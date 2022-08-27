ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

400 backpacks to be given away at El Nora’s Kitchen

By Gabrielle Phifer
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xATTE_0hXfZHia00

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Kids in Kent County may be back in class but the giving continues as a restaurant owner in Grand Rapids is making sure students have the supplies they need as they begin the school year.

Elijah Libbett, owner of El Nora’s Kitchen, is partnering with Urban Family Ministries, Johnny Braunn and Baxter United say they will give away 400 backpacks filled with school supplies on Saturday.

The giveaway will last from 2 p.m. until 7 p.m. at 543 Eastern Avenue SE . The child receiving the backpack must be present with an adult.

The event will shutdown a portion of Eastern Avenue between Baxter and Sherman Streets to accommodate bouncy houses and other games that will be offered. There will also be free food.

Libbett says those that attend will also have conversations about how to stop the violence in the community. Plus, they’ll be gathering to plan a unity walk.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Food & Drinks
County
Kent County, MI
Grand Rapids, MI
Food & Drinks
Grand Rapids, MI
Society
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Kent County, MI
Lifestyle
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
Kent County, MI
Society
Kent County, MI
Food & Drinks
Local
Michigan Society
Grand Rapids, MI
Lifestyle
Fox17

Police to buy back guns in Grand Rapids Sept. 17

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) is partnering with the Safe Alliances for Everyone (SAFE) Task Force to buy back guns from the community next month. The buyback event, the third in Grand Rapids, will take place Saturday, Sept. 17 at the Burton Heights Lot...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Backpacks#Food Drink#Charity#El Nora#Urban Family Ministries#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Charities
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
earnthenecklace.com

Whitney Burney Leaving WOOD-TV: Where Is the Michigan Reporter Going?

Whitney Burney has been bringing the latest news to her hometown of Grand Rapids on WOODTV for four years. Now the fantastic reporter is moving to the next step of her career. Whitney Burney announced she is leaving WOOD-TV in September 2022. Her early announcement surprised News 8 viewers. They want to know where the news anchor is going next and if her new job is also taking her away from Grand Rapids. Here’s what Burney said about her departure from News 8.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD TV8

WOOD TV8

20K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

 https://www.woodtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy