Orlando, FL

Saturday’s forecast: Wet, stormy pattern continues, areas of heavy rainfall

By Brian Shields, WFTV.com
 3 days ago

ORLANDO, Fla. — Widely scattered showers and storms are likely, as our wet, stormy pattern continues this weekend in Central Florida.

Meteorologist Kassandra Crimi said we could see slow-moving storms yet again on Saturday, which means some communities will pick up an additional 2 to 4 inches of rain.

Temperatures will reach the upper 80s and low 90s.

Keeping an eye on the tropics, there are currently no named storms, but Crimi said she’s watching two waves that have some potential for development next week.

Severe Weather Center 9 meteorologists will be monitoring the Caribbean and Gulf closely.

