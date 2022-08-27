ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three more wickets keep England on the front foot against South Africa

By Rory Dollard
 3 days ago

England rammed home their advantage on the third morning of the second LV=  Insurance Test against South Africa, picking up three cheap wickets to kick-off their victory charge at Emirates Old Trafford.

Having piled up a 264-run lead on the back of centuries from Ben Stokes and Ben Foakes , the hosts reduced the Proteas to 88 for three with a strong bowling performance.

Looking to avenge last week’s innings defeat at Lord’s, England gave themselves a shout of responding with an equally thumping win with South Africa still 176 adrift at lunch.

There was one wicket apiece for seamers James Anderson , Ollie Robinson and Stuart Broad , who worked as a group to keep their opponents on the back foot.

Stokes began with an unexpected ploy, opening the bowling with Joe Root’s occasional off-spin despite the ball being just nine overs old.

The former skipper had an appeal for lbw off the very first delivery of the day but it was a brief experiment. James Anderson was a more predictable starter from the end that carries his name and he got England up and running in emphatic fashion, upending the off stump of visiting captain Dean Elgar for 11.

Elgar is renowned as his side’s most durable batter but his hopes of a long stay ended with a classic Anderson set-up, nipping one away off the pitch and following with one that tailed back in and squeezed past the left-hander’s defences.

Robinson settled into a searching spell of his own and was rewarded with the scalp of Sarel Erwee, caught behind pushing at one that lifted as it left him.

Buoyed by scoreboard pressure, England were in total control and it did not take Broad long to join the hunt. He thought he had Aiden Markram for a duck but his brilliant delivery, and the outside edge that followed, were rendered moot by a marginal no-ball – called as the batter was well on his way to the pavilion.

The reprieve was a short one for Markram, who continues to struggle for Test runs, as he aimed an ambitious cover drive at Broad but picked out Zak Crawley at second slip.

Keegan Petersen and Rassie van der Dussen shared a stand of 34 before the break, but still have plenty to do.

Wesley Fofana exit won’t lead to Leicester spending spree, says Brendan Rodgers

Boss Brendan Rodgers admits Leicester City cannot spend big even when they sell Wesley Fofana.The Foxes are poised to sell the defender to Chelsea for around £70million after a transfer saga which saw him fail to turn up for training.Rodgers has been waiting for the clubs to complete the deal so he can sign reinforcements, with only goalkeeper Alex Smithies arriving on a free transfer this summer.But he has dashed any hopes of a spending spree before Thursday’s transfer deadline with Fofana’s former club St Etienne due a sell-on from the £32million deal which saw the France Under-21 international join...
Everton remain winless after Luis Sinisterra scores on full debut to earn Leeds a point

If taking over from Marcelo Bielsa seemed the most thankless task at Elland Road, replacing Raphinha was not far behind. The Brazilian may have been the most gifted footballer to play for Leeds since the generation who reached the 2001 Champions League semi-finals. Luis Sinisterra was charged with succeeding Barcelona’s £50m buy and his first Premier League goal extended Leeds’ fine start to the season.Even as his team missed the opportunity to break into the top four, Bielsa’s successor Jesse Marsch offered more evidence his overhaul will bear fruit. The chance to become the first Leeds side since Don Revie’s...
Cameron Norrie and Dan Evans make it another good day for Britain at US Open

Britain’s positive start to the US Open continued with Cameron Norrie and Dan Evans making it five players through to the second round.Norrie kept his focus amid wavering effort levels from unpredictable Frenchman Benoit Paire to win 6-0 7-6 (1) 6-0 while Evans produced a high-quality performance to defeat Czech Jiri Vesely 6-4 6-1 6-1.After 10 British players made the second round at Wimbledon, the most since 1984, this is already the joint best US Open since 1981 in terms of Britons through to round two – with defending champion Emma Raducanu still to play.Andy Murray, Harriet Dart and Jack...
Summers could last longer with increased drought risk, says Met Office

Future summers in the UK could last longer with an increased risk of drought, according to research from the Met Office.The study found that “summer-like” weather patterns will lead to warmer and drier autumns, as well as hotter and drier summers from the mid-2020s onwards.This weather pattern could increase the risk of drought, said Daniel Cotterill, the lead scientist behind the study.New research from the Met Office shows that UK autumns are likely to become drier and more “summer like” on average as a result of #ClimateChange, with the potential for an increased risk of drought during the autumn months...
Wilfried Zaha’s stunning strike not enough as Brentford net late equaliser at Crystal Palace

Wilfried Zaha emphasised his importance to Crystal Palace ahead of Thursday’s transfer deadline but his side had to settle for a 1-1 draw with Brentford following Yoane Wissa’s late equaliser.Talisman Zaha, who is reportedly a target for Chelsea and Arsenal before the window closes, looked to have earned Palace a slender win with a stunning second-half opener.But the battling Bees snatched a share of the spoils against their London rivals thanks to unmarked substitute Wissa heading home two minutes from time.Thomas Frank’s visitors very nearly left Selhurst Park with all three points as Rico Henry then squandered a golden opportunity...
Fulham vs Brighton & Hove Albion LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction

Aleksandar Mitrovic struck again for Fulham as they brought Brighton’s unbeaten start to the season to an end with a 2-1 win at Craven Cottage.The Serbia forward had already exceeded his tally of three in Fulham’s last Premier League season and he netted his fifth of the new campaign shortly after half-time to break the deadlock.The hosts added another almost immediately afterwards when Lewis Dunk turned an Andreas Pereira cross into his own net.Last time the sides met in the top flight during the 2020-21 season, they played out two goalless draws and they looked on course to do so again when the first half finished without a breakthrough, before Mitrovic’s opener.The result leaves Fulham with eight points after an impressive start to the campaign which kicked off with a surprising draw against Liverpool on the first weekend.
