Tampa, FL

One dead, two injured in Tampa shooting early Saturday

By Jack Evans
Tampa Bay Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pAPom_0hXfbMhp00
One person was killed and two injured in an early Saturday morning shooting on N Nebraska Avenue, Tampa police said. [ Photo illustration by ASHLEY DYE and BOYZELL HOSEY | Times ]

An early morning shooting near Ybor City left one person dead and two hospitalized with apparently non-life-threatening injuries, Tampa police said Saturday.

As of Saturday morning, no arrests have been announced in the shooting, which took place at about 1:20 a.m. on the 1500 block of N Nebraska Ave, according to the Tampa Police Department. Police have not named the victim who was killed, a man in his mid-40s. The two people hospitalized were both men, one in his mid-20s and the other in his late 30s.

Police closed the block on Nebraska, between 3rd Avenue and Estelle Street, for several hours Saturday morning, they said. That area includes a bar called the Vibe Lounge and the Robert W. Saunders Sr. Public Library.

Tampa Bay Times

