Dry weather has returned to Southeast Kansas. We will see less humidity by Wednesday but high temperatures will still be near 90. There is cooler weather that’s starting to move into parts of Kansas today. For tonight future cast shows dry conditions with a northeast wind. That will bring a few isolated showers and storms in the late afternoon but most of Southeast Kansas will be dry. For today look for high temperatures around 90. Maybe only upper 80s for Fort Scott and Pittsburg. We will see a Northeast wind at 5 to 10 miles an hour.

KANSAS STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO