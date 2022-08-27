Singer Layke talks DTLA Proud Festival and her collaboration with Snoop Dogg

Singer Layke spoke about her humble beginnings and collaboration with Snoop Dogg.

She has also released her own EP titled “Frequency.” The album boasts dance-party beats with edgy, electronic undertones. Shortly after talking about “Frequency,” Layke performed her single “XOXO” live on the show.

Layke has been tapped to perform at the DTLA Proud Festival at Grand Park on Sunday, August 28th at 7:30 p.m.

This segment originally aired on the KTLA 5 Weekend Morning News on August 20th 2022

