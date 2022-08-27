Read full article on original website
Arizona State football ready for new faces in secondary to step up in season opener
Arizona State already was shorthanded on returning starters on defense coming into this season with only four. However, the returning group took a hit in the secondary when potential starters Timarcus Davis and Jordan Clark were ruled out ahead of Thursday’s opener against Northern Arizona. Losing both has given a chance for younger players...
Longtime NFL Coach Reportedly Died This Morning
A longtime NFL coach reportedly passed away on Monday morning. According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Chris Mortensen, longtime offensive coach Ernie Zampese died earlier this morning. "Ernie Zampese passed away this morning at the age of 86, one of the most influential offensive coaches in NFL history,"...
Oklahoma Sooners underrated heading into 2022?
CBS Sports has a deep roster of writers with varying opinions, especially regarding college football. Last week, CBS Sports writers chronicled the Big 12, where they looked at the league heading into 2022. Oklahoma was listed as one of the Big 12’s more overrated teams by writers Shehan Jeyarajah and Barrett Sallee.
