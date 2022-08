Canva

Counties with the oldest homes in Arkansas

There's an undeniable charm that comes with pre-World War II American architecture, characterized by high ceilings, crown molding, hardwood floors, and ornate details. In fact, 12.8% of all housing units in America were built in 1939 or before, showing the popularity of the preservation of these units. Owning a piece of history can sometimes come with a cost: Many old homes come with asbestos, lead piping, knob-and-tube wiring, and other outdated building styles that can rack up a hefty price tag to modernize. However, with more and more modernized pre-war homes on the market, generally located just outside bustling downtown metros, investing in property that has withstood the test of time is an attractive prospect.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties in Arkansas with the oldest homes using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by median year the structure was built according to 2020 5-year estimates. Ties broken by the highest percentage of homes built before 1939.

The country's domestic architecture is perhaps best characterized by a rugged individualism as opposed to the hybridization of disparate architectural elements. As Maya Angelou once perceptively observed , "the ache for home lives in all of us," a phrase that has meant very different things to different people.

Modest or palatial, there is no shortage of noteworthy homes in the U.S. Log cabins constructed by industrious pioneers have dotted the landscape alongside traditional Native American dwellings ever since immigrant Swedes introduced them to the New World in 1638. The unprecedented personal fortunes amassed by the so-called "Robber Barons" at the close of the 19th century gave way to the construction of a staggering number of Gilded Age estates.

The ravages of time spared neither the sumptuous nor the humble. Stately mansions, often prohibitively costly to maintain in the modern era, were frequently neglected; simple structures were forgotten, discarded by their owners, and damaged by natural elements. However, the tireless efforts of architectural preservationists and local historical societies have saved many of these homes from demolition, leading to their inclusion in the National Register of Historic Places and thereby safeguarding them for future generations.

Keep reading to learn more about which counties in Arkansas have the oldest homes.

You may also like: Cities with the most expensive homes in Arkansas

Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Fulton County

- Median year homes built: 1983

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 5.2% (358 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 19.7% (1,349 homes)

- Total homes built: 6,847

Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Boone County

- Median year homes built: 1983

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 7.1% (1,208 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 20.5% (3,493 homes)

- Total homes built: 17,025

Ardelta // Wikimedia Commons

#48. St. Francis County

- Median year homes built: 1982

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 2.3% (247 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 15.2% (1,663 homes)

- Total homes built: 10,969

Canva

#47. Cleveland County

- Median year homes built: 1982

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 2.4% (100 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 17.6% (724 homes)

- Total homes built: 4,123

Canva

#46. Crittenden County

- Median year homes built: 1982

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 2.5% (548 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 22.1% (4,812 homes)

- Total homes built: 21,790

You may also like: Counties with the oldest homes in Arkansas

Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia

#45. Miller County

- Median year homes built: 1982

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 4.6% (905 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 20.5% (4,020 homes)

- Total homes built: 19,576

Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Drew County

- Median year homes built: 1982

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 5.7% (494 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 20.7% (1,787 homes)

- Total homes built: 8,640

Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Franklin County

- Median year homes built: 1982

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 9.1% (727 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 20.0% (1,606 homes)

- Total homes built: 8,018

Valis55 // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Sharp County

- Median year homes built: 1981

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 3.7% (367 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 16.8% (1,658 homes)

- Total homes built: 9,894

Canva

#41. Hot Spring County

- Median year homes built: 1981

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 4.5% (657 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 19.9% (2,883 homes)

- Total homes built: 14,490

You may also like: Zip codes with the most expensive homes in Arkansas

Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Scott County

- Median year homes built: 1981

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 4.6% (242 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 15.7% (831 homes)

- Total homes built: 5,283

Sharon Day // Shutterstock

#39. Garland County

- Median year homes built: 1981

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 7.1% (3,595 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 21.9% (11,143 homes)

- Total homes built: 50,974

Valis55 // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Pike County

- Median year homes built: 1981

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 7.8% (441 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 19.9% (1,121 homes)

- Total homes built: 5,629

Michael Barera // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Sevier County

- Median year homes built: 1980

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 5.2% (362 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 15.5% (1,080 homes)

- Total homes built: 6,986

Lauren Shufelberger // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Polk County

- Median year homes built: 1980

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 6.0% (609 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 19.8% (2,002 homes)

- Total homes built: 10,130

You may also like: Highest-earning counties in Arkansas

Photolitherland // Wikicommons

#35. Pulaski County

- Median year homes built: 1979

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 5.1% (9,525 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 20.2% (37,516 homes)

- Total homes built: 185,460

Sgerbic // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Izard County

- Median year homes built: 1979

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 5.7% (415 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 13.7% (1,004 homes)

- Total homes built: 7,312

Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Prairie County

- Median year homes built: 1979

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 6.3% (287 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 19.7% (898 homes)

- Total homes built: 4,550

NatalieMaynor // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Randolph County

- Median year homes built: 1979

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 6.6% (567 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 13.5% (1,161 homes)

- Total homes built: 8,629

Valis55 // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Howard County

- Median year homes built: 1979

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 6.9% (434 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 20.5% (1,284 homes)

- Total homes built: 6,255

You may also like: Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Arkansas

Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Dallas County

- Median year homes built: 1979

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 7.9% (342 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 20.4% (885 homes)

- Total homes built: 4,346

Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Newton County

- Median year homes built: 1979

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 12.5% (590 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 14.8% (697 homes)

- Total homes built: 4,706

Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Cross County

- Median year homes built: 1978

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 3.9% (309 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 15.0% (1,198 homes)

- Total homes built: 7,985

Michael Barera // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Little River County

- Median year homes built: 1978

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 4.2% (274 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 13.2% (862 homes)

- Total homes built: 6,534

Brandonrush // Wikicommons

#26. Sebastian County

- Median year homes built: 1978

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 6.5% (3,693 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 17.6% (10,061 homes)

- Total homes built: 57,127

You may also like: What Arkansas' immigrant population looked like in 1900

Cid.williams // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Conway County

- Median year homes built: 1978

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 7.7% (757 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 20.1% (1,982 homes)

- Total homes built: 9,862

Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Logan County

- Median year homes built: 1978

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 8.6% (873 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 14.4% (1,464 homes)

- Total homes built: 10,173

Cyndy Sims Parr // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Woodruff County

- Median year homes built: 1977

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 5.2% (202 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 13.8% (537 homes)

- Total homes built: 3,878

Thomas R Machnitzki (thomas@machnitzki.com) // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Poinsett County

- Median year homes built: 1977

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 5.4% (599 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 15.5% (1,700 homes)

- Total homes built: 10,994

Photolitherland // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Lawrence County

- Median year homes built: 1977

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 6.0% (483 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 11.9% (955 homes)

- Total homes built: 8,030

You may also like: Cities in Arkansas with the most living in poverty

Michael Barera // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Hempstead County

- Median year homes built: 1977

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 7.3% (771 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 12.6% (1,331 homes)

- Total homes built: 10,570

JERRYE & ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Searcy County

- Median year homes built: 1977

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 9.5% (468 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 12.8% (633 homes)

- Total homes built: 4,951

Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Bradley County

- Median year homes built: 1977

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 10.0% (582 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 15.0% (871 homes)

- Total homes built: 5,818

Canva

#17. Chicot County

- Median year homes built: 1976

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 4.6% (251 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 13.9% (756 homes)

- Total homes built: 5,429

Valis55 // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Calhoun County

- Median year homes built: 1976

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 4.7% (137 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 18.9% (556 homes)

- Total homes built: 2,943

You may also like: Arkansas is the #6 state with the lowest Black homeownership gap

Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Monroe County

- Median year homes built: 1976

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 5.0% (224 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 14.2% (630 homes)

- Total homes built: 4,445

Canva

#14. Union County

- Median year homes built: 1976

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 5.1% (1,025 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 17.0% (3,413 homes)

- Total homes built: 20,065

Paul Sableman // Wikimedia

#13. Jefferson County

- Median year homes built: 1976

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 6.0% (1,988 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 15.2% (5,071 homes)

- Total homes built: 33,372

Canva

#12. Mississippi County

- Median year homes built: 1976

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 6.5% (1,330 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 9.8% (2,015 homes)

- Total homes built: 20,572

Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Desha County

- Median year homes built: 1976

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 6.6% (415 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 15.7% (985 homes)

- Total homes built: 6,292

You may also like: Where people in Arkansas are moving to most

Canva

#10. Columbia County

- Median year homes built: 1975

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 3.5% (407 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 13.0% (1,525 homes)

- Total homes built: 11,698

Jma661 // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Jackson County

- Median year homes built: 1975

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 4.0% (303 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 13.0% (985 homes)

- Total homes built: 7,606

Canva

#8. Lafayette County

- Median year homes built: 1975

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 5.2% (228 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 10.9% (479 homes)

- Total homes built: 4,394

Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Nevada County

- Median year homes built: 1975

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 6.2% (287 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 9.1% (417 homes)

- Total homes built: 4,595

Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Ashley County

- Median year homes built: 1975

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 7.2% (731 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 12.1% (1,231 homes)

- Total homes built: 10,186

You may also like: Counties with the lowest hospital bed capacity in Arkansas

StuttgartChamber // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Arkansas County

- Median year homes built: 1974

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 7.3% (697 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 11.1% (1,052 homes)

- Total homes built: 9,495

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Clay County

- Median year homes built: 1974

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 7.5% (598 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 9.8% (785 homes)

- Total homes built: 8,024

Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Lee County

- Median year homes built: 1973

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 7.6% (332 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 12.0% (522 homes)

- Total homes built: 4,362

Canva

#2. Ouachita County

- Median year homes built: 1973

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 9.3% (1,214 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 9.4% (1,238 homes)

- Total homes built: 13,110

Canva

#1. Phillips County

- Median year homes built: 1973

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 9.4% (958 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 7.4% (758 homes)

- Total homes built: 10,243

You may also like: Least educated counties in Arkansas