska fans watching in Ireland got free beer
Nebraska fans at Dublin's Aviva Stadium may have watched the Cornhuskers faceplant again, but they at least got some free beer.
Oklahoma Sooners underrated heading into 2022?
CBS Sports has a deep roster of writers with varying opinions, especially regarding college football. Last week, CBS Sports writers chronicled the Big 12, where they looked at the league heading into 2022. Oklahoma was listed as one of the Big 12’s more overrated teams by writers Shehan Jeyarajah and Barrett Sallee.
CBS Sports
Danny Etling: Waived by Packers
Etling was waived by the Packers on Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Etling once again failed to make the active roster after throwing for 220 yards and a touchdown this preseason. The quarterback has yet to make his regular season debut after getting drafted in the seventh round in the 2018 NFL Draft. He'll likely end up on a practice squad for the 2022 campaign.
2022 College Football Odds: Oklahoma over/under win total prediction
Check out FanDuel’s 2022 college football over under win total odds, including the Oklahoma over under win total prediction, part of our college football odds series. Lincoln Riley stunned everyone in the college football world when he left Oklahoma for USC. However, Oklahoma fans — if you talk to them — will tell you this […] The post 2022 College Football Odds: Oklahoma over/under win total prediction appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Comments / 0