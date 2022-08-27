ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

WYTV.com

Haunts take over Dillard’s space at Southern Park Mall

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The former Dillard’s space turned COVID -19 vaccination center now has a new temporary tenant at the Southern Park Mall. Spirit of Halloween is now open in that space. The store offers costumes, decorations, large-scale animated props and more. The store is open from...
BOARDMAN, OH
WYTV.com

Garage catches on fire in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown fire crews responded to a fire that started in a garage just after 9 p.m. Monday. It was behind a home on Star Street, which is on the city’s east side. Fire crews say they aren’t sure if the house is vacant or...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Boardman Park celebrates 75 years

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — It’s been 75 years since Boardman Park was introduced to the community. The birthday bash had a band, Touch-a-Truck event and much more. The event was free to the public and families were welcome to come. Saturday’s event was capped off with fireworks. Boardman...
BOARDMAN, OH
WYTV.com

1 dead, 1 injured in Youngstown crash

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – One person is dead and one person is injured after a fatal crash on the Madison Avenue Expressway in the westbound lanes. According to detectives, there were two people in the one vehicle. One of those people has died. The other person has serious but not life-threatening injuries.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Visit the 21 WFMJ/WBCB tent during the Canfield Fair

Visit us this year at the 21 WFMJ/WBCB tent at the Canfield Fair to win free stuff, meet our anchors, help support Second Harvest Food Bank, and get one of our coveted tote bags!. Get your Canfield Fair forecast daily on air, online, and through the Storm Tracker 21 app;...
CANFIELD, OH
WYTV.com

Dahlias fill Boardman Park for annual show

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Mahoning Valley Dahlia Society held its annual show at Boardman Park. Dahlias from several states competed to make the Court of Honor this weekend. The society was founded 2002 and put on its first show in 2003. Anyone looking to grow dahlias can choose...
BOARDMAN, OH
WYTV.com

Trans-Siberian Orchestra sets Youngstown date

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The dates have been set for a holiday tradition to hit the Valley. The Trans-Siberian Orchestra will play the Covelli Centre on Sunday, November 20 for a matinee and evening performance. The show titled “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve – the best of TSO and...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Livestock and giant pumpkins part of fair prep

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Hundreds of animals are being brought to the Canfield Fairgrounds this week as everyone gets ready for opening day. The 4-H event center at the fairgrounds is bustling with activity as hogs, cattle and other animals are being brought in. For many of the young...
CANFIELD, OH
WYTV.com

Local school district will hold back to school bash

BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (WKBN) – Western Reserve Local School District will host its annual Meet the Teacher and Back to School Bash. It starts at 6 p.m. Monday evening on the campus in Berlin Center. Parents and Students are invited to meet the teachers and drop off school supplies...
BERLIN CENTER, OH
WYTV.com

Krakusy Society holds annual Polish Festival

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) — The Krakusy Society held its annual Polish Festival Saturday. It was at the St. Nicholas Roman Catholic Church in Struthers. This event replaced the organization’s former summer picnic. There was live music, dancing, raffles, and of course, Polish food. All proceeds benefit the building...
STRUTHERS, OH
WFMJ.com

Suspect jailed for break-in at Youngstown restaurant

The same day Youngstown police asked the public to help them find a man wanted in connection with a break-in at a city business, the suspect was arrested. Brandon Crespo, 32, was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on Monday, just hours after police sent out an alert seeking help locating him.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WKBN

Lightning causes fire in Canfield

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) - As storms rolled through the Valley Monday, lightning caused some issues in Canfield, and some were left without electricity in other parts of the Valley.
CANFIELD, OH
WFMJ.com

Mahoning Valley gas prices fall again

Austintown - $3.44 – Sheetz, Mahoning Ave. Boardman - $3.34 - Sheetz, Market St. Brookfield - $3.48 – Sunoco, Brookfield Rd. Champion - $3.45– Kwik Fill, Mahoning Ave. East Liverpool - $3.39 – BP, Dresden Ave. Girard - $3.47 - Sunoco, S. State St. Greenville -...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
Your Radio Place

Because of staffing issues Youngstown area Fire Station Closes its Doors for the Second Time in Two Weeks

YOUNGTOWN, Ohio- For the second time in two weeks, the Liberty Township Fire Station located near Youngstown. was closed for a period of 24 hours due to staffing issues. The fire station was closed last week due to sickness, injury, and recent resignations. According to Chief Douglas Theobald, their part time employees are limited to working only 36 hours a week. Chief Theobald also claimed, its a challenge to hire and keep personnel.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Pet Supplies Plus celebrates grand opening August 27

A locally owned and operated pet supplies store held its grand opening in Austintown Saturday, August 27. Pet Supplies Plus, formerly known as Quality Pet Market, started its grand opening celebration at 9 a.m. There will be activities and giveaways for pets, as well as free nail trims and pet...
AUSTINTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Kids escape heat, humidity at Warren splash pad

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — You could definitely feel the heat and humidity Monday morning and early afternoon. We found some children cooling off at the splash pad in Warren. This is located at Packard Park behind Packard Music Hall. The kids were having fun running through the water. Patricia...
WARREN, OH

