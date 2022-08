Captain-tucker // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the oldest homes in Florida

There's an undeniable charm that comes with pre-World War II American architecture, characterized by high ceilings, crown molding, hardwood floors, and ornate details. In fact, 12.8% of all housing units in America were built in 1939 or before, showing the popularity of the preservation of these units. Owning a piece of history can sometimes come with a cost: Many old homes come with asbestos, lead piping, knob-and-tube wiring, and other outdated building styles that can rack up a hefty price tag to modernize. However, with more and more modernized pre-war homes on the market, generally located just outside bustling downtown metros, investing in property that has withstood the test of time is an attractive prospect.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties in Florida with the oldest homes using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by median year the structure was built according to 2020 5-year estimates. Ties broken by the highest percentage of homes built before 1939.

The country's domestic architecture is perhaps best characterized by a rugged individualism as opposed to the hybridization of disparate architectural elements. As Maya Angelou once perceptively observed , "the ache for home lives in all of us," a phrase that has meant very different things to different people.

Modest or palatial, there is no shortage of noteworthy homes in the U.S. Log cabins constructed by industrious pioneers have dotted the landscape alongside traditional Native American dwellings ever since immigrant Swedes introduced them to the New World in 1638. The unprecedented personal fortunes amassed by the so-called "Robber Barons" at the close of the 19th century gave way to the construction of a staggering number of Gilded Age estates.

The ravages of time spared neither the sumptuous nor the humble. Stately mansions, often prohibitively costly to maintain in the modern era, were frequently neglected; simple structures were forgotten, discarded by their owners, and damaged by natural elements. However, the tireless efforts of architectural preservationists and local historical societies have saved many of these homes from demolition, leading to their inclusion in the National Register of Historic Places and thereby safeguarding them for future generations.

Keep reading to learn more about which counties in Florida have the oldest homes.

Canva

#50. Marion County

- Median year homes built: 1991

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 1.3% (2,221 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 31.2% (53,281 homes)

- Total homes built: 170,926

Songquan Deng // Shutterstock

#49. Orange County

- Median year homes built: 1991

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 1.5% (8,110 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 32.7% (178,714 homes)

- Total homes built: 545,974

Daniel Wilton // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Hernando County

- Median year homes built: 1990

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 0.5% (480 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 29.9% (26,237 homes)

- Total homes built: 87,761

Ebyabe // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Hamilton County

- Median year homes built: 1990

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 6.7% (393 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 24.0% (1,400 homes)

- Total homes built: 5,841

Canva

#46. Indian River County

- Median year homes built: 1989

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 1.5% (1,193 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 31.7% (25,730 homes)

- Total homes built: 81,185

j.s. clark // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Bay County

- Median year homes built: 1989

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 1.6% (1,641 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 30.0% (31,167 homes)

- Total homes built: 104,060

Ebyabe // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Levy County

- Median year homes built: 1989

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 2.2% (450 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 27.3% (5,673 homes)

- Total homes built: 20,760

Clément Bardot // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Hillsborough County

- Median year homes built: 1989

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 3.0% (17,966 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 30.5% (180,082 homes)

- Total homes built: 590,714

Canva

#42. Polk County

- Median year homes built: 1989

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 3.2% (9,580 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 30.9% (92,876 homes)

- Total homes built: 300,596

Canva

#41. Suwannee County

- Median year homes built: 1989

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 3.8% (740 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 22.6% (4,405 homes)

- Total homes built: 19,467

Ebyabe // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Union County

- Median year homes built: 1989

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 5.2% (239 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 30.5% (1,409 homes)

- Total homes built: 4,623

Ebyabe // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Citrus County

- Median year homes built: 1988

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 0.3% (275 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 24.2% (19,432 homes)

- Total homes built: 80,222

Canva

#38. Charlotte County

- Median year homes built: 1988

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 0.4% (380 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 27.1% (28,673 homes)

- Total homes built: 105,857

Ebyabe // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Pasco County

- Median year homes built: 1988

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 0.7% (1,630 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 31.0% (76,640 homes)

- Total homes built: 247,024

Ebyabe // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Glades County

- Median year homes built: 1988

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 0.7% (49 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 19.2% (1,365 homes)

- Total homes built: 7,099

Ebyabe // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Okaloosa County

- Median year homes built: 1988

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 0.8% (739 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 27.0% (26,402 homes)

- Total homes built: 97,802

Michael Rivera // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Dixie County

- Median year homes built: 1988

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 2.2% (211 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 22.7% (2,155 homes)

- Total homes built: 9,499

Michael Rivera // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Liberty County

- Median year homes built: 1988

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 4.9% (170 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 22.8% (795 homes)

- Total homes built: 3,494

User:Tim Ross // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Jefferson County

- Median year homes built: 1988

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 6.8% (460 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 23.0% (1,562 homes)

- Total homes built: 6,804

Bastique // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Okeechobee County

- Median year homes built: 1987

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 0.5% (89 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 20.6% (3,855 homes)

- Total homes built: 18,734

Canva

#30. Leon County

- Median year homes built: 1987

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 1.3% (1,680 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 21.3% (28,009 homes)

- Total homes built: 131,341

Xavier6984 // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Seminole County

- Median year homes built: 1987

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 1.3% (2,542 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 21.7% (41,662 homes)

- Total homes built: 192,073

Roman Eugeniusz // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Manatee County

- Median year homes built: 1987

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 1.6% (3,089 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 30.7% (59,764 homes)

- Total homes built: 194,960

Ebyabe // Wikimedia Commons

#27. DeSoto County

- Median year homes built: 1987

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 3.8% (575 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 24.8% (3,803 homes)

- Total homes built: 15,307

Zhukova Valentyna // Shutterstock

#26. Brevard County

- Median year homes built: 1986

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 0.9% (2,389 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 23.7% (66,433 homes)

- Total homes built: 280,648

Ebyabe // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Hendry County

- Median year homes built: 1986

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 1.2% (178 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 19.5% (2,908 homes)

- Total homes built: 14,932

Michael Kagdis // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Palm Beach County

- Median year homes built: 1986

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 1.6% (10,836 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 20.8% (143,573 homes)

- Total homes built: 690,075

Fl295 // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Highlands County

- Median year homes built: 1986

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 1.7% (965 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 18.5% (10,363 homes)

- Total homes built: 55,919

DouglasGreen // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Alachua County

- Median year homes built: 1986

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 2.6% (3,142 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 23.1% (27,416 homes)

- Total homes built: 118,861

Michael Rivera // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Calhoun County

- Median year homes built: 1986

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 5.2% (311 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 26.4% (1,584 homes)

- Total homes built: 6,010

Ebyabe // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Franklin County

- Median year homes built: 1986

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 7.1% (620 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 25.4% (2,223 homes)

- Total homes built: 8,764

Canva

#19. Martin County

- Median year homes built: 1985

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 1.3% (1,028 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 19.5% (15,713 homes)

- Total homes built: 80,542

Creative Couple Media // Shutterstock

#18. Sarasota County

- Median year homes built: 1985

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 1.4% (3,467 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 26.0% (63,702 homes)

- Total homes built: 244,910

Ebyabe // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Volusia County

- Median year homes built: 1985

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 2.1% (5,610 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 21.7% (56,881 homes)

- Total homes built: 262,438

Michael Rivera // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Bradford County

- Median year homes built: 1985

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 3.1% (347 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 23.5% (2,596 homes)

- Total homes built: 11,061

Ebyabe // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Washington County

- Median year homes built: 1985

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 3.6% (397 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 18.4% (2,020 homes)

- Total homes built: 10,957

Ebyabe // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Lafayette County

- Median year homes built: 1985

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 4.2% (140 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 14.4% (481 homes)

- Total homes built: 3,344

Ebyabe // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Madison County

- Median year homes built: 1985

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 7.2% (624 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 22.1% (1,918 homes)

- Total homes built: 8,664

Canva

#12. Duval County

- Median year homes built: 1984

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 5.1% (21,270 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 25.5% (105,197 homes)

- Total homes built: 413,084

Ebyabe // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Taylor County

- Median year homes built: 1984

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 5.6% (619 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 20.1% (2,240 homes)

- Total homes built: 11,134

Georgia Guercio // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Holmes County

- Median year homes built: 1983

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 3.9% (337 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 17.3% (1,507 homes)

- Total homes built: 8,723

Ebyabe // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Hardee County

- Median year homes built: 1983

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 6.3% (620 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 21.0% (2,059 homes)

- Total homes built: 9,786

Canva

#8. Escambia County

- Median year homes built: 1982

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 3.6% (5,198 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 21.2% (30,263 homes)

- Total homes built: 142,456

Michael Rivera // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Gadsden County

- Median year homes built: 1982

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 3.9% (802 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 19.2% (3,977 homes)

- Total homes built: 20,727

Excel23 // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Putnam County

- Median year homes built: 1982

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 5.7% (2,152 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 17.2% (6,447 homes)

- Total homes built: 37,497

Michael Rivera // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Jackson County

- Median year homes built: 1981

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 5.9% (1,240 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 16.8% (3,542 homes)

- Total homes built: 21,111

Canva

#4. Monroe County

- Median year homes built: 1981

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 6.3% (3,369 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 14.2% (7,626 homes)

- Total homes built: 53,759

Canva

#3. Broward County

- Median year homes built: 1980

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 0.7% (6,056 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 14.0% (116,073 homes)

- Total homes built: 826,382

Captain-tucker // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Miami-Dade County

- Median year homes built: 1978

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 3.5% (36,413 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 18.7% (193,369 homes)

- Total homes built: 1,032,310

Canva

#1. Pinellas County

- Median year homes built: 1976

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 3.8% (19,309 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 9.1% (46,276 homes)

- Total homes built: 510,798

