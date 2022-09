MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- Mario Cristobal does not want this game, or any game, to be about him. Good luck with that, especially this weekend. Hes from Miami, he played at Miami, he won national championships at Miami, he was an assistant coach at Miami and now, he is the head coach at Miami. Backed by more money and support than the university has ever thrown at football, Cristobal makes his debut as the man in charge of the Hurricanes on Saturday when the nations 16th-ranked team opens against Bethune-Cookman.

