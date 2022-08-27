ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Counties with the oldest homes in Idaho

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jK8aK_0hXfc2Al00
rustejunk // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the oldest homes in Idaho

There's an undeniable charm that comes with pre-World War II American architecture, characterized by high ceilings, crown molding, hardwood floors, and ornate details. In fact, 12.8% of all housing units in America were built in 1939 or before, showing the popularity of the preservation of these units. Owning a piece of history can sometimes come with a cost: Many old homes come with asbestos, lead piping, knob-and-tube wiring, and other outdated building styles that can rack up a hefty price tag to modernize. However, with more and more modernized pre-war homes on the market, generally located just outside bustling downtown metros, investing in property that has withstood the test of time is an attractive prospect.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties in Idaho with the oldest homes using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by median year the structure was built according to 2020 5-year estimates. Ties broken by the highest percentage of homes built before 1939.

The country's domestic architecture is perhaps best characterized by a rugged individualism as opposed to the hybridization of disparate architectural elements. As Maya Angelou once perceptively observed , "the ache for home lives in all of us," a phrase that has meant very different things to different people.

Modest or palatial, there is no shortage of noteworthy homes in the U.S. Log cabins constructed by industrious pioneers have dotted the landscape alongside traditional Native American dwellings ever since immigrant Swedes introduced them to the New World in 1638. The unprecedented personal fortunes amassed by the so-called "Robber Barons" at the close of the 19th century gave way to the construction of a staggering number of Gilded Age estates.

The ravages of time spared neither the sumptuous nor the humble. Stately mansions, often prohibitively costly to maintain in the modern era, were frequently neglected; simple structures were forgotten, discarded by their owners, and damaged by natural elements. However, the tireless efforts of architectural preservationists and local historical societies have saved many of these homes from demolition, leading to their inclusion in the National Register of Historic Places and thereby safeguarding them for future generations.

Keep reading to learn more about which counties in Idaho have the oldest homes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GGlxJ_0hXfc2Al00
Lowjumpingfrog // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Teton County

- Median year homes built: 2000
- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 2.8% (169 homes)
- Homes built since 2000: 49.8% (2,982 homes)
- Total homes built: 5,982

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gb2GL_0hXfc2Al00
Ken Lund // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Madison County

- Median year homes built: 2000
- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 3.9% (572 homes)
- Homes built since 2000: 49.5% (7,265 homes)
- Total homes built: 14,680

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19CwxI_0hXfc2Al00
Charles Knowles // Shutterstock

#42. Ada County

- Median year homes built: 1994
- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 4.1% (7,711 homes)
- Homes built since 2000: 36.9% (68,957 homes)
- Total homes built: 187,116

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RozSz_0hXfc2Al00
Tamanoeconomico // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Canyon County

- Median year homes built: 1994
- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 6.4% (4,985 homes)
- Homes built since 2000: 37.9% (29,669 homes)
- Total homes built: 78,323

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=187j3q_0hXfc2Al00
Antony-22 // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Kootenai County

- Median year homes built: 1993
- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 6.0% (4,347 homes)
- Homes built since 2000: 35.6% (25,916 homes)
- Total homes built: 72,799

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09zDau_0hXfc2Al00
Karthikc123 // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Valley County

- Median year homes built: 1991
- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 3.1% (384 homes)
- Homes built since 2000: 31.0% (3,888 homes)
- Total homes built: 12,541

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Du6NJ_0hXfc2Al00
PdxCobra // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Boise County

- Median year homes built: 1990
- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 1.9% (108 homes)
- Homes built since 2000: 20.1% (1,127 homes)
- Total homes built: 5,617

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oKxG3_0hXfc2Al00
Cornellrockey04 // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Camas County

- Median year homes built: 1990
- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 14.2% (121 homes)
- Homes built since 2000: 30.0% (256 homes)
- Total homes built: 852

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yUNb4_0hXfc2Al00
Federal Highway Administration // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Boundary County

- Median year homes built: 1989
- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 7.6% (420 homes)
- Homes built since 2000: 24.6% (1,361 homes)
- Total homes built: 5,528

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vbr3t_0hXfc2Al00
L'Aquatique // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Bonner County

- Median year homes built: 1988
- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 8.9% (2,240 homes)
- Homes built since 2000: 29.9% (7,551 homes)
- Total homes built: 25,258

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hOZ22_0hXfc2Al00
Greg L. Wright // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Blaine County

- Median year homes built: 1987
- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 2.9% (443 homes)
- Homes built since 2000: 22.0% (3,415 homes)
- Total homes built: 15,523

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ALvz4_0hXfc2Al00
Ken Lund // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Adams County

- Median year homes built: 1986
- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 4.4% (117 homes)
- Homes built since 2000: 22.6% (607 homes)
- Total homes built: 2,687

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BbueG_0hXfc2Al00
Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Elmore County

- Median year homes built: 1986
- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 5.6% (708 homes)
- Homes built since 2000: 27.6% (3,462 homes)
- Total homes built: 12,532

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fXTRA_0hXfc2Al00
Bathlander // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Jefferson County

- Median year homes built: 1985
- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 11.6% (1,108 homes)
- Homes built since 2000: 33.8% (3,244 homes)
- Total homes built: 9,586

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03ge9N_0hXfc2Al00
tinosa // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Custer County

- Median year homes built: 1983
- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 8.1% (263 homes)
- Homes built since 2000: 17.3% (564 homes)
- Total homes built: 3,252

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AMJIe_0hXfc2Al00
Jcarr29 // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Bonneville County

- Median year homes built: 1982
- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 7.3% (3,188 homes)
- Homes built since 2000: 28.3% (12,360 homes)
- Total homes built: 43,734

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MmSuU_0hXfc2Al00
Forest Service Northern Region from Missoula, MT, USA // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Idaho County

- Median year homes built: 1981
- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 11.5% (1,011 homes)
- Homes built since 2000: 20.1% (1,764 homes)
- Total homes built: 8,769

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46qKv5_0hXfc2Al00
United States Department of Agriculture // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Owyhee County

- Median year homes built: 1980
- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 9.0% (444 homes)
- Homes built since 2000: 22.1% (1,093 homes)
- Total homes built: 4,956

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49s734_0hXfc2Al00
Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Fremont County

- Median year homes built: 1980
- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 9.2% (837 homes)
- Homes built since 2000: 25.2% (2,288 homes)
- Total homes built: 9,089

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1a8UiL_0hXfc2Al00
Kristen Taylor // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Clark County

- Median year homes built: 1980
- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 16.8% (94 homes)
- Homes built since 2000: 16.6% (93 homes)
- Total homes built: 561

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kcGXo_0hXfc2Al00
John Stanton // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Lemhi County

- Median year homes built: 1979
- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 10.4% (509 homes)
- Homes built since 2000: 19.8% (973 homes)
- Total homes built: 4,910

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aYcXt_0hXfc2Al00
Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Jerome County

- Median year homes built: 1979
- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 12.0% (1,029 homes)
- Homes built since 2000: 21.4% (1,840 homes)
- Total homes built: 8,590

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GUfLj_0hXfc2Al00
Karthikc123 // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Twin Falls County

- Median year homes built: 1978
- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 13.6% (4,608 homes)
- Homes built since 2000: 26.8% (9,043 homes)
- Total homes built: 33,785

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GvlRW_0hXfc2Al00
John D // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Gem County

- Median year homes built: 1978
- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 13.8% (1,029 homes)
- Homes built since 2000: 22.7% (1,685 homes)
- Total homes built: 7,438

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Vtwwn_0hXfc2Al00
Apstrinka // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Latah County

- Median year homes built: 1978
- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 14.7% (2,518 homes)
- Homes built since 2000: 19.7% (3,367 homes)
- Total homes built: 17,132

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3K7sVg_0hXfc2Al00
NPS photo // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Gooding County

- Median year homes built: 1977
- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 10.6% (664 homes)
- Homes built since 2000: 15.7% (982 homes)
- Total homes built: 6,248

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xkHzS_0hXfc2Al00
KRRK // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Bingham County

- Median year homes built: 1976
- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 12.8% (2,166 homes)
- Homes built since 2000: 18.1% (3,066 homes)
- Total homes built: 16,895

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13le7w_0hXfc2Al00
Ian Poellet // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Benewah County

- Median year homes built: 1976
- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 14.7% (698 homes)
- Homes built since 2000: 14.8% (701 homes)
- Total homes built: 4,750

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13BBiX_0hXfc2Al00
Ian Poellet // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Payette County

- Median year homes built: 1976
- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 14.9% (1,420 homes)
- Homes built since 2000: 16.7% (1,595 homes)
- Total homes built: 9,525

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fQ1WZ_0hXfc2Al00
Sam Beebe // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Washington County

- Median year homes built: 1976
- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 16.2% (758 homes)
- Homes built since 2000: 16.6% (775 homes)
- Total homes built: 4,670

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12TNNH_0hXfc2Al00
Tom Young // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Lincoln County

- Median year homes built: 1976
- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 17.6% (355 homes)
- Homes built since 2000: 19.3% (388 homes)
- Total homes built: 2,015

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vDkqt_0hXfc2Al00
Michlaovic // Wikimedia

#13. Bannock County

- Median year homes built: 1975
- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 11.4% (3,948 homes)
- Homes built since 2000: 17.5% (6,035 homes)
- Total homes built: 34,550

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d1Bui_0hXfc2Al00
Dschwen // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Caribou County

- Median year homes built: 1975
- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 14.8% (490 homes)
- Homes built since 2000: 14.2% (471 homes)
- Total homes built: 3,317

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CkRzq_0hXfc2Al00
JERRYE & ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Power County

- Median year homes built: 1974
- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 14.6% (443 homes)
- Homes built since 2000: 9.8% (296 homes)
- Total homes built: 3,031

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WGPdI_0hXfc2Al00
wilson44691 // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Cassia County

- Median year homes built: 1974
- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 15.9% (1,408 homes)
- Homes built since 2000: 16.4% (1,449 homes)
- Total homes built: 8,838

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IrK6K_0hXfc2Al00
Ken Lund // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Franklin County

- Median year homes built: 1974
- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 22.1% (1,080 homes)
- Homes built since 2000: 23.8% (1,165 homes)
- Total homes built: 4,890

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ii4c3_0hXfc2Al00
Tricia Simpson // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Bear Lake County

- Median year homes built: 1973
- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 25.9% (1,077 homes)
- Homes built since 2000: 20.0% (832 homes)
- Total homes built: 4,155

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QDFAp_0hXfc2Al00
Ken Lund // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Minidoka County

- Median year homes built: 1972
- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 14.8% (1,230 homes)
- Homes built since 2000: 12.2% (1,017 homes)
- Total homes built: 8,333

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OK1nz_0hXfc2Al00
Dsdugan // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Nez Perce County

- Median year homes built: 1972
- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 15.4% (2,751 homes)
- Homes built since 2000: 12.1% (2,160 homes)
- Total homes built: 17,920

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jxlWz_0hXfc2Al00
Squelle // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Butte County

- Median year homes built: 1971
- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 11.5% (148 homes)
- Homes built since 2000: 10.4% (134 homes)
- Total homes built: 1,292

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4O3LG1_0hXfc2Al00
Jon Roanhaus // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Clearwater County

- Median year homes built: 1971
- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 11.9% (552 homes)
- Homes built since 2000: 10.6% (493 homes)
- Total homes built: 4,635

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42b0ka_0hXfc2Al00
Tricia Simpson // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Oneida County

- Median year homes built: 1970
- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 30.8% (617 homes)
- Homes built since 2000: 19.0% (381 homes)
- Total homes built: 2,006

rustejunk // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Lewis County

- Median year homes built: 1968
- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 26.8% (523 homes)
- Homes built since 2000: 4.6% (89 homes)
- Total homes built: 1,955

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q0pTd_0hXfc2Al00
jfergusonphotos // Shutterstock

#1. Shoshone County

- Median year homes built: 1957
- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 29.4% (2,102 homes)
- Homes built since 2000: 6.6% (472 homes)
- Total homes built: 7,146

