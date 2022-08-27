ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Counties with the oldest homes in Maine

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gcKyg_0hXfbh2y00
E.J.Johnson Photography // Shutterstock

Counties with the oldest homes in Maine

There's an undeniable charm that comes with pre-World War II American architecture, characterized by high ceilings, crown molding, hardwood floors, and ornate details. In fact, 12.8% of all housing units in America were built in 1939 or before, showing the popularity of the preservation of these units. Owning a piece of history can sometimes come with a cost: Many old homes come with asbestos, lead piping, knob-and-tube wiring, and other outdated building styles that can rack up a hefty price tag to modernize. However, with more and more modernized pre-war homes on the market, generally located just outside bustling downtown metros, investing in property that has withstood the test of time is an attractive prospect.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties in Maine with the oldest homes using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by median year the structure was built according to 2020 5-year estimates. Ties broken by the highest percentage of homes built before 1939.

The country's domestic architecture is perhaps best characterized by a rugged individualism as opposed to the hybridization of disparate architectural elements. As Maya Angelou once perceptively observed , "the ache for home lives in all of us," a phrase that has meant very different things to different people.

Modest or palatial, there is no shortage of noteworthy homes in the U.S. Log cabins constructed by industrious pioneers have dotted the landscape alongside traditional Native American dwellings ever since immigrant Swedes introduced them to the New World in 1638. The unprecedented personal fortunes amassed by the so-called "Robber Barons" at the close of the 19th century gave way to the construction of a staggering number of Gilded Age estates.

The ravages of time spared neither the sumptuous nor the humble. Stately mansions, often prohibitively costly to maintain in the modern era, were frequently neglected; simple structures were forgotten, discarded by their owners, and damaged by natural elements. However, the tireless efforts of architectural preservationists and local historical societies have saved many of these homes from demolition, leading to their inclusion in the National Register of Historic Places and thereby safeguarding them for future generations.

Keep reading to learn more about which counties in Maine have the oldest homes.

You may also like: Cities with the most expensive homes in Maine

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18skxv_0hXfbh2y00
Bruce C. Cooper // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Waldo County

- Median year homes built: 1983
- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 22.1% (4,981 homes)
- Homes built since 2000: 24.5% (5,530 homes)
- Total homes built: 22,570

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12OJXW_0hXfbh2y00
liz west // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Hancock County

- Median year homes built: 1980
- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 22.6% (9,370 homes)
- Homes built since 2000: 20.5% (8,496 homes)
- Total homes built: 41,461

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gytDY_0hXfbh2y00
Michael Murphy // Wikimedia Commons

#14. York County

- Median year homes built: 1979
- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 20.1% (22,313 homes)
- Homes built since 2000: 19.0% (21,136 homes)
- Total homes built: 111,067

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A3em9_0hXfbh2y00
Bob Pool // Shutterstock

#13. Lincoln County

- Median year homes built: 1978
- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 26.9% (6,465 homes)
- Homes built since 2000: 17.7% (4,269 homes)
- Total homes built: 24,073

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YadNF_0hXfbh2y00
Jon Platek // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Franklin County

- Median year homes built: 1977
- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 20.6% (4,596 homes)
- Homes built since 2000: 16.8% (3,730 homes)
- Total homes built: 22,265

You may also like: Best counties to retire to in Maine

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32A8fB_0hXfbh2y00
Halpaugh // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Somerset County

- Median year homes built: 1977
- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 23.6% (7,305 homes)
- Homes built since 2000: 16.0% (4,942 homes)
- Total homes built: 30,963

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Win9b_0hXfbh2y00
Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

#10. Penobscot County

- Median year homes built: 1976
- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 21.7% (16,547 homes)
- Homes built since 2000: 18.3% (13,912 homes)
- Total homes built: 76,088

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HpYIq_0hXfbh2y00
Magicpiano // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Oxford County

- Median year homes built: 1976
- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 23.1% (8,589 homes)
- Homes built since 2000: 16.7% (6,211 homes)
- Total homes built: 37,123

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xP7Mj_0hXfbh2y00
Jameslwoodward // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Sagadahoc County

- Median year homes built: 1976
- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 27.0% (5,109 homes)
- Homes built since 2000: 17.1% (3,244 homes)
- Total homes built: 18,931

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46OZ5N_0hXfbh2y00
Magicpiano // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Piscataquis County

- Median year homes built: 1975
- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 24.4% (3,778 homes)
- Homes built since 2000: 15.8% (2,446 homes)
- Total homes built: 15,508

You may also like: Best school districts in Maine

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Min03_0hXfbh2y00
P199 // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Washington County

- Median year homes built: 1975
- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 28.4% (6,635 homes)
- Homes built since 2000: 16.9% (3,946 homes)
- Total homes built: 23,381

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JfLi2_0hXfbh2y00
Calvin Beale // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Kennebec County

- Median year homes built: 1974
- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 22.9% (14,441 homes)
- Homes built since 2000: 15.9% (10,010 homes)
- Total homes built: 62,997

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25at4X_0hXfbh2y00
Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock

#4. Cumberland County

- Median year homes built: 1974
- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 24.9% (36,261 homes)
- Homes built since 2000: 16.8% (24,443 homes)
- Total homes built: 145,838

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K9iD0_0hXfbh2y00
Doug Kerr // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Aroostook County

- Median year homes built: 1971
- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 21.4% (8,580 homes)
- Homes built since 2000: 12.0% (4,818 homes)
- Total homes built: 40,007

E.J.Johnson Photography // Shutterstock

#2. Knox County

- Median year homes built: 1971
- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 34.9% (8,551 homes)
- Homes built since 2000: 15.9% (3,882 homes)
- Total homes built: 24,468

You may also like: See how much of its wind energy potential Maine uses

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45mMph_0hXfbh2y00
Starspiker // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Androscoggin County

- Median year homes built: 1967
- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 28.9% (14,464 homes)
- Homes built since 2000: 13.5% (6,738 homes)
- Total homes built: 50,053

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
Maine State
Maine Real Estate
Local
Maine Government
Local
Maine Business
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maya Angelou
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Stacker

Stacker

18K+
Followers
21K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy