Read full article on original website
Related
Daily Iowan
Iowa City Police Department increases presence at schools after two unknown men approached Iowa City High students
This is a developing story. Check back for updates. Iowa City Police Department is increasing its presence in and around Iowa City High School after two men reportedly approached multiple students on Friday. A student was reportedly approached by two unknown individuals described as white males on Lucas St. when...
KCJJ
Cedar Rapids Police investigate overnight shooting
Cedar Rapids Police are investigating an officer-involved overnight shooting in the southwest side of the city that resulted in a fatality. The incident occurred at HACAP’s Inn Circle, a facility used for families who are homeless as they transition back to traditional housing. According to a release from the state Department of Public Safety, police were called to the facility on the 5500 block of 6th Street just before 1am Tuesday. Two officers encountered a male subject who was still on scene. While attempting to detain the subject, the subject brandished a weapon and Officers discharged their weapons.
KCRG.com
Man killed in Cedar Rapids officer-involved shooting
This happened on 6th Street Southwest, just south of Highway 30 around 1am Tuesday. Police say he was involved in an incident at 16-04 Lincoln Avenue back on June 23rd. Czech Village and New Bo will host the parade on October 22nd.
KCJJ
Video emerges of Iowa City police chase that locked down nearby school; KCJJ obtains aerial photos of damage to field
KCJJ has obtained aerial photos of the damage caused to a cornfield following a police chase through southeast Iowa City Friday afternoon. A video has also emerged on social media of the chase itself, which temporarily locked down a nearby elementary school. Officers began pursuing a stolen 2006 Toyota Tacoma...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cedar Rapids Police release name of man shot and killed by officers
UPDATE 2:10PM: The man killed by police has been identified as 22-year-old Cedar Rapids resident William Isaac Rich. CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – One person is dead after being shot by police officers responding to a domestic disturbance call in Cedar Rapids early Tuesday morning. It happened around 12:55 a.m. at 5560 6th Street S.W at […]
KCJJ
Iowa City man accused of forging check from local group in father’s care
An Iowa City man already facing charges after falsely reporting a robbery at a convenience store he was working now faces forgery charges after allegedly falsifying a check from a local group’s account. Police say the incident occurred in January of this year, when now 29-year-old Michael Preslicka of...
KBUR
Lockridge man arrested for vehicle theft
Mount Pleasant, IA- The Henry County Sheriff’s Office has reported the arrest of a Lockridge man for vehicle theft. According to a news release, on Wednesday, August 24th, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a possible stolen vehicle from the 2600 grid of Henry Jefferson Avenue.
KWQC
Police: Teen bicyclist hit by car in Bettendorf
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - A 15-year-old bicyclist was hurt after being hit by a car in Bettendorf. It happened Sunday evening. According to Bettendorf police, two bicyclists were traveling east on 53rd St. and were going across Devils Glen Rd. when a car waiting to turn at the intersection during a green light hit one of the bicyclists in the crosswalk.
RELATED PEOPLE
KBUR
One person dead after police pursuit ends in Davenport crash
Davenport, IA- A Motorcyclist is dead after crashing into a vehicle while being pursued by authorities. TV station KWQC reports that Iowa State troopers were pursuing the rider due to him speeding over 100 mph. At 9:55 PM Saturday, August 27th, the rider crashed into the back of a vehicle near the intersection of Fairmont Street, and River Drive in Davenport.
KCJJ
Columbus Junction man accused of stealing phone and getting cash from an app
A Columbus Junction man has been arrested on a warrant stemming from an alleged theft of a cellphone from a downtown Iowa City bar. Police say the incident occurred at approximately 11:30 pm on February 26th. 22-year-old Jose Cerezo allegedly stole an IPhone 12 Pro worth about $1000 from the Fieldhouse Bar on South Dubuque Street. He then reportedly used the phone to send himself $500 from the victim’s CashApp account.
KCJJ
Cedar Rapids man arrested for alleged road rage incident involving firearm near Hawkeye Wildlife Area gun range
A Cedar Rapids man has been arrested after allegedly brandishing a firearm at another motorist while intoxicated with a child in the car near a Johnson County gun range. Johnson County sheriff’s deputies were called to Plotz Road near Falcon Avenue just before 4:30 Saturday afternoon for a subject who had flashed a gun during a road rage incident near the Hawkeye Wildlife Shotgun and Archery Range. Deputies caught up to the suspect’s 2015 Nissan Juke near the intersection of 120th Street and Greencastle Avenue, just west of Swisher. The driver, identified as 30-year-old Seth Beason of 21st Avenue SW, allegedly showed signs of intoxication, performed poorly on field sobriety tests, admitted to drinking, had a cold, open can of beer in the vehicle and provided a breath alcohol sample of .090% at 5:45pm. Deputies also say there was a child in the vehicle in an unsecured car seat.
ourquadcities.com
Police: Woman armed with scissors took victim’s cell phone
A 55-year-old Davenport woman faces a felony charge after police say tried to take a victim’s cell phone and used scissors as a threat. Debra Miller faces a charge of first-degree robbery, court records say. On Sunday, shortly after 12:30 a.m., Davenport Police were dispatched to the 1700 block...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KCJJ
Brawl at new Shelter House facility leads to one arrest
A brawl at a new Shelter House facility has led to one arrest. According to arrest records, Iowa City Police were called to the new 501 Project on Southgate Avenue just after 7:45 last Monday night for what they described as a “large”, “physical” fight involving approximately eight people. One of the alleged participants…37-year-old transient Darius Stewart…allegedly showed signs of intoxication. Shelter House staff indicated Stewart was the main aggressor, and he was charged with Public Intoxication and Disorderly Conduct. He pleaded guilty to both charges on Tuesday and was given credit for time served for one day in jail.
KWQC
Troopers identify man killed after vehicle chase ends in Davenport crash
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa State Patrol identified the man killed after a vehicle chase ended with a crash in Davenport Friday. According to Iowa State Patrol, troopers were chasing a man, identified as Jeremy S Baumer, of Maryville, Iowa; driving a motorcycle eastbound on West River Drive after he drove at high speeds of over 100 mph.
KWQC
Police identify man in fatal single-car crash on I-280 in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Davenport police have identified the man in the fatal single-car crash on Interstate 280 in Davenport on Aug. 21. Davenport Police, Fire, and EMS responded around 1:18 a.m., to reports of a single-vehicle crash with the vehicle on fire on Interstate 280 near mile marker 8.5. Initial...
KCJJ
Cedar Rapids man accused of violating no-contact order hours after it was issued
A Cedar Rapids man was arrested after allegedly violating a no-contact order three times within two days after its issue. 34-year-old Curtis Larson allegedly went to the protected party’s residence Saturday night around 11:45, a few hours after being served with the no-contact order. He reportedly threw rocks at the woman’s window and then spoke to her, but fled before police arrived.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KCJJ
Urinating passenger catches attention of Johnson County deputies, driver arrested for OWI
A urinating passenger caught the attention of a Johnson County sheriff’s deputy earlier this week, leading to the drunk driving arrest of a Florida woman. The deputy reports seeing a man urinating next to a 2011 Mercedes Sedan parked by the side of Highway 1 just south of Solon just before 9:00 Wednesday night. A woman identified as 36-year-old Kristy Clayton of Jennings, Florida reportedly told the deputy she had driven up to that point. She allegedly showed signs of intoxication, performed poorly on field sobriety testing and provided a breath alcohol level of .097%.
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids Man pleads guilty to robbing cab driver who was killed
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids man acquitted of robbing and killing a cab driver in 2011, has now pled guilty to a federal charge connected to the killing. 44-year-old Johnathan Mitchell has been convicted of one count of interference with commerce by robbery and now faces a sentence of up to 20 years in federal prison.
KCJJ
ICPD: Wanted transient taken into custody by force after trying to outrun police on bicycle
A wanted transient had to be taken into custody by force late Friday night after he unsuccessfully tried to escape from Iowa City Police on his bicycle. That’s according to arrest records, which indicate 50-year-old Roger Hunter was encountered by police near the corner of Linn and College Streets just before 10:00 Friday night. Police say they informed Hunter they had a warrant for his arrest. Hunter reportedly disagreed and tried to ride away on his bicycle. The officer was able to catch up to the bike on foot and tackle Hunter to the ground.
KCJJ
IC Police ID shoplifter after she allegedly orders birthday cake while committing thefts
Iowa City Police say they were able to identify a shoplifter after she left her name and phone number when ordering a birthday cake while she was committing the thefts. According to arrest records, 31-year-old Mikiala Collins of Sherman Drive left the Waterfront Hy-Vee with a cart full of $176.95 in unpaid groceries just before 11:45am on August 20th. Collins was reportedly stopped in the parking lot by Hy-Vee staff and fled the scene, leaving the groceries behind.
Comments / 3