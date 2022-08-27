JERRYE & ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the oldest homes in Georgia

There's an undeniable charm that comes with pre-World War II American architecture, characterized by high ceilings, crown molding, hardwood floors, and ornate details. In fact, 12.8% of all housing units in America were built in 1939 or before, showing the popularity of the preservation of these units. Owning a piece of history can sometimes come with a cost: Many old homes come with asbestos, lead piping, knob-and-tube wiring, and other outdated building styles that can rack up a hefty price tag to modernize. However, with more and more modernized pre-war homes on the market, generally located just outside bustling downtown metros, investing in property that has withstood the test of time is an attractive prospect.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties in Georgia with the oldest homes using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by median year the structure was built according to 2020 5-year estimates. Ties broken by the highest percentage of homes built before 1939.

The country's domestic architecture is perhaps best characterized by a rugged individualism as opposed to the hybridization of disparate architectural elements. As Maya Angelou once perceptively observed , "the ache for home lives in all of us," a phrase that has meant very different things to different people.

Modest or palatial, there is no shortage of noteworthy homes in the U.S. Log cabins constructed by industrious pioneers have dotted the landscape alongside traditional Native American dwellings ever since immigrant Swedes introduced them to the New World in 1638. The unprecedented personal fortunes amassed by the so-called "Robber Barons" at the close of the 19th century gave way to the construction of a staggering number of Gilded Age estates.

The ravages of time spared neither the sumptuous nor the humble. Stately mansions, often prohibitively costly to maintain in the modern era, were frequently neglected; simple structures were forgotten, discarded by their owners, and damaged by natural elements. However, the tireless efforts of architectural preservationists and local historical societies have saved many of these homes from demolition, leading to their inclusion in the National Register of Historic Places and thereby safeguarding them for future generations.

Michael Rivera // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Ben Hill County

- Median year homes built: 1982

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 7.5% (604 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 13.4% (1,077 homes)

- Total homes built: 8,015

JERRYE & ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Johnson County

- Median year homes built: 1982

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 8.1% (335 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 14.3% (590 homes)

- Total homes built: 4,127

SaveRivers // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Meriwether County

- Median year homes built: 1982

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 9.5% (957 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 15.2% (1,527 homes)

- Total homes built: 10,047

Rivers Langley; SaveRivers // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Randolph County

- Median year homes built: 1982

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 16.9% (644 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 7.2% (275 homes)

- Total homes built: 3,821

Upstateherd // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Glascock County

- Median year homes built: 1982

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 18.2% (279 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 22.0% (338 homes)

- Total homes built: 1,533

Michael Rivera // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Seminole County

- Median year homes built: 1981

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 2.8% (138 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 13.0% (628 homes)

- Total homes built: 4,845

Truth Falcon // Wikimedia Commons

#44. DeKalb County

- Median year homes built: 1981

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 3.3% (10,404 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 21.0% (65,881 homes)

- Total homes built: 314,430

Michael Rivera // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Spalding County

- Median year homes built: 1981

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 4.2% (1,171 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 20.9% (5,772 homes)

- Total homes built: 27,623

JERRYE & ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Bleckley County

- Median year homes built: 1981

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 5.2% (276 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 20.2% (1,076 homes)

- Total homes built: 5,327

JERRYE & ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Lincoln County

- Median year homes built: 1981

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 5.9% (288 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 10.2% (500 homes)

- Total homes built: 4,911

Jud McCranie // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Emanuel County

- Median year homes built: 1981

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 8.6% (854 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 15.5% (1,540 homes)

- Total homes built: 9,932

Robbie Honerkamp // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Early County

- Median year homes built: 1981

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 8.7% (435 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 13.5% (672 homes)

- Total homes built: 4,979

Michael Rivera // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Toombs County

- Median year homes built: 1981

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 8.8% (1,082 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 12.6% (1,542 homes)

- Total homes built: 12,232

Upstateherd // Wikimedia Commons

#37. McDuffie County

- Median year homes built: 1980

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 3.9% (365 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 17.0% (1,589 homes)

- Total homes built: 9,371

JERRYE & ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Pulaski County

- Median year homes built: 1980

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 4.8% (228 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 18.3% (865 homes)

- Total homes built: 4,730

Canva

#35. Sumter County

- Median year homes built: 1980

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 6.6% (911 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 11.2% (1,561 homes)

- Total homes built: 13,877

Canva

#34. Mitchell County

- Median year homes built: 1980

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 8.0% (728 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 13.5% (1,231 homes)

- Total homes built: 9,086

Mjrmtg // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Cook County

- Median year homes built: 1980

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 8.4% (629 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 20.0% (1,494 homes)

- Total homes built: 7,456

Canva

#32. Screven County

- Median year homes built: 1980

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 12.8% (873 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 14.7% (1,002 homes)

- Total homes built: 6,798

Blastoids // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Jenkins County

- Median year homes built: 1979

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 3.7% (169 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 19.3% (882 homes)

- Total homes built: 4,567

Canva

#30. Miller County

- Median year homes built: 1979

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 4.9% (134 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 20.2% (556 homes)

- Total homes built: 2,759

Michael Rivera // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Crisp County

- Median year homes built: 1979

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 6.3% (677 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 12.6% (1,366 homes)

- Total homes built: 10,810

S B Calvert Clariosophic // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Wilkinson County

- Median year homes built: 1979

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 6.5% (290 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 11.1% (496 homes)

- Total homes built: 4,483

Michael Rivera // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Irwin County

- Median year homes built: 1979

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 7.8% (317 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 12.4% (507 homes)

- Total homes built: 4,086

Mbclark2 // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Macon County

- Median year homes built: 1979

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 7.9% (480 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 9.2% (560 homes)

- Total homes built: 6,101

Michael Rivera // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Baker County

- Median year homes built: 1979

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 8.5% (157 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 19.2% (353 homes)

- Total homes built: 1,841

Kevin Ruck // Shutterstock

#24. Richmond County

- Median year homes built: 1978

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 8.0% (7,085 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 16.9% (15,043 homes)

- Total homes built: 89,055

Canva

#23. Warren County

- Median year homes built: 1978

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 10.0% (298 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 14.4% (429 homes)

- Total homes built: 2,987

Canva

#22. Taliaferro County

- Median year homes built: 1978

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 10.7% (113 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 14.6% (154 homes)

- Total homes built: 1,057

Blastoids // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Jefferson County

- Median year homes built: 1978

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 12.2% (884 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 17.1% (1,242 homes)

- Total homes built: 7,266

Michael Rivera // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Clinch County

- Median year homes built: 1977

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 2.6% (78 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 17.6% (530 homes)

- Total homes built: 3,008

Bubba73 (Jud McCranie) // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Ware County

- Median year homes built: 1977

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 5.8% (970 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 14.2% (2,390 homes)

- Total homes built: 16,794

Garydunncolumbusgausa // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Muscogee County

- Median year homes built: 1977

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 5.9% (4,992 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 21.2% (18,016 homes)

- Total homes built: 85,012

PrometheusX303 // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Walker County

- Median year homes built: 1977

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 9.9% (3,026 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 18.6% (5,678 homes)

- Total homes built: 30,458

Dee Whitlow // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Elbert County

- Median year homes built: 1977

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 11.1% (1,074 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 12.2% (1,177 homes)

- Total homes built: 9,648

Michael Rivera // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Wilcox County

- Median year homes built: 1977

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 14.2% (499 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 13.9% (490 homes)

- Total homes built: 3,523

Robbie Honerkamp // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Stewart County

- Median year homes built: 1976

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 9.2% (216 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 7.5% (175 homes)

- Total homes built: 2,346

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Chattooga County

- Median year homes built: 1976

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 9.6% (1,052 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 12.3% (1,354 homes)

- Total homes built: 10,986

Thomson200 // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Floyd County

- Median year homes built: 1976

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 10.4% (4,250 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 15.0% (6,104 homes)

- Total homes built: 40,713

Michael Rivera // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Dooly County

- Median year homes built: 1976

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 11.3% (701 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 11.3% (706 homes)

- Total homes built: 6,226

Rivers Langley; SaveRivers // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Chattahoochee County

- Median year homes built: 1976

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 19.0% (636 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 9.2% (307 homes)

- Total homes built: 3,341

Michael Rivera // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Terrell County

- Median year homes built: 1976

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 19.2% (798 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 10.9% (452 homes)

- Total homes built: 4,163

Ireana Medlin // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Dougherty County

- Median year homes built: 1975

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 4.2% (1,693 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 14.3% (5,810 homes)

- Total homes built: 40,572

Canva

#7. Wilkes County

- Median year homes built: 1975

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 7.8% (404 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 9.3% (479 homes)

- Total homes built: 5,166

Canva

#6. Bibb County

- Median year homes built: 1975

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 9.1% (6,368 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 16.1% (11,269 homes)

- Total homes built: 70,138

Bubba73 // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Wheeler County

- Median year homes built: 1975

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 10.8% (283 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 7.0% (183 homes)

- Total homes built: 2,625

Calvin Beale // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Calhoun County

- Median year homes built: 1975

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 11.5% (276 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 14.1% (338 homes)

- Total homes built: 2,398

Michael Rivera // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Upson County

- Median year homes built: 1975

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 15.0% (1,817 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 10.5% (1,272 homes)

- Total homes built: 12,147

JERRYE & ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Telfair County

- Median year homes built: 1974

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 9.2% (670 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 8.7% (633 homes)

- Total homes built: 7,286

Michael Rivera // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Turner County

- Median year homes built: 1971

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 12.8% (504 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 10.1% (398 homes)

- Total homes built: 3,936

