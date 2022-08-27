Read full article on original website
🏈 HutchCC FB: Blue Dragons remain at No. 3 after huge Wk1 victory
The top six teams remained intact in the NJCAA Division I Football Rankings after Week 1. That means the Hutchinson Community College Football team stayed No. 3 this week. The Top six teams in this week's rankings are New Mexico Military, Iowa Western, Hutchinson, Northwest Mississippi, Snow College and East Mississippi.
🏐 HutchCC VB: Blue Dragons in NJCAA Volleyball Poll at No. 13
For the first time in four years the Hutchinson Community College Volleyball team is in the NJCAA Division I national rankings. Riding a 10-match winning streak that included five-set wins over previous No. 1 Iowa Western and No. 3 Missouri State University-West Plains, the Blue Dragons go from unranked in the preseason poll to No. 13 this week.
VB: Hutch High starts season 4-1 in AVCTL preseason tournament
HUTCHINSON, Kan. - Rich with returning veterans, the Hutch High volleyball team finished the AVCTL Pre-season volleyball tournament at the SAC on Saturday with a 4-1 record. Next action for Hutch High will be a triangular meet on Tuesday, August 30th at 5pm vs Liberal and Haysville-Campust at the SAC.
Surge win Saturday over Frisco
Frisco, TX- The Wind Surge defeated the Frisco RoughRiders 8-6 on Saturday night as Wichita’s seven-run third inning powered them to their second win in the series. The RoughRiders scored four early runs in the first inning courtesy of an RBI single from Justin Foscue. Blaine Crim followed with a two-run RBI double and later scored on a sacrifice fly ball to give Frisco a 4-0 lead.
Get teams together for 2022's Lip Sync 9 by Sept. 15
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Stage 9 Lip Sync competition date has been set. Gather your friends or colleagues to compete in Stage 9’s 2022 Lip Sync competition on November 12, 2022 at the Sandhills Event Center in Hutchinson. Teams should register by September 15, 2022. 2022 is scheduled...
Wichita Eagle
Kansas freshman Gradey Dick included on list of college hoops’ most marketable players
Kansas freshman Gradey Dick has been included on ESPN.com’s list of the 25 most marketable college basketball players in terms of money that could be made on potential name, image, likeness deals. Dick, a 6-foot-8, 205-pound freshman guard out of Sunrise Christian Academy in Bel Aire, Kansas, came in...
⚽️ Dragons complete historic comeback with 2-1 2OT win
STERLING, Colo. – Adriana Delgado’s first collegiate goal was one to remember. Delgado scored a game-winning goal with less than 3 minutes remaining in double overtime to lift the Hutchinson Community College Women’s Soccer team to a come-from-behind 4-3 victory over Northeastern Junior College on Saturday. Delgado...
Fair wristband sale ends Wednesday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Kansas State Fair is now just a little more than a week away. The fair wants to remind those who love carnival rides that the Midway wristband sale ends on Wednesday. Until then, the unlimited ride wristbands are $30. The wristband allows for unlimited rides...
🏈 FB: Blue Dragons win season opener over No. 13 Navarro
Quarterback Dylan Laible threw five touchdown passes and the Hutchinson Community College defense did something on Saturday that hadn't happened since 1997. The No. 3-ranked Hutchinson Community College Football team held a Navarro College team that averaged more than 504 yards and 40 points per game last season to 136 total yards and shut out the Bulldogs in a 42-0 season-opening triumph on Saturday at Gowans Stadium.
rvbusiness.com
RV Retailer Acquires Harper Camperland Stores in Kansas
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – RV Retailer LLC today (Aug. 29) announced the acquisition of Harper Camperland with two locations in Great Bend and Wichita, Kansas. Jon Ferrando, Chief Executive Officer and President of RVR stated, “We are excited to enter Kansas with Harper Camperland growing our store count to 106 across the nation. Kansas is one of the top 10 fastest growing RV states in terms of registrations with excellent RV demographics. Harper Camperland has served the Kansas markets since 1983 as one of the largest dealers in the state.”
KAKE TV
Kansan who graduated from high school and Harvard at the same time now an attorney in Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A young man from southwest Kansas who earned an undergraduate degree from Harvard the same month he graduated from high school in 2019 is celebrating yet another achievement: becoming a practicing attorney in Wichita. Braxton Moral graduated Ulysses High School in May 2019. Eleven days later,...
Buhler USD 313 instructor honored
HUTCHINSON, Kan.— Brian Weilert, an instructor in Buhler USD 313 has been inducted into the Kansas Speech Communications Association (KSCA) Hall of Fame. Since 2006, the KSCA has chosen to recognize past and present members of the association who have been leaders and pioneers in the fields of speech, communication and drama education in the state of Kansas with the Hall of Fame lifetime achievement honor. Members of this group are drawn from the ranks of secondary and collegiate level instructors.
🏐 Dragons post first 10-game win streak since 2013
TRINIDAD, Colo. – The Hutchinson Community College Volleyball team completed a 4-0 weekend at the SOCO Classic at Trinidad State College on Saturday and extended its winning streak to 10 games. The Blue Dragons opened Saturday with a 3-1 victory over Clarendon College (25-18, 25-15, 22-25, 25-20). Hutchinson then...
msn.com
See the 10 Wichita KS-area restaurants & food sellers that failed recent inspections
Aug. 29—Ten Wichita-area businesses were deemed out of compliance during Kansas Department of Agriculture food and lodging safety inspections conducted Aug. 14-20, reports show. Among problems inspectors found: old ground beef, bugs flying around and landing on food and equipment at a pizza joint and an ice cream store,...
4th Avenue bridge open again
SOUTH HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Good news for motorists in Hutchinson, Reno County Public Works announced that the 4th Avenue bridge over the Cow Creek floodway is now open again. The span has been closed for the past three weeks while a contractor made repairs to the bridge. If you...
More Hutch firefighters doing wildfire work
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Two Hutchinson firefighters and a brush truck joined two Wichita firefighters headed out to California to help with a wildfire there. According to the Hutchinson Fire Department, Brush 71 left Monday for LA County in California. The crew is on a pre-position assignment and could be assigned a fire when they get closer.
KWCH.com
Wichita’s Finest: Valecia Scribner aims to reframe Christianity through activism, advocacy, acceptance
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The first thing you notice is the smile. As you drive up to Woodland United Methodist Church, there’s Valecia Scribner, the pastor, standing on the sidewalk, waiting to greet you. She accompanies you inside and explains that it might be a bit toasty because of the underperforming air conditioning. Which is fitting because Scribner’s and the church’s most defining characteristic is warmth.
Woman seriously injured in crash west of Newton
NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) — A woman has been seriously injured in a crash west of Newton Monday afternoon. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), a 64-year-old woman from Partridge, Kansas, was driving a 2004 Buick LaSabre westbound on U.S. Highway 50 approaching Halstead Road. A 39-year-old woman from Burrton, Kansas, was driving a 2012 […]
Wheat Scoop: Randy and Kim Fritzemeier share lifetime of farm, family and community
He started farming in high school when his uncle rented him ground. A fifth-generation farm daughter herself, she was driving farm trucks before she had a driver’s license. After meeting in college at Kansas State University, they found a way to farm across county lines, balance her necessary off-farm income with the ebb and flow of farming and — most importantly — raise two exceptional children. Now, following a season of last farm milestones and a farm machinery sale, Randy and Kim Fritzemeier are off to a new set of adventures with a binful of goodwill from the family and friends with whom they have shared their love of agriculture and community.
KWCH.com
Jackie Stiles documentary to begin streaming this week
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - “The Jackie Stiles Story,” a documentary on the legendary women’s basketball player from Claflin High School, will begin streaming on multiple platforms. The film, which debuted in March, will be available to stream Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Sony PlayStation, Vimeo and YouTube TV.
