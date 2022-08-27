W.marsh // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the oldest homes in Kentucky

There's an undeniable charm that comes with pre-World War II American architecture, characterized by high ceilings, crown molding, hardwood floors, and ornate details. In fact, 12.8% of all housing units in America were built in 1939 or before, showing the popularity of the preservation of these units. Owning a piece of history can sometimes come with a cost: Many old homes come with asbestos, lead piping, knob-and-tube wiring, and other outdated building styles that can rack up a hefty price tag to modernize. However, with more and more modernized pre-war homes on the market, generally located just outside bustling downtown metros, investing in property that has withstood the test of time is an attractive prospect.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties in Kentucky with the oldest homes using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by median year the structure was built according to 2020 5-year estimates. Ties broken by the highest percentage of homes built before 1939.

The country's domestic architecture is perhaps best characterized by a rugged individualism as opposed to the hybridization of disparate architectural elements. As Maya Angelou once perceptively observed , "the ache for home lives in all of us," a phrase that has meant very different things to different people.

Modest or palatial, there is no shortage of noteworthy homes in the U.S. Log cabins constructed by industrious pioneers have dotted the landscape alongside traditional Native American dwellings ever since immigrant Swedes introduced them to the New World in 1638. The unprecedented personal fortunes amassed by the so-called "Robber Barons" at the close of the 19th century gave way to the construction of a staggering number of Gilded Age estates.

The ravages of time spared neither the sumptuous nor the humble. Stately mansions, often prohibitively costly to maintain in the modern era, were frequently neglected; simple structures were forgotten, discarded by their owners, and damaged by natural elements. However, the tireless efforts of architectural preservationists and local historical societies have saved many of these homes from demolition, leading to their inclusion in the National Register of Historic Places and thereby safeguarding them for future generations.

Keep reading to learn more about which counties in Kentucky have the oldest homes.

You may also like: Cities with the most expensive homes in Kentucky

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Harrison County

- Median year homes built: 1982

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 17.3% (1,439 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 21.9% (1,820 homes)

- Total homes built: 8,315

HiB2Bornot2B // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Johnson County

- Median year homes built: 1981

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 6.7% (711 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 18.1% (1,929 homes)

- Total homes built: 10,632

Christopher L. Riley // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Fayette County

- Median year homes built: 1981

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 7.0% (10,014 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 21.8% (31,156 homes)

- Total homes built: 142,813

Wdzinc // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Marion County

- Median year homes built: 1981

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 10.0% (831 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 18.9% (1,574 homes)

- Total homes built: 8,336

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Christian County

- Median year homes built: 1980

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 3.4% (1,005 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 21.6% (6,486 homes)

- Total homes built: 29,961

You may also like: Most popular boy names in the 60s in Kentucky

CoryClaxon // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Carter County

- Median year homes built: 1980

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 3.7% (460 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 18.8% (2,357 homes)

- Total homes built: 12,523

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Butler County

- Median year homes built: 1980

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 7.4% (440 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 18.8% (1,122 homes)

- Total homes built: 5,976

Jonathunder // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Ballard County

- Median year homes built: 1980

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 7.4% (291 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 18.9% (738 homes)

- Total homes built: 3,915

Christopher L. Riley // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Clark County

- Median year homes built: 1980

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 9.6% (1,529 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 19.9% (3,171 homes)

- Total homes built: 15,914

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Metcalfe County

- Median year homes built: 1980

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 9.7% (459 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 19.0% (901 homes)

- Total homes built: 4,753

You may also like: Counties with the most college graduates in Kentucky

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Taylor County

- Median year homes built: 1979

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 7.3% (797 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 15.6% (1,716 homes)

- Total homes built: 10,969

JERRYE & ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Hart County

- Median year homes built: 1979

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 7.5% (689 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 19.7% (1,802 homes)

- Total homes built: 9,162

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Livingston County

- Median year homes built: 1978

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 5.2% (253 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 14.0% (681 homes)

- Total homes built: 4,879

Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

#37. McCracken County

- Median year homes built: 1978

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 9.7% (3,130 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 16.2% (5,208 homes)

- Total homes built: 32,237

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Floyd County

- Median year homes built: 1978

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 10.1% (1,873 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 14.5% (2,696 homes)

- Total homes built: 18,569

You may also like: See how low property taxes in Kentucky are

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Estill County

- Median year homes built: 1978

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 12.9% (892 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 11.2% (778 homes)

- Total homes built: 6,929

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Letcher County

- Median year homes built: 1978

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 13.1% (1,545 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 17.0% (2,004 homes)

- Total homes built: 11,808

Paul Sableman // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Graves County

- Median year homes built: 1977

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 6.8% (1,150 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 15.6% (2,628 homes)

- Total homes built: 16,862

Acdixon // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Todd County

- Median year homes built: 1977

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 7.1% (381 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 17.6% (945 homes)

- Total homes built: 5,356

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Crittenden County

- Median year homes built: 1977

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 8.7% (399 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 16.5% (757 homes)

- Total homes built: 4,586

You may also like: Counties with the most renters in Kentucky

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Monroe County

- Median year homes built: 1977

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 9.1% (480 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 17.8% (937 homes)

- Total homes built: 5,262

Christopher L. Riley // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Boyle County

- Median year homes built: 1977

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 11.8% (1,481 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 17.0% (2,131 homes)

- Total homes built: 12,517

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Carlisle County

- Median year homes built: 1977

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 12.0% (296 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 14.0% (345 homes)

- Total homes built: 2,471

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Henry County

- Median year homes built: 1977

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 15.6% (1,058 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 19.1% (1,300 homes)

- Total homes built: 6,791

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Bell County

- Median year homes built: 1976

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 6.7% (891 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 11.8% (1,560 homes)

- Total homes built: 13,226

You may also like: Lowest-earning counties in Kentucky

JERRYE & ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Franklin County

- Median year homes built: 1976

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 9.7% (2,257 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 13.2% (3,071 homes)

- Total homes built: 23,272

Megangen1990 // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Muhlenberg County

- Median year homes built: 1976

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 10.1% (1,392 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 14.3% (1,973 homes)

- Total homes built: 13,825

w.marsh // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Henderson County

- Median year homes built: 1976

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 10.9% (2,253 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 14.2% (2,923 homes)

- Total homes built: 20,577

Jim.henderson // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Hopkins County

- Median year homes built: 1976

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 12.4% (2,660 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 14.4% (3,101 homes)

- Total homes built: 21,490

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Green County

- Median year homes built: 1976

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 12.6% (673 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 15.0% (799 homes)

- Total homes built: 5,337

You may also like: Best places to raise a family in Kentucky

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#20. McLean County

- Median year homes built: 1976

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 14.3% (612 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 11.5% (494 homes)

- Total homes built: 4,285

Turover // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Greenup County

- Median year homes built: 1975

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 7.7% (1,248 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 13.3% (2,167 homes)

- Total homes built: 16,309

Farragutful // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Daviess County

- Median year homes built: 1975

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 8.2% (3,558 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 17.3% (7,505 homes)

- Total homes built: 43,348

W.marsh // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Harlan County

- Median year homes built: 1975

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 14.3% (1,941 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 11.2% (1,515 homes)

- Total homes built: 13,583

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Mercer County

- Median year homes built: 1975

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 18.7% (1,902 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 14.1% (1,439 homes)

- Total homes built: 10,195

You may also like: Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Kentucky

W.marsh // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Bourbon County

- Median year homes built: 1975

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 19.7% (1,789 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 20.7% (1,880 homes)

- Total homes built: 9,085

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Hickman County

- Median year homes built: 1974

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 7.1% (167 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 8.7% (206 homes)

- Total homes built: 2,367

Bedford // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Logan County

- Median year homes built: 1974

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 13.7% (1,689 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 11.5% (1,416 homes)

- Total homes built: 12,361

Patricia Drury // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Union County

- Median year homes built: 1974

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 15.5% (969 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 10.9% (680 homes)

- Total homes built: 6,246

Bedford // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Webster County

- Median year homes built: 1974

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 16.2% (967 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 11.1% (662 homes)

- Total homes built: 5,979

You may also like: Highest-rated Class of 2022 football recruits from Kentucky

Calvin Beale // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Fulton County

- Median year homes built: 1973

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 9.0% (301 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 10.6% (353 homes)

- Total homes built: 3,336

Greg5030 // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Mason County

- Median year homes built: 1973

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 16.5% (1,345 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 18.5% (1,508 homes)

- Total homes built: 8,168

Greg5030 // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Kenton County

- Median year homes built: 1973

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 20.4% (14,259 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 15.8% (11,029 homes)

- Total homes built: 69,790

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Nicholas County

- Median year homes built: 1973

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 24.1% (793 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 15.4% (506 homes)

- Total homes built: 3,293

C. Bedford Crenshaw // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Caldwell County

- Median year homes built: 1972

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 10.2% (644 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 16.6% (1,042 homes)

- Total homes built: 6,289

You may also like: See how Kentucky will be affected if Roe v. Wade is overturned

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Bracken County

- Median year homes built: 1972

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 29.3% (1,130 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 18.2% (704 homes)

- Total homes built: 3,860

w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Boyd County

- Median year homes built: 1970

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 13.3% (2,884 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 8.8% (1,909 homes)

- Total homes built: 21,649

Chris Watson // Wikicommons

#3. Jefferson County

- Median year homes built: 1969

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 14.5% (50,467 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 14.9% (51,614 homes)

- Total homes built: 347,172

W.marsh // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Robertson County

- Median year homes built: 1969

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 24.8% (274 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 20.9% (231 homes)

- Total homes built: 1,106

Rdikeman // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Campbell County

- Median year homes built: 1968

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 27.6% (11,167 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 15.9% (6,427 homes)

- Total homes built: 40,533

You may also like: See how much of its wind energy potential Kentucky uses