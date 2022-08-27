Read full article on original website
Police shot and kill one man after responding to disturbance
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — An investigation is underway after a man died after a shooting involving two Cedar Rapids Police officers early Tuesday morning. CRPD officers were responding to a domestic disturbance at the Inn Circle at 5560 6th Street SW around 1 am. Officers were...
Man shot and killed by police in Cedar Rapids identified
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — Police in Cedar Rapids shot a man they say was brandishing a weapon outside HACAP’s Inn Circle Housing, early Tuesday morning, KCRG reports. The man died as a result of the shooting. The man is identified as 22-year-old William Isaac Rich, of Cedar...
Cedar Rapids Police investigate overnight shooting
Cedar Rapids Police are investigating an officer-involved overnight shooting in the southwest side of the city that resulted in a fatality. The incident occurred at HACAP’s Inn Circle, a facility used for families who are homeless as they transition back to traditional housing. According to a release from the state Department of Public Safety, police were called to the facility on the 5500 block of 6th Street just before 1am Tuesday. Two officers encountered a male subject who was still on scene. While attempting to detain the subject, the subject brandished a weapon and Officers discharged their weapons.
Police: Woman armed with scissors took victim’s cell phone
A 55-year-old Davenport woman faces a felony charge after police say tried to take a victim’s cell phone and used scissors as a threat. Debra Miller faces a charge of first-degree robbery, court records say. On Sunday, shortly after 12:30 a.m., Davenport Police were dispatched to the 1700 block...
Iowa City man accused of forging check from local group in father’s care
An Iowa City man already facing charges after falsely reporting a robbery at a convenience store he was working now faces forgery charges after allegedly falsifying a check from a local group’s account. Police say the incident occurred in January of this year, when now 29-year-old Michael Preslicka of...
Man identified in fatal officer-involved shooting in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police in Cedar Rapids shot a man they say was brandishing a weapon outside HACAP’s Inn Circle Housing, early Tuesday morning. The man died as a result of the shooting. In a press release, police said they responded to a domestic disturbance at 5560...
IC Police increase school presence at City High after students approached by men last week
The Iowa City Police Department is increasing its presence in and around Iowa City High School after two men reportedly approached multiple students on Friday. The Daily Iowan reports that a student was reportedly approached by two white males on Lucas Street when walking home after school. They allegedly asked if the student wanted to play a game. The student declined and quickly headed home to notify their parents, who contacted police.
Cedar Rapids man accused of violating no-contact order hours after it was issued
A Cedar Rapids man was arrested after allegedly violating a no-contact order three times within two days after its issue. 34-year-old Curtis Larson allegedly went to the protected party’s residence Saturday night around 11:45, a few hours after being served with the no-contact order. He reportedly threw rocks at the woman’s window and then spoke to her, but fled before police arrived.
Cedar Rapids Police release name of man shot and killed by officers
UPDATE 2:10PM: The man killed by police has been identified as 22-year-old Cedar Rapids resident William Isaac Rich. CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – One person is dead after being shot by police officers responding to a domestic disturbance call in Cedar Rapids early Tuesday morning. It happened around 12:55 a.m. at 5560 6th Street S.W at […]
Fairfield Man Convicted in Case of Girlfriend’s Death
A Fairfield man was found guilty by a Louisa County jury in a case involving the 2020 death of his girlfriend. 37-year-old Derrick Maynard was originally charged with second-degree murder. Last week, Maynard was convicted of voluntary manslaughter, a Class C felony. Authorities say in May 2020 Maynard intentionally crashed...
Brawl at new Shelter House facility leads to one arrest
A brawl at a new Shelter House facility has led to one arrest. According to arrest records, Iowa City Police were called to the new 501 Project on Southgate Avenue just after 7:45 last Monday night for what they described as a “large”, “physical” fight involving approximately eight people. One of the alleged participants…37-year-old transient Darius Stewart…allegedly showed signs of intoxication. Shelter House staff indicated Stewart was the main aggressor, and he was charged with Public Intoxication and Disorderly Conduct. He pleaded guilty to both charges on Tuesday and was given credit for time served for one day in jail.
Cedar Rapids Man pleads guilty to robbing cab driver who was killed
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids man acquitted of robbing and killing a cab driver in 2011, has now pled guilty to a federal charge connected to the killing. 44-year-old Johnathan Mitchell has been convicted of one count of interference with commerce by robbery and now faces a sentence of up to 20 years in federal prison.
IC Police ID shoplifter after she allegedly orders birthday cake while committing thefts
Iowa City Police say they were able to identify a shoplifter after she left her name and phone number when ordering a birthday cake while she was committing the thefts. According to arrest records, 31-year-old Mikiala Collins of Sherman Drive left the Waterfront Hy-Vee with a cart full of $176.95 in unpaid groceries just before 11:45am on August 20th. Collins was reportedly stopped in the parking lot by Hy-Vee staff and fled the scene, leaving the groceries behind.
One Person Killed in Cedar Rapids Officer-Involved Shooting
One person is dead after a shooting involving two Cedar Rapids Police Officers early Tuesday morning. According to a media release from the Cedar Rapids Police Department, two officers responded to a domestic disturbance at Inn Circle, at 5560 6th Street SW in Cedar Rapids, just before 1 a.m. Tuesday morning.
Lockridge man arrested for vehicle theft
Mount Pleasant, IA- The Henry County Sheriff’s Office has reported the arrest of a Lockridge man for vehicle theft. According to a news release, on Wednesday, August 24th, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a possible stolen vehicle from the 2600 grid of Henry Jefferson Avenue.
Columbus Junction man accused of stealing phone and getting cash from an app
A Columbus Junction man has been arrested on a warrant stemming from an alleged theft of a cellphone from a downtown Iowa City bar. Police say the incident occurred at approximately 11:30 pm on February 26th. 22-year-old Jose Cerezo allegedly stole an IPhone 12 Pro worth about $1000 from the Fieldhouse Bar on South Dubuque Street. He then reportedly used the phone to send himself $500 from the victim’s CashApp account.
Cedar Rapids man arrested for alleged road rage incident involving firearm near Hawkeye Wildlife Area gun range
A Cedar Rapids man has been arrested after allegedly brandishing a firearm at another motorist while intoxicated with a child in the car near a Johnson County gun range. Johnson County sheriff’s deputies were called to Plotz Road near Falcon Avenue just before 4:30 Saturday afternoon for a subject who had flashed a gun during a road rage incident near the Hawkeye Wildlife Shotgun and Archery Range. Deputies caught up to the suspect’s 2015 Nissan Juke near the intersection of 120th Street and Greencastle Avenue, just west of Swisher. The driver, identified as 30-year-old Seth Beason of 21st Avenue SW, allegedly showed signs of intoxication, performed poorly on field sobriety tests, admitted to drinking, had a cold, open can of beer in the vehicle and provided a breath alcohol sample of .090% at 5:45pm. Deputies also say there was a child in the vehicle in an unsecured car seat.
Urinating passenger catches attention of Johnson County deputies, driver arrested for OWI
A urinating passenger caught the attention of a Johnson County sheriff’s deputy earlier this week, leading to the drunk driving arrest of a Florida woman. The deputy reports seeing a man urinating next to a 2011 Mercedes Sedan parked by the side of Highway 1 just south of Solon just before 9:00 Wednesday night. A woman identified as 36-year-old Kristy Clayton of Jennings, Florida reportedly told the deputy she had driven up to that point. She allegedly showed signs of intoxication, performed poorly on field sobriety testing and provided a breath alcohol level of .097%.
Video emerges of Iowa City police chase that locked down nearby school; KCJJ obtains aerial photos of damage to field
KCJJ has obtained aerial photos of the damage caused to a cornfield following a police chase through southeast Iowa City Friday afternoon. A video has also emerged on social media of the chase itself, which temporarily locked down a nearby elementary school. Officers began pursuing a stolen 2006 Toyota Tacoma...
Wisconsin man charged in Iowa City home invasion cases pleads not guilty
A Wisconsin man accused of two Iowa City home invasions has entered a not guilty plea. The incident started with an August 3rd traffic stop near the intersection of South Riverside Drive and Highway 6 East. 41-year-old Rick Wappler of Cascade, Wisconsin reportedly told an officer he was on the run from law enforcement. Police say Wappler then grabbed a knife and threatened to kill the officer before driving away. The pursuit was ended due to the risk to public safety.
