Counties with the oldest homes in Illinois

By Stacker
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JHRlC_0hXfbw2d00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the oldest homes in Illinois

There's an undeniable charm that comes with pre-World War II American architecture, characterized by high ceilings, crown molding, hardwood floors, and ornate details. In fact, 12.8% of all housing units in America were built in 1939 or before, showing the popularity of the preservation of these units. Owning a piece of history can sometimes come with a cost: Many old homes come with asbestos, lead piping, knob-and-tube wiring, and other outdated building styles that can rack up a hefty price tag to modernize. However, with more and more modernized pre-war homes on the market, generally located just outside bustling downtown metros, investing in property that has withstood the test of time is an attractive prospect.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties in Illinois with the oldest homes using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by median year the structure was built according to 2020 5-year estimates. Ties broken by the highest percentage of homes built before 1939.

The country's domestic architecture is perhaps best characterized by a rugged individualism as opposed to the hybridization of disparate architectural elements. As Maya Angelou once perceptively observed , "the ache for home lives in all of us," a phrase that has meant very different things to different people.

Modest or palatial, there is no shortage of noteworthy homes in the U.S. Log cabins constructed by industrious pioneers have dotted the landscape alongside traditional Native American dwellings ever since immigrant Swedes introduced them to the New World in 1638. The unprecedented personal fortunes amassed by the so-called "Robber Barons" at the close of the 19th century gave way to the construction of a staggering number of Gilded Age estates.

The ravages of time spared neither the sumptuous nor the humble. Stately mansions, often prohibitively costly to maintain in the modern era, were frequently neglected; simple structures were forgotten, discarded by their owners, and damaged by natural elements. However, the tireless efforts of architectural preservationists and local historical societies have saved many of these homes from demolition, leading to their inclusion in the National Register of Historic Places and thereby safeguarding them for future generations.

Keep reading to learn more about which counties in Illinois have the oldest homes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xKZ4x_0hXfbw2d00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Alexander County

- Median year homes built: 1968
- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 22.1% (878 homes)
- Homes built since 2000: 5.5% (220 homes)
- Total homes built: 3,965

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2L9Z0R_0hXfbw2d00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Shelby County

- Median year homes built: 1968
- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 25.8% (2,740 homes)
- Homes built since 2000: 10.9% (1,160 homes)
- Total homes built: 10,628

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k6pgd_0hXfbw2d00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Tazewell County

- Median year homes built: 1967
- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 16.2% (9,548 homes)
- Homes built since 2000: 13.7% (8,049 homes)
- Total homes built: 58,941

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sF4PT_0hXfbw2d00
Daniel Schwen // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Hardin County

- Median year homes built: 1967
- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 25.4% (597 homes)
- Homes built since 2000: 8.6% (201 homes)
- Total homes built: 2,347

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36fbpC_0hXfbw2d00
Canva

#46. McDonough County

- Median year homes built: 1967
- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 26.3% (3,785 homes)
- Homes built since 2000: 10.6% (1,519 homes)
- Total homes built: 14,392

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Clsvp_0hXfbw2d00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Calhoun County

- Median year homes built: 1967
- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 32.6% (943 homes)
- Homes built since 2000: 13.6% (395 homes)
- Total homes built: 2,896

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mUGVZ_0hXfbw2d00
Canva

#44. Edwards County

- Median year homes built: 1966
- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 23.1% (741 homes)
- Homes built since 2000: 12.2% (391 homes)
- Total homes built: 3,204

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RV1yB_0hXfbw2d00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Franklin County

- Median year homes built: 1966
- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 23.5% (4,387 homes)
- Homes built since 2000: 12.9% (2,403 homes)
- Total homes built: 18,643

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AH9am_0hXfbw2d00
Canva

#42. Clark County

- Median year homes built: 1966
- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 25.6% (2,001 homes)
- Homes built since 2000: 14.9% (1,167 homes)
- Total homes built: 7,822

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xdFGW_0hXfbw2d00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Brown County

- Median year homes built: 1966
- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 30.2% (741 homes)
- Homes built since 2000: 13.2% (323 homes)
- Total homes built: 2,454

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lYlWm_0hXfbw2d00
Canva

#40. Wabash County

- Median year homes built: 1965
- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 22.3% (1,239 homes)
- Homes built since 2000: 7.4% (414 homes)
- Total homes built: 5,559

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mGHFs_0hXfbw2d00
Canva

#39. Adams County

- Median year homes built: 1965
- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 24.7% (7,474 homes)
- Homes built since 2000: 12.7% (3,836 homes)
- Total homes built: 30,226

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D28z2_0hXfbw2d00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Morgan County

- Median year homes built: 1965
- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 25.1% (3,885 homes)
- Homes built since 2000: 8.6% (1,327 homes)
- Total homes built: 15,467

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P2Hsx_0hXfbw2d00
Coalfather // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Macoupin County

- Median year homes built: 1965
- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 28.8% (6,259 homes)
- Homes built since 2000: 12.3% (2,668 homes)
- Total homes built: 21,769

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SUqj0_0hXfbw2d00
Canva

#36. Peoria County

- Median year homes built: 1964
- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 23.0% (19,249 homes)
- Homes built since 2000: 12.5% (10,431 homes)
- Total homes built: 83,680

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UlEqs_0hXfbw2d00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Cass County

- Median year homes built: 1964
- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 26.1% (1,520 homes)
- Homes built since 2000: 9.9% (576 homes)
- Total homes built: 5,816

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fd6V0_0hXfbw2d00
Canva

#34. Fayette County

- Median year homes built: 1964
- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 27.0% (2,508 homes)
- Homes built since 2000: 12.7% (1,181 homes)
- Total homes built: 9,306

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SE63g_0hXfbw2d00
Archedamian // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Macon County

- Median year homes built: 1963
- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 17.9% (9,007 homes)
- Homes built since 2000: 8.5% (4,300 homes)
- Total homes built: 50,364

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37QNex_0hXfbw2d00
Canva

#32. Crawford County

- Median year homes built: 1963
- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 21.0% (1,820 homes)
- Homes built since 2000: 11.6% (1,009 homes)
- Total homes built: 8,680

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Wc2fq_0hXfbw2d00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#31. DeWitt county

- Median year homes built: 1963
- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 26.0% (1,971 homes)
- Homes built since 2000: 9.6% (725 homes)
- Total homes built: 7,578

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xYhVK_0hXfbw2d00
ProfDEH // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Marshall County

- Median year homes built: 1963
- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 27.7% (1,637 homes)
- Homes built since 2000: 8.1% (477 homes)
- Total homes built: 5,919

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K3KIb_0hXfbw2d00
Canva

#29. Montgomery County

- Median year homes built: 1963
- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 29.3% (3,847 homes)
- Homes built since 2000: 10.4% (1,359 homes)
- Total homes built: 13,122

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06piEs_0hXfbw2d00
Canva

#28. Christian County

- Median year homes built: 1962
- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 30.4% (4,739 homes)
- Homes built since 2000: 9.2% (1,427 homes)
- Total homes built: 15,592

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17NFNR_0hXfbw2d00
Canva

#27. Hancock County

- Median year homes built: 1962
- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 35.0% (3,238 homes)
- Homes built since 2000: 10.1% (932 homes)
- Total homes built: 9,248

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SdObc_0hXfbw2d00
IvoShandor // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Whiteside County

- Median year homes built: 1961
- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 24.8% (6,412 homes)
- Homes built since 2000: 8.6% (2,230 homes)
- Total homes built: 25,831

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BgJgP_0hXfbw2d00
Canva

#25. Mason County

- Median year homes built: 1961
- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 26.9% (1,889 homes)
- Homes built since 2000: 7.6% (537 homes)
- Total homes built: 7,026

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vubpJ_0hXfbw2d00
Teemu08 // Wikimedia Commons

#24. LaSalle County

- Median year homes built: 1961
- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 27.2% (13,622 homes)
- Homes built since 2000: 11.1% (5,544 homes)
- Total homes built: 50,120

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EWJH7_0hXfbw2d00
Mingusboodle // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Pike County

- Median year homes built: 1961
- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 32.8% (2,621 homes)
- Homes built since 2000: 9.2% (734 homes)
- Total homes built: 7,999

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EBUEt_0hXfbw2d00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#22. White County

- Median year homes built: 1960
- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 18.6% (1,336 homes)
- Homes built since 2000: 7.4% (532 homes)
- Total homes built: 7,164

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hA2P8_0hXfbw2d00
Farragutful // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Rock Island County

- Median year homes built: 1960
- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 26.0% (17,191 homes)
- Homes built since 2000: 7.9% (5,257 homes)
- Total homes built: 66,183

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o4UTN_0hXfbw2d00
Katherine Johnson from Springfield, IL // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Logan County

- Median year homes built: 1960
- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 29.0% (3,493 homes)
- Homes built since 2000: 7.1% (853 homes)
- Total homes built: 12,040

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TAxsb_0hXfbw2d00
Canva

#19. Lawrence County

- Median year homes built: 1960
- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 29.2% (2,094 homes)
- Homes built since 2000: 6.8% (487 homes)
- Total homes built: 7,175

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Icfpq_0hXfbw2d00
Calvin Beale // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Iroquois County

- Median year homes built: 1960
- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 30.5% (4,128 homes)
- Homes built since 2000: 8.3% (1,117 homes)
- Total homes built: 13,514

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DVXzC_0hXfbw2d00
Canva

#17. Henry County

- Median year homes built: 1960
- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 30.8% (6,821 homes)
- Homes built since 2000: 6.9% (1,539 homes)
- Total homes built: 22,168

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sSerI_0hXfbw2d00
Canva

#16. Cook County

- Median year homes built: 1959
- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 28.3% (621,478 homes)
- Homes built since 2000: 10.0% (220,573 homes)
- Total homes built: 2,198,489

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J4lk1_0hXfbw2d00
Canva

#15. Edgar County

- Median year homes built: 1959
- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 30.2% (2,667 homes)
- Homes built since 2000: 9.9% (878 homes)
- Total homes built: 8,827

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FI8DD_0hXfbw2d00
Canva

#14. Fulton County

- Median year homes built: 1959
- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 31.6% (5,163 homes)
- Homes built since 2000: 8.5% (1,392 homes)
- Total homes built: 16,340

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jykUZ_0hXfbw2d00
IvoShandor // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Lee County

- Median year homes built: 1959
- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 34.5% (5,205 homes)
- Homes built since 2000: 8.4% (1,263 homes)
- Total homes built: 15,086

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=163ZvE_0hXfbw2d00
IvoShandor // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Livingston County

- Median year homes built: 1958
- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 34.3% (5,454 homes)
- Homes built since 2000: 8.0% (1,266 homes)
- Total homes built: 15,884

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hYExc_0hXfbw2d00
Canva

#11. Stephenson County

- Median year homes built: 1958
- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 35.4% (7,758 homes)
- Homes built since 2000: 6.1% (1,343 homes)
- Total homes built: 21,895

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3neN0I_0hXfbw2d00
Boscophotos // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Mercer County

- Median year homes built: 1957
- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 35.7% (2,654 homes)
- Homes built since 2000: 6.7% (501 homes)
- Total homes built: 7,431

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xY9Ho_0hXfbw2d00
Visviva // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Carroll County

- Median year homes built: 1957
- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 36.3% (3,066 homes)
- Homes built since 2000: 11.9% (1,010 homes)
- Total homes built: 8,453

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0soPwl_0hXfbw2d00
Kepper66 // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Bureau County

- Median year homes built: 1956
- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 34.9% (5,470 homes)
- Homes built since 2000: 8.4% (1,324 homes)
- Total homes built: 15,679

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hwCxz_0hXfbw2d00
Canva

#7. Knox County

- Median year homes built: 1956
- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 35.3% (8,434 homes)
- Homes built since 2000: 5.2% (1,231 homes)
- Total homes built: 23,890

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kpksW_0hXfbw2d00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Scott County

- Median year homes built: 1956
- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 38.5% (945 homes)
- Homes built since 2000: 11.0% (270 homes)
- Total homes built: 2,452

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Cg6Kd_0hXfbw2d00
Canva

#5. Stark County

- Median year homes built: 1955
- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 35.1% (931 homes)
- Homes built since 2000: 2.6% (70 homes)
- Total homes built: 2,651

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49NsyE_0hXfbw2d00
Canva

#4. Ford County

- Median year homes built: 1955
- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 35.2% (2,231 homes)
- Homes built since 2000: 7.3% (464 homes)
- Total homes built: 6,335

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aVt69_0hXfbw2d00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Vermilion County

- Median year homes built: 1955
- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 37.2% (13,404 homes)
- Homes built since 2000: 6.6% (2,395 homes)
- Total homes built: 36,035

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Warren County

- Median year homes built: 1954
- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 36.6% (2,813 homes)
- Homes built since 2000: 7.2% (554 homes)
- Total homes built: 7,683

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23231G_0hXfbw2d00
Boscophotos // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Greene County

- Median year homes built: 1953
- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 40.8% (2,620 homes)
- Homes built since 2000: 6.4% (409 homes)
- Total homes built: 6,425

