Hutchinson, KS

Hutch Post

🏐 HutchCC VB: Blue Dragons in NJCAA Volleyball Poll at No. 13

For the first time in four years the Hutchinson Community College Volleyball team is in the NJCAA Division I national rankings. Riding a 10-match winning streak that included five-set wins over previous No. 1 Iowa Western and No. 3 Missouri State University-West Plains, the Blue Dragons go from unranked in the preseason poll to No. 13 this week.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Surge win Saturday over Frisco

Frisco, TX- The Wind Surge defeated the Frisco RoughRiders 8-6 on Saturday night as Wichita’s seven-run third inning powered them to their second win in the series. The RoughRiders scored four early runs in the first inning courtesy of an RBI single from Justin Foscue. Blaine Crim followed with a two-run RBI double and later scored on a sacrifice fly ball to give Frisco a 4-0 lead.
FRISCO, TX
Hutch Post

Get teams together for 2022's Lip Sync 9 by Sept. 15

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Stage 9 Lip Sync competition date has been set. Gather your friends or colleagues to compete in Stage 9’s 2022 Lip Sync competition on November 12, 2022 at the Sandhills Event Center in Hutchinson. Teams should register by September 15, 2022. 2022 is scheduled...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

⚽️ Dragons complete historic comeback with 2-1 2OT win

STERLING, Colo. – Adriana Delgado’s first collegiate goal was one to remember. Delgado scored a game-winning goal with less than 3 minutes remaining in double overtime to lift the Hutchinson Community College Women’s Soccer team to a come-from-behind 4-3 victory over Northeastern Junior College on Saturday. Delgado...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Fair wristband sale ends Wednesday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Kansas State Fair is now just a little more than a week away. The fair wants to remind those who love carnival rides that the Midway wristband sale ends on Wednesday. Until then, the unlimited ride wristbands are $30. The wristband allows for unlimited rides...
KANSAS STATE
#University Of Alabama#American Football#College Football#Hutchinson Cc Sports#The Blue Dragons#Jayhawk Conference#Kjccc
Hutch Post

🏈 FB: Blue Dragons win season opener over No. 13 Navarro

Quarterback Dylan Laible threw five touchdown passes and the Hutchinson Community College defense did something on Saturday that hadn't happened since 1997. The No. 3-ranked Hutchinson Community College Football team held a Navarro College team that averaged more than 504 yards and 40 points per game last season to 136 total yards and shut out the Bulldogs in a 42-0 season-opening triumph on Saturday at Gowans Stadium.
HUTCHINSON, KS
rvbusiness.com

RV Retailer Acquires Harper Camperland Stores in Kansas

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – RV Retailer LLC today (Aug. 29) announced the acquisition of Harper Camperland with two locations in Great Bend and Wichita, Kansas. Jon Ferrando, Chief Executive Officer and President of RVR stated, “We are excited to enter Kansas with Harper Camperland growing our store count to 106 across the nation. Kansas is one of the top 10 fastest growing RV states in terms of registrations with excellent RV demographics. Harper Camperland has served the Kansas markets since 1983 as one of the largest dealers in the state.”
GREAT BEND, KS
Hutch Post

Buhler USD 313 instructor honored

HUTCHINSON, Kan.— Brian Weilert, an instructor in Buhler USD 313 has been inducted into the Kansas Speech Communications Association (KSCA) Hall of Fame. Since 2006, the KSCA has chosen to recognize past and present members of the association who have been leaders and pioneers in the fields of speech, communication and drama education in the state of Kansas with the Hall of Fame lifetime achievement honor. Members of this group are drawn from the ranks of secondary and collegiate level instructors.
BUHLER, KS
Hutch Post

🏐 Dragons post first 10-game win streak since 2013

TRINIDAD, Colo. – The Hutchinson Community College Volleyball team completed a 4-0 weekend at the SOCO Classic at Trinidad State College on Saturday and extended its winning streak to 10 games. The Blue Dragons opened Saturday with a 3-1 victory over Clarendon College (25-18, 25-15, 22-25, 25-20). Hutchinson then...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

4th Avenue bridge open again

SOUTH HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Good news for motorists in Hutchinson, Reno County Public Works announced that the 4th Avenue bridge over the Cow Creek floodway is now open again. The span has been closed for the past three weeks while a contractor made repairs to the bridge. If you...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

More Hutch firefighters doing wildfire work

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Two Hutchinson firefighters and a brush truck joined two Wichita firefighters headed out to California to help with a wildfire there. According to the Hutchinson Fire Department, Brush 71 left Monday for LA County in California. The crew is on a pre-position assignment and could be assigned a fire when they get closer.
HUTCHINSON, KS
KWCH.com

Wichita’s Finest: Valecia Scribner aims to reframe Christianity through activism, advocacy, acceptance

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The first thing you notice is the smile. As you drive up to Woodland United Methodist Church, there’s Valecia Scribner, the pastor, standing on the sidewalk, waiting to greet you. She accompanies you inside and explains that it might be a bit toasty because of the underperforming air conditioning. Which is fitting because Scribner’s and the church’s most defining characteristic is warmth.
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Woman seriously injured in crash west of Newton

NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) — A woman has been seriously injured in a crash west of Newton Monday afternoon. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), a 64-year-old woman from Partridge, Kansas, was driving a 2004 Buick LaSabre westbound on U.S. Highway 50 approaching Halstead Road. A 39-year-old woman from Burrton, Kansas, was driving a 2012 […]
NEWTON, KS
Great Bend Post

Wheat Scoop: Randy and Kim Fritzemeier share lifetime of farm, family and community

He started farming in high school when his uncle rented him ground. A fifth-generation farm daughter herself, she was driving farm trucks before she had a driver’s license. After meeting in college at Kansas State University, they found a way to farm across county lines, balance her necessary off-farm income with the ebb and flow of farming and — most importantly — raise two exceptional children. Now, following a season of last farm milestones and a farm machinery sale, Randy and Kim Fritzemeier are off to a new set of adventures with a binful of goodwill from the family and friends with whom they have shared their love of agriculture and community.
STAFFORD COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

Jackie Stiles documentary to begin streaming this week

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - “The Jackie Stiles Story,” a documentary on the legendary women’s basketball player from Claflin High School, will begin streaming on multiple platforms. The film, which debuted in March, will be available to stream Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Sony PlayStation, Vimeo and YouTube TV.
WICHITA, KS
