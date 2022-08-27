ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Counties with the oldest homes in Nevada

Ken Lund // Flickr

There's an undeniable charm that comes with pre-World War II American architecture, characterized by high ceilings, crown molding, hardwood floors, and ornate details. In fact, 12.8% of all housing units in America were built in 1939 or before, showing the popularity of the preservation of these units. Owning a piece of history can sometimes come with a cost: Many old homes come with asbestos, lead piping, knob-and-tube wiring, and other outdated building styles that can rack up a hefty price tag to modernize. However, with more and more modernized pre-war homes on the market, generally located just outside bustling downtown metros, investing in property that has withstood the test of time is an attractive prospect.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties in Nevada with the oldest homes using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by median year the structure was built according to 2020 5-year estimates. Ties broken by the highest percentage of homes built before 1939.

The country's domestic architecture is perhaps best characterized by a rugged individualism as opposed to the hybridization of disparate architectural elements. As Maya Angelou once perceptively observed , "the ache for home lives in all of us," a phrase that has meant very different things to different people.

Modest or palatial, there is no shortage of noteworthy homes in the U.S. Log cabins constructed by industrious pioneers have dotted the landscape alongside traditional Native American dwellings ever since immigrant Swedes introduced them to the New World in 1638. The unprecedented personal fortunes amassed by the so-called "Robber Barons" at the close of the 19th century gave way to the construction of a staggering number of Gilded Age estates.

The ravages of time spared neither the sumptuous nor the humble. Stately mansions, often prohibitively costly to maintain in the modern era, were frequently neglected; simple structures were forgotten, discarded by their owners, and damaged by natural elements. However, the tireless efforts of architectural preservationists and local historical societies have saved many of these homes from demolition, leading to their inclusion in the National Register of Historic Places and thereby safeguarding them for future generations.

Keep reading to learn more about which counties in Nevada have the oldest homes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FSNxN_0hXfbgAF00
randy andy // Shutterstock

#17. Clark County

- Median year homes built: 1996
- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 0.4% (3,375 homes)
- Homes built since 2000: 37.6% (343,103 homes)
- Total homes built: 912,465

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fA5PE_0hXfbgAF00
Tomdonohue1 // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Nye County

- Median year homes built: 1996
- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 2.2% (487 homes)
- Homes built since 2000: 37.7% (8,458 homes)
- Total homes built: 22,448

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dgpq6_0hXfbgAF00
Kelapstick // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Lyon County

- Median year homes built: 1994
- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 1.3% (306 homes)
- Homes built since 2000: 37.0% (8,776 homes)
- Total homes built: 23,697

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49LDdX_0hXfbgAF00
Constantine Kulikovsky // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Douglas County

- Median year homes built: 1989
- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 1.9% (461 homes)
- Homes built since 2000: 25.2% (6,198 homes)
- Total homes built: 24,570

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NTr9W_0hXfbgAF00
Andrew Zarivny // Shutterstock

#13. Washoe County

- Median year homes built: 1989
- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 2.4% (4,837 homes)
- Homes built since 2000: 28.5% (57,379 homes)
- Total homes built: 201,401

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QJc8G_0hXfbgAF00
Famartin // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Lander County

- Median year homes built: 1989
- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 5.5% (162 homes)
- Homes built since 2000: 22.4% (655 homes)
- Total homes built: 2,922

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bQBfO_0hXfbgAF00
Famartin // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Elko County

- Median year homes built: 1989
- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 6.0% (1,302 homes)
- Homes built since 2000: 22.8% (4,964 homes)
- Total homes built: 21,788

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vFELH_0hXfbgAF00
Loren Kerns // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Storey County

- Median year homes built: 1989
- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 11.6% (229 homes)
- Homes built since 2000: 23.4% (460 homes)
- Total homes built: 1,969

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Fa8fU_0hXfbgAF00
Finetooth // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Humboldt County

- Median year homes built: 1987
- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 7.1% (536 homes)
- Homes built since 2000: 19.9% (1,511 homes)
- Total homes built: 7,590

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VUcMs_0hXfbgAF00
Famartin // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Churchill County

- Median year homes built: 1986
- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 4.3% (478 homes)
- Homes built since 2000: 19.0% (2,091 homes)
- Total homes built: 11,007

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BAH0x_0hXfbgAF00
Ken Lund // Flickr

#7. Pershing County

- Median year homes built: 1986
- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 8.6% (214 homes)
- Homes built since 2000: 12.1% (301 homes)
- Total homes built: 2,494

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07OLxj_0hXfbgAF00
Pixabay

#6. Carson City

- Median year homes built: 1980
- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 1.2% (289 homes)
- Homes built since 2000: 12.7% (3,067 homes)
- Total homes built: 24,132

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Rsprn_0hXfbgAF00
Famartin // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Eureka County

- Median year homes built: 1980
- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 12.3% (141 homes)
- Homes built since 2000: 15.9% (183 homes)
- Total homes built: 1,150

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dDCks_0hXfbgAF00
An63ca // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Esmeralda County

- Median year homes built: 1979
- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 9.0% (84 homes)
- Homes built since 2000: 17.0% (158 homes)
- Total homes built: 932

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=092sZE_0hXfbgAF00
Famartin // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Lincoln County

- Median year homes built: 1975
- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 20.7% (565 homes)
- Homes built since 2000: 18.9% (517 homes)
- Total homes built: 2,733

Ken Lund // Flickr

#2. Mineral County

- Median year homes built: 1973
- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 5.7% (153 homes)
- Homes built since 2000: 5.9% (160 homes)
- Total homes built: 2,697

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uMbNT_0hXfbgAF00
Terence Mendoza // Shutterstock

#1. White Pine County

- Median year homes built: 1973
- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 21.3% (967 homes)
- Homes built since 2000: 13.1% (596 homes)
- Total homes built: 4,538

