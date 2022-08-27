There are plenty of coaches coming into the 2022 season on the hot seat. The reality is that in major college football, expectations are incredibly high. There are fewer programs with higher expectations than Auburn, where head coach Bryan Harsin enters 2022 in trouble. Many big-money people at Auburn simply never wanted him and when 2021 proved to be disappointing, they tried and failed to fire him for cause.

